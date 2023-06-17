Manchester United target Yassine Bounou 'remains at the top' of the shortlist at Old Trafford, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

With David De Gea struggling at times this season, Erik ten Hag appears to be looking for another goalkeeper to provide competition.

Manchester United transfer news - Yassine Bounou

Bounou gained a lot of plaudits during the World Cup in Qatar after some sensational displays for Morocco.

The official FIFA World Cup Twitter account described Bounou as a 'superhero' following his performances in the national team tournament.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United could pursue a move for Bounou during the summer transfer window.

As it stands, David De Gea is out of contract this summer, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United and the Spanish goalkeeper are now discussing the final details regarding an extension.

The United shot-stopper has come under criticism at times due to the odd mistake made between the sticks, and former midfielder Roy Keane was one to demand that his club replace him.

He said: “They’re [United players] all patting De Gea on the back there…I’d move him on quickly. He wouldn’t be for me, he’s not going to get Manchester United back winning trophies, absolutely not."

Whether Bounou would come in a be the number one at Old Trafford remains to be seen, but Galetti has confirmed that United are keen on the Sevilla goalkeeper.

What has Galetti said about Bounou?

Galetti has suggested that Bounou remains top of United's list as they hunt for a new goalkeeper over the next few months.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Bounou, as confirmed last week, remains at the top of their list. For sure, as told, United are desperately looking for a new goalkeeper, and some important developments on this side are expected really, really soon."

Would Bounou be a good signing for United?

With De Gea set to sign a new contract, it would be a surprise to see him sitting on the bench regularly at Old Trafford.

Signing a goalkeeper like Bounou, who is now 32 years old, might not make a lot of sense.

Bringing in a younger head who can learn from De Gea and develop at the club could be ideal.

However, ten Hag's plan may be to bring in a new number one and take De Gea out of the team, so it's certainly a difficult situation without knowing the manager's plans.