Lionel Messi's bodyguard will be banned from accompanying the Argentine superstar to future MLS or CONCACAF fixtures, the man himself has revealed. Former Navy SEAL Yassine Cheuko was reportedly hired by the Argentinian superstar following his move to Inter Miami, thanks to a recommendation from club owner David Beckham.

The Parisian-born security guard has gone viral with some of his crazy training routines that he has posted on social media and has stunned fans by charging onto the field of play on several occasions to stop pitch invaders from getting to Messi. However, he has now revealed why the MLS has banned him from being pitchside moving forward in what he has described as a 'huge problem.'

Messi's Bodyguard Explains MLS Ban

Cheuko has revealed why the league no longer wants him involved in matches

Speaking to House of Highlights, as per Marca, Cheuko revealed that he has been prohibited from working during MLS games as the league has decided they will take control of security for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during matchdays. The ex-military man, who has described his relationship with Messi as being like family, has slammed the decision and asked for the MLS to allow him to help moving forward.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore. I was in Europe for seven years working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I arrived in the United States, and in 20 months of work, 16 people have already invaded the pitch. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi. "I love MLS and CONCACAF, but we have to work together. I love helping. I'm not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe. It's fine, I understand their decision, but I think we could do better."

Messi's move to the MLS has not only seen his star power rise, as shown by his constant increase in social media followers, but has also allowed many who may never have had the chance to see him live previously to experience his magic in person. As a result, many have attempted to break onto the pitch to get a closer glimpse of the superstar, but most are left thwarted by Cheuko.

Based on Cheuko's comments, the ban also seems to extend to Inter Miami's CONCACAF fixtures, with the MLS side through to the Champions Cup quarter-final as they face off with LAFC.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three American teams have ever won the Champions Cup (DC United -1998, LA Galaxy - 2000, Seattle Sounders - 2022).

The tournament is the North American equivalent of the Champions League, matching the best from Central America, the Caribbean, as well as those from North America, in an annual continental competition.

