Highlights Yannick Carrasco successfully deceived the referee with an absurd dive, resulting in a yellow card for his opponent in a match against Al-Hilal.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media for its ridiculousness.

Despite his theatrics, Carrasco's team, Al-Shabab, lost the match, and they currently sit in 11th place in the league standings.

Yannick Carrasco proved the art of simulation is still truly alive and well after he fooled a referee during Al-Shabab's match against Al-Hilal with a quite absurd dive that resulted in an opponent receiving a booking. The former Atletico Madrid man pulled off the embarrassing display as his side lost 2-0 due to goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Usually, you've got to cut the referee a little slack when it comes to situations like this as it can be hard to spot in real time whether a player has dived or whether there was a genuine foul that occurred. This time, though, it's pretty wild that he didn't see right through Carrasco's plan, but instead actually fell for it and showed a yellow card to the 'offending' player.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and we're here to share it with you, so you can revel in just how ridiculous a moment it actually is.

What did Yannick Carrasco do?

In the dying moments of the first half, the winger chased a ball down the touchline and tried to shoulder barge Ali Al-Boleahi out of the way, as the ball ran out of play for an Al-Shabab throw-in. The defender, clearly unhappy with the shove, gently threw the ball at Carrasco as he ran past. Not one to miss an opportunity, the Belgian then threw himself to the ground in an absolutely ridiculous fashion.

It was as though he'd been shot in the chest with a snipper and somehow the referee bought it and booked the Al-Hilal defender for the 'foul'. Maybe once his playing days are finished, Carrasco should consider a career in the WWE as he showcased incredible acting skills and sold the hit as though there was actually any force behind the ball.

He probably won't be too proud watching the incident back on video, but it clearly did what he intended it to, with Al-Boleahi shown a yellow card for it.

How did the Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal match go?

With a star-studded team filled with the likes of Neymar, Mitrovic and Koulibaly, Al-Hilal were certainly the favourites heading into the match, and they didn't disappoint. Currently sat top of the Saudi Pro League, the team showed why they're one of the best sides in the country and brushed Al-Shabab aside with ease.

Neymar had the chance to give his team a first-half lead from the penalty spot but failed to convert the spot kick as they went into the half on even footing. Goals from Koulibaly and Mitrovic in the second 45, though, saw the home side take control of the fixture and record a comfortable victory in the end.

Carrasco's side sit in 11th, just four places and four points above the relegation zone and while there are still plenty of games left to play, it doesn't seem like he'll be enjoying the level of success that many of the other top stars from Europe will following their moves to Saudi Arabia.