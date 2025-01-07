Yaya Toure is one of the finest midfielders the Premier League has ever seen. The powerful Ivory Coast international was unstoppable at his peak, turning out for the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona.

While his supreme physicality and driving power through the engine room aren't up for debate, there's one thing about Toure that can be highly contested. That's his weird and wonderful selection when tasked with naming his best XI made up of former teammates.

Appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher in 2019, the ex-midfielder left his fellow pundit and viewers at home stunned by naming a team that resembled an unprecedented 3-1-6 formation. Talk about revolutionary. Some huge names such as David Silva and Xavi miss out as Toure named a star-studded lineup.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Ederson, Vincent Kompany, Rafael Marquez, Carles Puyol

Close

Toure played alongside some impressive goalkeepers including Spanish hero Victor Valdes at Barcelona. However, the Ivorian opted for one of the Premier League's current best shot-stoppers, Ederson, in between the sticks.

The radical nature of his team meant that there was only space for three defenders. The likes of Eric Abidal and Dani Ales from his Barca days are said to have been under consideration before Toure decided to name Carles Puyol and Vincent Kompany - two of the greatest defenders of all time - alongside a surprise name.

During his stint at Camp Nou, the retired midfielder played alongside some of the finest defenders of his generation. While he included Mexican hero Rafael Marquez, he also made a huge claim about ex-Barca stalwart Gerard Pique. Toure said:

"He [Marquez] was 10 times better than Gerard Pique. Ten times better. Believe me."

Midfielders

Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero