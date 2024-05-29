Highlights Yannick Ngakoue, a free agent, has received interest from teams & seeks a new deal before training camp.

Ngakoue has 69 career sacks.

Potential fits for Ngakoue could include the Falcons, Buccaneers, or Commanders.

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue confirmed that he's receiving interest from teams and hopes to sign a new deal before training camp. While he's not focused on where exactly his next stop is, he is ready to take the field, somewhere, once again.

“Honestly, I haven’t really been thinking about an offer or details in specific at all.... The only thing I’ve been thinking about is taking that grass again and re-establishing myself on the field as one of the fiercest competitors in the game today. That’s the only thing on my mind. Everything else will come after that. I have to re-establish myself and remind people of why I’m one of the best [pass] rushers. That’s the only thing on my mind.”

Ngakoue, 29, is coming off of a season-ending ankle injury in 2023 after playing 13 games for the Bears. He managed to record just four sacks and seven quarterback hits before his season came to an end.

What Does the Market for Ngakoue Look Like?

Ngakoue had 12 sacks in 2017 with the Jaguars

A third-round pick out of Maryland in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ngakoue came onto the scene in a hurry with eight sacks as a rookie. In his second season, he followed that up with six forced fumbles and 12 sacks and made his first and only Pro Bowl.

He played four seasons for Jacksonville before bouncing between the Vikings and Ravens in 2020 and the Raiders, Colts, and Bears in 2021-23, respectively.

Ngakoue has racked up 69 sacks in his career, including two double-digit sack seasons. He's also forced 21 fumbles, has two interceptions, 224 tackles, and 71 tackles for loss.

Yannick Ngakoue's Career Stats Year Team Sacks TFLs FFs Tackles 2016 JAX 8.0 6 4 23 2017 JAX 12.0 10 6 30 2018 JAX 9.5 13 0 28 2019 JAX 8.0 13 4 41 2020 MIN/BAL 8.0 7 4 23 2021 LVR 10.0 8 2 28 2022 IND 9.5 8 1 29 2023 CHI 4.0 8 0 22

Ngakoue signed a $10.5 million deal with the Bears in August last season. According to Spotrac, Ngakoue has earned more than $53 million in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before 2023, Ngakoue never had less than 8.0 sacks in a single season.

In the interview with SiriusXM, Ngakoue didn't provide a lot of hints for what teams he's been talking to.

"Definitely been in conversations with teams. When the perfect opportunity presents itself, everyone should know."

But what teams make sense for a player like Ngakoue?

At this stage of his career and as mostly a designated pass rusher, there's certainly room for that kind of talent along many contenders' defensive lines. However, Ngakoue had just four sacks in 13 games for the Bears and, again, is coming off of a season-ending ankle injury.

Some teams that could make sense include:

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons were picked as a team to pick the first defender off the board at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft but opted for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. They have Arnold Ebiketie on the team, who had six sacks last season, but they're a contender that could use as much pass rush help as possible.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A fringe contender, the Buccaneers are looking to win another NFC South title. They need pass-rushing help with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who has not quite lived up to his billing since getting drafted in the first round a few years ago. Additional pass rush help is never bad, with Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea also along the defensive line.

Washington Commanders: The Commanders aren't contenders, but they could pay Ngakoue, and he's likely an upgrade over someone like Clelin Ferrell. The Commanders have excellent interior defensive linemen, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, but Ngakoue would help out the edge rushers, Ferrell and Dorance Armstrong.

No matter what team Ngakoue lands with, he has an ideal situation in mind and a positive outlook.

“I just hope that I’m somewhere before training camp starts because everyone needs to go through a training camp in order to have the kind of season they want to have. The only thing that I’m worried about is being able to help an organization, help out the young guys and guys that are veterans as well to be able to get a Super Bowl ring and just bring great energy to that building wherever I’m at.”

