Yaya Toure is one of the greatest African footballers of all time. The former Manchester City man saw and conquered it all throughout his career. During spells with the likes of the Premier League side and Barcelona, he won just about everything there was to win and played with some of the very best players on the planet.

He was an explosive midfielder, built in a mould that hadn't been seen before. He had strength, speed and an eye for goal. He also has an eye for talent and during an interview with Goal, he discussed some of the best African footballers of all time. One man stood out to him, though, and that was Didier Drogba.

Toure Thinks Drogba Deserved to Win the Ballon d'Or

He thinks people have been unfair to him

When tasked with picking the best African player out of a group of eight, Toure ultimately named Drogba as the best. He then went onto to reveal that he thought the ex-forward deserved to win the Ballon d'Or during his career. He even claimed people have been unfair to the former Chelsea man over the years.

"I think at some point, people have been unfair. But I think he [Drogba] deserved to win the Ballon d'Or as well."

Drogba spent his career torching defences and is considered one of Chelsea's all-time greatest players. He represented the Blues across two different spells and lifted multiple trophies with them, including several Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. Initially signing from Marseille, he helped turn the club into one of the best sides in the world.

It wasn't just the fact that he scored goals, though, it's the fact he did so in the toughest of circumstances. Drogba was the very definition of a big game player and his knack for finding the back of the net under the brightest of lights and in many cup finals made him a vital figure at Stamford Bridge.

Didier Drogba's Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 381 164 80 Ivory Coast 94 63 20 Le Mans FC 75 15 1 Marseille 55 32 10 Galatasaray 53 20 13 EA Guingamp 50 24 4 CF Montreal 41 23 7 Phoenix Rising 26 16 5 Shanghai Shenhua 11 8 2

Away from Chelsea, he also shone for Ivory Coast and it was during his spell with the national team that he worked alongside Toure. He clearly left a lasting impression too.

