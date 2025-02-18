In his peak, Yaya Toure was one of the most dominant midfielders the Premier League had ever seen. Standing at 6'2" and blessed with power, speed, and impeccable control, the Ivorian was unstoppable on his day, and his 20-goal campaign during the 2013/14 Premier League season continues to live in English football folklore.

During his time at Manchester City, Toure won everything there was to win domestically and made light work of some of the best teams and players around. However, the former Barcelona star once revealed that a surprising name was the one that gave him the most trouble on the pitch, going as far as to say he hated coming up against him.

Toure Named Nemanja Matic as Toughest Opponent

The Serbian starred for Chelsea and Manchester United

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Toure would state that former Chelsea and Manchester United defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic, was the toughest opponent he came across during his time in English football. Speaking on the Serbian, the 41-year-old claimed: