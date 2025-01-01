Unseen footage has emerged showing exactly what Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro did after Joshua Zirzkee was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo just 32 minutes into their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday.

A year-ending loss for Manchester United, at the hands of Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies, brought down the curtains on a tumultuous year full to the brim with changes and new beginnings for everyone associated with the Old Trafford club.

One being Ruben Amorim replacing Erik ten Hag, who was sacked following a 2-1 loss to West Ham United, and the Portuguese head coach has already proven that he is not afraid to make big changes – as long as he thinks it’s for the betterment of the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd conceded 18 goals in all competitions in December – their most in a single month since March 1964 (also 18).

That includes hooking Zirkzee just north of the half-hour mark into their encounter with Newcastle. Greeted with sarcastic cheers from the home supporters, the Netherlands international put on a coat and quickly trudged down the tunnel.

Reports even suggested that the Dutchman, who joined the club’s ranks for £36.5 million in the summer, was visibly teary-eyed as he came to terms with Amorim’s tactical adjustments after going two goals down, courtesy of Alexander Isak and Joelinton, within 20 minutes.

As he was returning to his position on the substitutes' bench, walking past a section of the home contingent, it was two of the squad’s younger members – Garnacho, 20, and Yoro, 18 – who attempted to uplift Zirkzee’s spirits.

The video shows the Argentinian winger appearing to encourage the fans sitting near the pitch to clap the forward as he wandered back to the bench. Elsewhere, Yoro – one of the best young players in world football – patted the his teammate on the back.

Scheidam-born Zirkzee’s start to life at Old Trafford got off to a flyer after notching on his debut – a 1-0 win over capital club Fulham – but it's not unfair to suggest that things haven’t quite clicked so far. Across all competitions, he’s plundered four goals and two assists.

Explaining why Zirkzee was substituted in favour of Mainoo so early on into the game, Amorim claimed that he had already reasoned with the former Bayern Munich youth prospect before saying: "I felt that the team was suffering another midfielder to have more ball, and then we start to have more ball with Kobbie Mainoo. It was really, really tough on me to do that [substitution].”