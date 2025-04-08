Former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal star Yossi Benayoun has survived a horrifying grenade attack on his home in Israel, it has been confirmed. The 44-year-old, who played 194 times in the Premier League and won the Europa League at Stamford Bridge, was uninjured following the incident, which he puts down to mistaken identity.

A report from The Sun states that Benayoun was inside the property with members of his family at the time of the attack, which occurred when a motorcyclist pulled up outside the house and threw a device at the door. The device exploded, triggering a fire as the suspect fled the scene.

Benayoun Speaks Out After Grenade Attack

The former footballer believes he was wrongly targetted in a case of mistaken identity