Former Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri showed us the wonders of his left foot once again during Chicago Fire’s Major League Soccer contest against Montreal.

A well-worked free-kick routine followed by Shaqiri’s thunderous strike was met with a deafening roar from the home crowd as they fell into disbelief at what they had just seen.

Chicago Fire found them one goal to the good within the first 10 minutes as Brian Gutierrez finished his effort inside the box to notch his first of the campaign.

Maren Haile-Selassie and Shaqiri were both then involved in the following two goals, with the former’s goal coming just moments after the opener.

A dazzling wide run by Georgios Koustias got bums off Chicago Fire seats, but then the centre-forward squared it to Shaqiri who teed up Haile-Selassie.

But it is Fire’s third and final goal of the game courtesy of Shaqiri that has really caught the eyes of global football fans.

You can watch the goal below…

Watch: Xherdan Shaqiri scores absolutely outrageous goal

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a free-kick which looks to be a literal copy and paste job from the training ground.

It was smooth and deceptive – and most of all, it worked exactly how they had planned it to.

Both Shaqiri and Gutierrez – left and right footed, respectively – stepped up as potential contenders for the free-kick, leaving all defenders and goalkeepers in two minds.

As the opening goalscorer looked poised to strike the dead ball, he diverted his run to create more space for the one-two that was about to happen.

As eyes were on Gutierrez’ eye-catching run, Shaqiri combined quickly with Haile-Selassie and using his rocket-like left foot wrapped one in the top right bin. Have that!

The goalkeeper dived in an attempt to make a miraculous save, but the ball had basically ripped the net before he was able to move.

It worked expertly to every last detail and definitely would have taken quite some hours on the training ground to perfect – but to settle the game in that fashion in the 33rd minute is priceless.

What next for Xherdan Shaqiri and Chicago Fire?

Seeing as he pockets a comfortable $7.35 million per year, it’s safe to say Shaqiri won’t be moving away Chicago any time soon, which only is inferior to that of Lorenzo Insigne and MLS newboy Lionel Messi.

His latest screamer is just his third goal this campaign, but it is by far his most impressive.

Thanks to their 3-0 romp over Montreal, they now sit in ninth-place and have six games to better their position, though they do currently reside in a Championship play-off spot.

This’ll be the first time that nine teams are eligible to qualify for the post-season play-offs.

However, their ninth-place spot at the moment means they would have to beat whichever team finished eighth in order to progress.

Should they move into the first round, they would – because of their respectively low finish – play against the first-place finishers.

As such, Chicago Fire and Shaqiri’s belter of a left foot will be hoping to scoop as many points as possible from their outstanding batch of games to better their chances of a safe play-off spot.

Another home game is on the horizon for Shaqiri and co as they welcome Toronto FC, who current sit second-bottom of the MLS table.