Don't look a gift horse in the mouth. That's what the Miami Dolphins brass should be saying right now.

The team is in dire straits when it comes to their pass-rushing and defensive line depth following the surprise retirement of Shaq Barrett. So, with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue coming in for a visit with the team on Monday, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus (via the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson), the Dolphins should be keen on getting the former Pro Bowler to sign on the dotted line before he departs South Beach.

The Dolphins had signed Barrett in March to handle the edge after a rash of injuries at the position to finish the 2023 campaign, but just four months later, the 31-year-old decided to call it quits, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Miami has also reportedly also welcomed free agent Emmanuel Ogbah, who has spent his last four years with the Dolphins, to their headquarters for a meeting as they attempt to fill this gaping hole in their defense.

Yannick Ngakoue Is the Best Case Scenario

Miami just needs someone to hold down the fort until their injured starters return

Ngakoue's production may have fallen off a cliff in 2023, with just 4.0 sacks, but he's still only 29 and one year removed from a 9.5-sack campaign with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Pass-rushers can remain productive well into their 30s, and Ngakoue's downswing in 2023 could easily be attributed to a Chicago Bears defense that was in flux. Not to mention a broken ankle cost him the final four games of that campaign, when the Bears defense really found its rhythm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Yannick Ngakoue has compounded the impact of his sacks over the years with many forced fumbles. In fact, from 2016-2020, his 18 forced fumbles ranked second behind only Khalil Mack. His consistency prior to 2023 was elite as well, as he was the only player in the NFL to record 8+ sacks in each season from 2016-2022.

Miami would do well to bet on Ngakoue returning to pre-2023 form, because they really don't have many other options. The Dolphins are likely to be without four of their top five sackers, at least to start the 2024 campaign. Linebacker Andrew van Ginkel and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins both departed in free agency, to the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

More importantly, edge rushers Bradley Chubb (torn ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (torn Achilles) were both recently put on the active/PUP list after suffering injuries on December 31 and November 24, respectively. Both injuries required major surgery and could keep them out for a year. Even if they do beat that timeline, neither will be at full strength until at least October, so the Fins need a quick fix.

Miami was third in sacks last year, with 56, and that pressure was a big reason for their early-season success; the lack of it was all too clear during their late-season collapse. Miami was also top three in pressures, pressure rate, QB knockdowns, and knockdown rate.

Miami was 4-0 when they had 15+ QB pressures last year.

Miami was 9-2 when they had 3+ sacks last year.

Miami was 6-0 when they had 4+ sacks last year.

Clearly, the success of the Dolphins relies on the impact of their pass-rush as well as their vaunted offensive speed. And between that quartet of departures/injuries, there are 32.5 sacks that the Dolphins need to replace, and Ngakoue is their best chance at doing so after Barrett's abrupt retirement.

Dolphins 2024 Pass-Rushing Absences (2023 Stats) Category Chubb Phillips (8 Games) Van Ginkel Wilkins Sacks 11.0 6.5 6.0 9.0 QB Hits 22 11 19 23 Pressures 33 17 20 30 Forced Fumbles 6 0 0 1 TFLs 11 7 8 10

Rookie first-round edge rusher Chop Robinson is a project that will take time to develop, so whoever Miami does sign, they'll be the No. 1 pass rusher—and they're going to be put in position to have immediate success. With Zach Sieler (10.0 sacks last year) and veteran Calais Campbell (6.5) dominating the inside, Ngakoue (or whoever they sign) is going to be seeing a lot of one-on-ones.

Ogbah is also considering a return to Miami, but he's never been as productive as Ngakoue, and he's two years older as well. Barrett's retirement might also turn out to be a blessing in disguise if Ngakoue does sign, because the latter is much younger and has a better recent track record: Ngakoue's 9.5 sacks in 2022 were more than the combined 7.5 Barrett put up in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Ngakoue put up 8+ sacks, 6+ TFLs, and 25+ pressures in every single one of his NFL campaigns before 2023, even leading the league with six forced fumbles during his lone Pro Bowl season in 2017. The 6'2", 246-pound defensive end still has a lot to give at just 29 years old and the Fins can likely sign him for something around the veteran minimum.

If they know what's good for them, they won't let the D.C. native leave Dolphins HQ without a deal.

