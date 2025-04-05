A two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and a four-time African Player of the Year, Yaya Toure is a legend of football and often regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played in the English top flight. Toure joined City in 2010 and would spend eight years at the Etihad Stadium as the Sky Blues transitioned into one of England’s top teams.

Toure was a tough-tackling box-to-box midfielder with an exquisite range of passing who utilised his physicality in both attack and defence. Toure was a danger from dead ball situations and a consistent goal threat, which peaked in the 2013/14 campaign when Toure notched 20 goals in 35 games.

Yaya Toure Manchester City Stats Appearances 316 Goals 80 Assists 45 Honours Won 3x Premier League

2x League Cup

1x FA Cup

The Ivorian international, who helped his country win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, played with some legendary figures across his career and naturally, made an impact on the retired midfielder.

Toure: He Was ‘That Scary’

Retired midfielder reflects on former teammate