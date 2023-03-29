Yaya Toure was asked to name the three best left wingers in world football right now - and his answer has confused football fans.

At a red carpet event, Toure along with other football pundits were randomly asked to name the best left wingers right now.

There are plenty of world class players to choose from.

In fact, some of the most in-form players right now operate from the left wing.

You've got Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia while both Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford could well be considered left wingers by many. Then there's Gabriel Martinelli, who has been brilliant for Arsenal this season.

Yaya Toure names the three best left wingers in world football

However, Toure ignored all of those perfectly acceptable options.

Instead, he went for Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane.

Okay let's break those three options down, shall we?

Sane has operated more on the right wing than the left wing for Bayern Munich this season. Even then, his seven goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances isn't worthy of 'best in the world' shouts.

Then there's Sterling. His move to Chelsea hasn't exactly gone to plan with four Premier League goals this season. What's more, he played predominantly from the centre with Chelsea's lack of striker options.

Toure's final choice was Mane. For many years, the Senegalese star has been right up in terms of 'best in the world'. But since leaving Liverpool and joining Bayern Munich, Mane hasn't quite hit the same heights.

A few years ago, nobody would have questioned Toure for picking Sane, Sterling and Mane. But those picks in 2023 saw plenty of football fans question his knowledge when ESPN tweeted out the video.

Fans weren't impressed with Yaya Toure's picks

"Yaya is too funny," joked one fan.

Another added: "Yaya Toure ball knowledge is horrible."

"Is Yaya trolling?" asked a third.

"No one will EVER be funnier than Yaya," replied another.

"Yaya has finished me looooooool," added another fan.

Another simply wrote: "Yaya Toure doesn’t watch football."

Other pundits who were asked the same question went for the likes of Vinicius, Martinelli, Rashford, Mbappe and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma. All more respectable picks than Sane, Sterling and Mane it must be said.

VIDEO: Pundits pick the best three left wingers in world football right now