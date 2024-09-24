Wolves have been dealt a major injury blow after an update emerged on the knee injury suffered by defender Yerson Mosquera during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, with the Colombian set to miss an extended period of time.

The central defender was forced off in the second half after hurting his knee, with manager Gary O'Neil admitting after the game that the damage seemed "significant" and "didn't look good".

Now the club have officially announced that the 23-year-old looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his knee ligaments, and is "highly unlikely" to return to action again this season.

Mosquera Suffers Knee Injury

He won't play again this season

Mosquera returned to the club this summer after spending last season on loan with Villarreal, where he impressed and was described as "outstanding".

Reporting on the official club website, head of high performance Phil Hayward has revealed that Mosquera's injury is to his medial collateral ligament and anterior cruciate ligament, with surgery to take place in the coming weeks and the Colombia international team not expected to play again this season.

“Yerson has now had all of the various assessments and scans which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). “We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalise the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks. “Clearly there is a long recovery period ahead for Yerson, and the club will be providing all the support he needs to ensure a successful rehabilitation and a return to competition in due course. “Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season.”

Yerson Mosquera Premier League stats 2024/25 Games 5 Tackles 7/11 Interceptions 10 Clearances 14 Blocks 13 Passes completed (attempted) 205 (240)

The news of Mosquera's likely lengthy absence only adds to the injury problems at Molineux, with O'Neil revealing before the defeat to Villa that midfielder Boubacar Kamara is set to be out until around Christmas after undergoing knee surgery, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Medina and Bastien Menadjou are also currently unavailable for the manager to select.

Wolves are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season and sit rock bottom of the table, behind Everton only on alphabetical order. Their next fixture in the top-flight sees them take on high-flying Liverpool on Saturday night, so things aren't set to get any easier either.

Danny Murphy 'Feels For' O'Neil

Mistakes need to be addressed

After defeat to Villa, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of O'Neil as manager after a horrible start to the campaign. While GIVEMESPORT sources report that he is not under pressure currently, that hasn't stopped speculation, with fans clearly unhappy about the current situation.

But while appearing on Match of the Day, pundit Danny Murphy admitted that he feels for O'Neil in the current situation and applied some context to the situation as to why they may be doing so badly, and why the club should stick by the current manager for a little while longer.

"[They’ve played] six of last season’s top eight and have some tough ones coming up, and I do feel for Gary [O’Neil] a little bit. “They lost [Pedro] Neto, they lost [Max] Kilman, who were arguably their two best players. They haven’t replaced them with the same quality, but some of those mistakes we saw late on [against Villa] need to be addressed.”

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 24/9/2024.