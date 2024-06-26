Highlights Yankuba Minteh is a versatile and exciting right-winger with significant potential.

Yankuba Minteh is attracting interest across Europe, and Newcastle United are closely monitoring their PSR situation ahead of the deadline on 30th June. The Magpies are 80% owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and are reportedly in need of a player sale ahead of the impending cut-off to ensure that they comply with the Premier League's rules.

A stellar season while on loan at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last term, where he scored 10 goals and registered six assists, means that Minteh is being targeted by clubs. The Gambian forward signed for Newcastle last summer from Danish club Odense, and his potential has grown significantly since.

It is expected that Eddie Howe's side will ask for at least £25m to secure Minteh's signature, a figure that would ensure the club's PSR compliance. Here is a guide to the much-coveted 19-year-old ahead of a potential switch in this transfer window.

Career So Far

Only joined Newcastle in 2023

Minteh began his football career at the Bakoteh United Football Academy, where every age group was mixed into one team. He impressed with the academy, helping to secure a contract for Steve Biko FC in the Gambian second division at the time. Following his time just outside the capital of Banjul, Minteh was given a trial at Danish club Odense Boldklub. In the trial, the young forward was given numerous chances, surprising scouts with his blistering pace and sharp movement in attacking areas. Although his finishing left a lot to be desired, he was given the opportunity to play for the under-19s at OB to reach his potential and iron out the inconsistencies in his game.

At the start of the 2022/23 season, Minteh was promoted to the first team at OB, scoring the winner on his debut against Copenhagen on 10th September. This earned the Gambian forward a professional contract with the Danish club, creating admirers from across Europe as he scored six goals and registered seven assists in his first full senior campaign. At the end of the season, Minteh was offered deals from Brighton & Hove Albion, RB Leipzig, Udinese, and many more. He decided on Premier League side Newcastle, who bought the youngster for over £6.5m, which is the highest fee obtained by OB in the club's history.

When Newcastle announced the signing of Minteh, he was sent on loan immediately to Feyenoord for the 2023/24 campaign. Under the management of new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, the 19-year-old scored 11 goals and registered six assists in all competitions. This included a goal against Celtic in the group stage of the Champions League. Minteh has now returned to Newcastle after his successful loan spell at Feyenoord, and it is uncertain whether he will stay on Tyneside or move to another club for a substantial fee.

Yankuba Minteh's Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Feyenoord 37 11 6 Odense BK 17 4 6 OB Reserves 4 0 0 Odense BK U19 3 2 1

Yankuba Minteh's Position

Minteh is predominantly a right-winger but can also play on the left or in a central position. In his breakthrough season for OB, the Gambian played on the right wing on 15 occasions, scoring three and registering six assists. However, he also played four times on the other wing and as a number 10, where he managed three goal contributions.

Under Slot, Minteh played over 80% of the season as a right-winger. He was used as a centre-forward four times, scoring once, but his main position is out wide due to his raw pace and dribbling ability. If he is set to move this summer, choosing a club in need of a natural right-winger should be the 19-year-old's main priority.

Stats via Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Winger 49 17 11 Left Winger 5 1 1 Centre-Forward 4 1 1 Attacking Midfield 1 1 0

Style of Play

Direct dribbler

Due to his position as a right-winger, Minteh looks to stand up defenders and bring the ball onto his favoured left foot to produce a shot or create a chance for his teammates. He is an adept dribbler, though, meaning he can also take defenders down the line with his right foot using his blistering pace. His quick change of direction in the attacking third, coupled with his direct style, means he is hard to contain.

The 19-year-old's finishing also improved over the course of last season, with a lot of his goals coming from a composed left-footed strike into the bottom corner. Mixing Minteh's pace with his creative ability and calm finishing means that he is a constant threat to any team that comes up against him. His ball-carrying ability was exemplified by the fact that only two Eredivisie players with more than a handful of minutes averaged more successful take-ons than Minteh last term, per FBref.

Out of possession, the Gambian winger is also extremely effective. His ability to press high and recover the ball deep in the opposition half are key strengths of his game. Given the modern demands on attacking players in the Premier League to be dynamic on and off the ball, Minteh fits the profile of clubs in Europe's top five leagues. Last season, the on-loan Newcastle forward ranked at the top of the Eredivisie for tackles won in the attacking third for players that featured in at least five 90-minute matches, as per Total Football Analysis. Following a game early in the 2023/24 season, Slot said:

"He [Minteh] certainly doesn't lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. He runs more sprint metres in an hour than many other boys do in two games. He is incredibly fast and he wants it so badly."

Most Similar Players to Yankuba Minteh Rank Player Team Nation 1 Carlos Gomez Real Salt Lake Colombia 2 Denis Bouanga Los Angeles FC Gabon 3 Daniel James Leeds United Wales 4 Igor Paixao Feyenoord Brazil 5 Johan Bakayoko PSV Eindhoven Belgium

The Fight For Minteh's Signature

Lyon, Roma and Borussia Dortmund are interested

Minteh's contract at St James' Park expires in 2028, but it looks like he may be departing Newcastle this summer after not making an appearance for the club. Howe's side are closely monitoring the PSR deadline on 30th June and reportedly need to sell an asset to comply with the rules, as per The Athletic. As a result, Newcastle have identified Minteh as the player to make way, a year after buying the Gambian for just over £6m. Figures of around £40m were originally touted as the fee that the Premier League club would demand for Minteh, but it is now believed that his price tag has dropped to £25m, which would still represent a significant profit.

Newcastle's supporters would have expected the 19-year-old to be one of the starlets to emerge during the club's pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign. In fact, following Feyenoord's Dutch Cup victory in April 2024, Howe said:

“I have been keeping a very close eye on him. That would have been a great day for him despite the sending off. I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new teammates and has played in the Champions League. I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts. I have tended not to communicate, I think you are better off letting the players focus and not give them too many distractions. Let's wait and see what happens in his next step.”

On 24th June, it was widely reported that Minteh was on his way to Goodison Park after his agent, Bakary Bojang, confirmed that he had agreed terms with a club. It also looked as if Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on his way to Newcastle in a £40m move. However, both the deals collapsed later that day, as per Sky Sports News.

With the switch to Everton now off the table, and a reunion with Slot at Liverpool also looking unlikely, Newcastle will explore other clubs to offload the talented Gambian winger. A report by the respected French publication L'Equipe said that Lyon are now in pole position to secure Minteh's signature ahead of the 30th June deadline. Interest from other European clubs such as Roma and Borussia Dortmund has been discussed, but it looks as if Minteh's future is still largely uncertain.

