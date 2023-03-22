Everton defender Yerry Mina is likely to be gone in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time at Goodison Park.

Everton news - Yerry Mina

Mina signed for Everton from Catalan giants Barcelona for a fee of around £27m.

The Colombian defender is one of Everton's best players when fit and available, but that is certainly something he struggles with.

Since the beginning of the 2021/2022 season, Mina has played just 16 Premier League games, as per Transfermarkt.

According to reports back in Mina's homeland, the Everton defender looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract expiring and no new offer on the table.

Everton boss Sean Dyche doesn't seem to fancy Mina at the moment as he's yet to appear since he took over as manager. When asked about whether Dyche had spoken to Mina about his role in the team, the former Burnley manager wasn't interested in discussing Mina individually.

He said: "Myself and my staff have had chats with all of the players here, currently.”

What has Brown said about Mina?

Brown has suggested that the chances of seeing Mina in an Everton shirt beyond this season are very slim.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think both parties have basically decided that unless some kind of miracle occurs, it's time to say goodbye. Mina has not been a part of this team, not just under Dyche, but for previous managers to any great degree either. I think it's almost a dead cert that he'll be gone in the summer."

Should Everton keep Mina?

Since joining the club, Mina has missed games for Everton on 11 different occasions. The Colombian defender has become completely unreliable and has gone down injured in the first-half of games multiple times when he has been declared fit.

According to Spotrac, Mina is Everton's joint-highest paid player at the club, so offering him an extension on his current deal, considering his lack of availability, wouldn't make a lot of sense.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Everton are interested in signing Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian defender has only missed a handful of games throughout his career, especially in comparison to Mina, so signing a more reliable defender rather than extending his current deal on extortionate wages could be beneficial to Everton.