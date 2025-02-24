There have been many great African footballers to bless the Premier League over the last few decades, and arguably none have achieved it with more influence and power than Yaya Toure. A prime example of a player who realised he could do so much more than be the unsung hero at the base of midfield, the Ivorian became an all-encompassing livewire for Manchester City between 2010 and 2018.

Using his size and strength to his full advantage, Toure would help the Citizens clinch two League Cups, an FA Cup, and their first two Premier League titles, all while making over 300 appearances under the likes of Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola. Having also had a stint at Barcelona, the retired midfielder played alongside the likes of David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, and Andres Iniesta.

If there’s anyone who can distinguish a good player from a great one and a great one from a true legend, it’s Toure. So, when he was asked whether Mohamed Salah is the best African player right now, he laughed off such a question. Instead, he believes Liverpool's talisman is the best in the world right now.

Toure Names Mo Salah as Best Player in the World

The Ivorian believes nobody else comes close to Salah right now

Asked in an interview with beIN Sports whether he believed Salah is the best player in the world right now, Toure had no doubts. "For me, yeah", he began. He continued (watch his interview below):

"Without showing any disrespect to other candidates, but Salah deserves to be there [in the world's best conversations]. People talk about consistency - I've seen players be overrated after one season. But this guy, for so many years, has been consistent, and people still find a way to talk about him differently.

Will Mohamed Salah Win the 2025 Ballon d'Or?

The Egyptian King is the current favourite

Liverpool are a runaway freight train in the race for the Premier League title, while the club are also into the League Cup final and among the favourites for their seventh Champions League title. This makes whoever stands out for the Reds on an individual front appear a very good contender for a Ballon d'Or.

Virgil van Dijk finished as runner-up to Lionel Messi in 2019. But right now, it looks like Salah could well go a step further than his club captain. In 38 games across all competitions this term, the Egyptian has 30 goals and 21 assists, has registered at least one goal and one assist in 11 different games, and his current trajectory has him finishing the Premier League with a staggering 50 goal contributions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Having done so in 11 games, Mohamed Salah has equalled the record for most games in a league season with a goal and assist. This feat was previously held solely by Lionel Messi.

It seems like every week the 32-year-old is rewriting the record books, and at this rate, it wouldn’t be out of the equation to see Liverpool’s talisman become the first player to claim the Ballon d’Or while representing an English club since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

He currently leads the race for football’s most prestigious individual prize, but with Real Madrid hitting their stride at a pivotal moment in the season, he may find himself glancing over his shoulder at Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 24/02/2025).