Yaya Toure listed five of his former Barcelona teammates as the greatest five players he ever played alongside, including Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry, and Lionel Messi.

Hailing from the Ivory Coast, Toure is considered one of the greatest ever African footballers, having enjoyed success with the Catalan giants before finding even more success after making the switch to England and joining Manchester City.

There, he became a Premier League legend, going on to win three league titles, among a multitude of other domestic trophies. After a career spanning 16 seasons, the four-time African Footballer of the Year hung up his boots having won an impressive 18 trophies for club and country, including captaining his country to the African Cup of Nations in 2015, cementing his place in the conversation for being one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Despite having played in a Sky Blues team that had the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Fernandinho, when asked who the best five players he had ever played with were, all five choices came from the Barcelona team he spent three seasons with from 2007-10.

No Room for Man City Stars

All five of the Ivorian's picks played together for Barcelona