A goalkeeper, arguably, has the hardest job in a football team. Unlike all the outfield positions where a mistake can often be rectified by a teammate, or not lead to anything serious, a goalkeeping error is the most costly. Any little slight mishap can often lead to easy chances for the opposition to score. On top of this, they are the literal last line of defence, and are often expected to pull off freakish saves to bail their team out of trouble.

Only a striker has more pressure on them to deliver in the key moments, yet the players between the sticks are often the ones who go the most unrecognised, or at least the most underappreciated. This is why accolades like the Yashin Trophy exist; to make the unsung heroes of world football heard about.

What the Yashin Trophy is

The Yashin Trophy is an award that honours the best goalkeeper in football. Like the Ballon d'Or, the award used to be given out based on performance over a calendar year; now it is done based on performance in a season. For example, the 2023 winner of the award was based on their performances in the 2022/23 season. There are more similarities between the two accolades. Both awards are decided on by French football magazine France Football. They have been giving out the Ballon d'Or, or 'Golden Ball' as it translates to, since 1956, and the Yashin Trophy has existed since 2019. The football magazine also presents the Kopa Trophy to the best performing player of that season who is under the age of 21, and the Gerd Müller Trophy to the highest scoring player of the last year.

This is the only award in world football that can only be given to a player who plays a specific position - goalkeeper. All the other major individual awards in any sport can be won by any player, no matter where on the pitch they play. The reason for this being the case is the aforementioned lack of respect that goalkeepers get when it comes to these individual international honours. Only one goalkeeper has won the illustrious Ballon d'Or, and the best goalkeeper award is named after him.

Goalkeepers to win the Ballon d'Or

The only goalkeeper to ever win the 'Golden Ball' was Lev Yashin. In fact, other than Yashin, there have only been two other goalkeepers in history to ever make the podium: Oliver Kahn and Manuel Neuer. The two Germany internationals only managed third on the podium, which is still a remarkable achievement. Kahn did so twice in back-to-back years - 2001 and 2002 - while Neuer only finished behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2014 edition of the award.

Lev Yashin career background

Yashin is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever do it, and it was reaffirmed by his selection to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team in 2020. He cut an imposing figure too. When most football fans first saw Yashin on their TV screens in the 1958 World Cup, which was the first to be internationally broadcast, he made an immediate impact. He was dressed head to toe in black, or at least it appeared that way on televisions of the time. Yashin was actually in a very dark blue kit, and was subsequently given the nickname 'The Black Panther'. This iconic look, which also came with his trusty flat cap, has been made even more legendary by the images of him wearing it on his FIFA and EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Icon cards.

Yashin is credited by Patrick Jennings of the BBC with revolutionising the goalkeeper position. He started his career playing for a team made up of him and his colleagues from a local metalwork factory. What was the start of an eventually brilliant career was almost cut short when he was playing for the side. As an 18-year-old, he had a nervous breakdown during a game, as per the BBC. He stopped working, and he had lost all interest in playing sports. In his autobiography, he attributed the breakdown to a build up of fatigue over years, which is understandable for someone who grew up without having much of a childhood in a war-ravaged country.

A rebirth in the workplace through military service eventually brought him back to the sport, and then led to his big break. Soon after his "salvation" via the army, as he called it, he started taking training much more seriously. This led to him being spotted by a Dynamo Moscow scout, which was the club that he'd end up spending his entire career playing for. Yashin signed for the club in 1949, and four years later he was a well established member of their first team.

The aforementioned pressures on a goalkeeper aren't restricted to who they affect, and they certainly hit Yashin hard later in his career. There is only one piece of major silverware from the time that is missing from the Black Panther's collection: a World Cup winner's medal. The closest he ever came to reaching this summit was when his country finished fourth in the 1966 tournament, in England.

But a poor tournament four years prior could have led to this highest point in his World Cup career never coming to fruition. It certainly wasn't his best international tournament, with a 2-1 loss to host nation Chile sending Yashin and his side home. The only report of the game in Russian put the blame on his shoulders. What the report didn't include was that he was suffering from concussions during the tournament, and still played, which was a massive factor in the two goals that he conceded.

The people back home obviously weren't aware of this either. The legendary goalkeeper was met with signs that said things like: "Yashin retire," and: "Time to get your pension," when his team landed back on home soil, according to the BBC. He was only 32 at the time, and he would go on to play for another eight years, which would include winning the Ballon d'Or the following year. The Black Panther had been a hero for his performance in the 1960 European Championships final, against Yugoslavia, just two years prior, but this all went out the window quickly. Yashin's home was attacked, and people left threatening messages on his car and through his letter box. He described these times as the "most bitter of my football life".

What makes his story so endearing is the fight and determination that both got his career up and running, and led to him receiving the honour of all honours - the Ballon d'Or. Given the kind of limelight that attacking players receive when it comes to picking up individual awards, it will take a gargantuan effort for any goalkeeper in the modern era to follow in Yashin's footsteps. His triumph in 1963 is one of the biggest outliers ever in football. He will rightly be remembered for this miraculous achievement, but the stories of his life and brilliant major tournament performances should be mentioned more in those conversations too.

Previous Yashin Trophy winners

Previous Yashin Trophy winners Year Winner Club Key accomplishments Runners-up (2nd & 3rd) 2019 Alisson Liverpool 2019 Champions League winner, Premier League Golden Glove Winner (18/19) Marc-Andre ter Stegen & Ederson 2020 N/A - cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain EURO 2020 winner with Italy, Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Edouard Mendy & Jan Oblak 2022 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 2022 Champions League winner, 2021/22 La Liga winner Alisson & Ederson 2023 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 2022 World Cup winner, World Cup Golden Glove winner Ederson & Yassine Bounou

Alisson

The Brazillian goalkeeper won the inaugural Yashin Trophy in 2019, after helping to win the Champions League in his first season with Liverpool. The year before, the Reds lost in the showpiece finale to Real Madrid, thanks to some very shoddy keeping from Loris Karius, as well as a belter of an overhead kick from Gareth Bale. They returned to the final in 2019, and managed to overcome Tottenham Hotspur in the final, beating them 2-0. His side also finished just one point behind eventual Premier League title winners Manchester City; the Reds only lost one game in that entire season. Part of why they were so good was because they had the best defensive record in the league, and Alisson pipped City's keeper Ederson to the Golden Glove award, by keeping 21 clean sheets to Ederson's 20.

Stats that helped Alisson win the 2019 Yashin Trophy Clean sheets Save percentage Average match rating 32 82% 7.12/10 Stats taken from Sofascore - from all competitions

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Like the Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy took a break from its usual yearly programming due to the Covid-19 pandemic. When it came back, the trophy was given to the man who broke the hearts of English football fans across the world. Donnarumma's heroics in the EURO 2020 final against England at Wembley Stadium meant that Italy lifted their second ever UEFA European Championship. When his nation looked on the back foot, he saved England's last three penalties to win his side the trophy. On top of this, he was a big contributor to AC Milan's push for the Serie A title. The Rossoneri didn't win the league that time round (2020/21) as their city rivals Inter won the title by 12 points, but he had the joint most clean sheets in the league that season, with 14.

Stats that helped Gianluigi Donnarumma win the 2021 Yashin Trophy Clean sheets Save percentage Average match rating 16 68.3% 6.86/10 Stats taken from Sofascore - from all competitions

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian keeper's god-like performance in the 2022 Champions League final will live long in the memories of Real Madrid and Liverpool fans. Some of the stops that he pulled off were very much Yashin-like, and there's no better justification for him winning this award. Liverpool dominated the match, almost from start to finish, as you can see from the momentum bar below.

The Reds had 24 shots, nine of them were on target, but they couldn't hit the back of the net because of the big Belgian that was protecting it with everything he had. Alisson didn't make one save for Liverpool, while Courtouis made nine. He carried the side on his back, and helped them lift their 14th Champions League title, and their fifth in eight years.

Stats that helped Thibaut Courtois win the 2022 Yashin Trophy Clean sheets Save percentage Average match rating 22 77.3% 7.29/10 Stats taken from Sofascore - from all competitions

Emiliano Martinez

The story of Emiliano Martinez, from the Covid pandemic to him winning the Yashin Trophy in 2023, is a perfect example of the butterfly effect. One injury to Arsenal's Bernd Leno against Brighton & Hove Albion led to him becoming a World Cup winner, a World Cup Golden Glove winner, and, above all else, the saviour of his country. Argentina were up 2-0 against France in the 2022 World Cup final, and everything looked set for a fairy-tale ending for Lionel Messi. Then Kylian Mbappé turned up, and levelled the game up at 2-2, forcing the game to go to extra time.

The Argentines took the lead again through Messi, only for his former PSG teammate to even things up again. France had a chance to win the game close to the final whistle, but the leg of Martinez stopped Randal Kolo Muani from finding the back of the net. The game went to penalties, and the Aston Villa goalkeeper saved France's second and third pens. Gonzalo Montiel slotted home Argentina's fourth spot-kick to win them the World Cup, and, apart from Messi, nobody played a bigger part in that victory than Martinez.