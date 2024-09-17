Tuesday evening saw a dream start to Champions League life for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa men - as they took to Switzerland to face Young Boys and left with all three points in a 3-0 win in Bern.

It was the home side who started the better side, with Villa struggling to get out of midfield with the press imposed by the Swiss club really hurting Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans in the centre of the park. They almost took the lead when Ebrima Colley was kept out by Emiliano Martinez before Filip Urginic's follow up was also thwarted - and when Colley had another close effort from distance, it looked as though it could have been a tough night for Villa.

Truth be told, that was as tough as it would get for the away side. Shortly after, a corner from John McGinn found Tielemans with enough space to take the ball down on the edge of the box, and his drilled strike beat a crowded area all ends up to send the 1,600-strong travelling contingent into pandemonium.

Villa dominated from there - notably Morgan Rogers, as his direct nature caused all sorts of problems that resulted in shots on goal. It was soon two; Ollie Watkins' shot was blocked, and with Young Boys having time to clear, they switched off massively before a feeble backpass to keeper David Von Ballmoos was cut out by the England striker. He fouled Watkins, but before the officials could signal for a penalty, Jacob Ramsey rolled the ball home to double the lead. Watkins then thought he had made it 3-0 after he converted the rebound from his blocked strike, though it was ruled out for a handball.

Villa eased the tempo after the interval as Young Boys continued to work hard for the ball, and the game began to peter out barring a few straightforward saves. McGinn almost wrapped a strike into the top corner and after Jhon Duran came on for Watkins, there was anticipation for him to excel. But despite Duran scoring another goal that was ruled out for handball, it was Onana who scored from distance for his third of the season to wrap up a great opening day.

Young Boys Statistics Aston Villa 5 Shots on target 7 4 Shots off target 6 44 Possession 56 3 Corners 6 14 Fouls 12 4 Yellow cards 1

Young Boys Player Ratings

David Von Ballmoos - 4/10

Quite helpless for the goals and you did begin to feel sorry for him for being left stranded. The second goal almost saw him give a penalty away and he could be considered fortunate that Ramsey played advantage to fire home, or he could have been sent off for fouling Watkins. Soundly beaten all evening.

Zachary Athekame - 5/10

Given the toughest task of anyone on the night with Ramsey and Rogers linking up extremely well. But for the damage they could have caused, Athekame was combative.

Mohamed Camara - 2/10

Horrendous, schoolboy defending to gift Villa a second goal. After his teammates had done well to block the shot, his dawdling and lax backpass to his goalkeeper was cut out by Watkins before Ramsey drilled home. Extremely poor.

Tanguy Zoukrou - 4/10

Just increasingly odd defending for Villa's second. Whilst he was the one who prevented the initial strike and Camara let him down, he didn't cover himself in glory whatsoever when he could've really got himself in Ramsey's face to at least deflect the shot - and not hide behind the goal line. Not Young Boys' worst defender by any means.

Jaouen Hadjam - 5/10

Ran the ball out of play in the opening minutes, and that could've set the tone for a bad performance - but he soon grew into the game with some great wing-back play down the left flank. None of the goals were his fault.

Ebrima Colley - 5/10

A promising outing from the former Atalanta star to begin. His stinging drive was kept out by Martinez, and he almost scored from range just moments later as Young Boys piled the pressure on Villa in the first half before the opener. But he could have picked Tielemans up quicker for the opener and let his team down.

Cheikh Niasse - 6/10

Young Boys' man of the match in the first half. He was extremely imposing from the off, putting himself about in the centre of the park with tenacity and winning the ball - even in Villa's box at one point. The 24-year-old could have a bright future in the game and it was baffling to see him subbed.

Sandro Lauper - 4/10

Good in the press at the start of the game, but he quickly faded and quality told. Villa's midfield just played around him throughout the game.

Joel Monteiro - 4/10

Bright opening but once Young Boys' initial push and adrenaline had worn off, he was essentially the epitome of their performance by becoming ineffective.

Filip Ugrinic - 4/10

Had an effort turned away by Martinez but beyond that, he had little to work with. It was always going to be tough against a top-tier defence and he was limited to long shots.

Silvere Ganvoula - 5/10

Had a couple of rasping efforts that forced Martinez into action, but there was little doing in terms of end product from the Congolese star. Decent physicality that sometimes ruffled feathers.

SUB - Mechak Elia - 4/10

Came on at half-time and was booked almost immediately.

SUB - Alan Virginius - 3/10

Brought on for Colley but couldn't get anything going.

SUB - Abdu Conte - 3/10

Left-back was introduced for Hadjam. Had little to do.

SUB - Darian Males - 3/10

Brought on late on for fresh legs.

SUB - Cedric Itten - 3/10

Late sub saw the former Rangers man come on.

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Didn't have much to do after the opener, but his double save did keep Villa from going a goal behind early on. The Argentine is one of the best keepers in the Premier League and that showed on the continental stage.

Lamare Bogarde - 5/10

Did struggle at times against Colley but that is to be expected against such a direct winger. The Villa youngster has come into the side this season and does look to be at home, but experience was needed to avoid any notion of a loss.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Konsa was arguably the least noticeable Villa player, and that is a huge positive for a defender on the winning side. There wasn't much that challenged the England star and his passing into midfield was top-notch at times from both centre-back and full-back.

Pau Torres - 6/10

Had very little to do on an easy night for him in Bern. Villa rode the wave of the first 15 minutes and from there, it was a walk in the park for the Spaniard, who has plenty of European experience.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

One of the most underrated players on the night. His bombing, overlapping runs gave Villa a huge outlet on the left and some neat link-up play with Ramsey and Tielemans created a triangle that Young Boys couldn't keep up with.

Youri Tielemans - 7/10

Struggled a bit with the intensity of the game in the opening stages, but it was his touch and volley that put Villa 1-0 up. His technical excellence on the ball and clean strikes can be some of the best in the Premier League and that showed on a night where quality told.

Amadou Onana - 7/10

Not his best game against Everton over the weekend, and he endured a big battle in the centre of the park again. Had his work cut out at times, but he dealt with it well. Gave Villa the foundation for some superb attacking positions and even grabbed one for himself with a long-range strike at the end.

John McGinn - 7/10

Delightful ball in for Tielemans' opener. He's worked hard to have his chance on the big stage, and to get an assist on his Champions League debut is almost poetry. Great shift from the Scot.

Morgan Rogers - 8/10

Ran at the Young Boys defence with his pace and physicality and whilst it didn't quite pay off on a personal note, his performance will give Young Boys defenders nightmares for days to come. Rogers was still playing Championship football less than a year ago and his rapid rise is remarkable to watch.

Ollie Watkins - 7/10

Wayward with his shooting to begin, and he just seemed to be snatching at opportunities. But he came to terms with the Young Boys defence, and he was switched on for the second with his interception that allowed Ramsey to score before drilling his own strike home for what was a third before it was disallowed.

Jacob Ramsey - 7/10

Played out on the left wing and his lack of pace was a slight issue. But he's brilliant at creating chances and it was his through ball to Lucas Digne that created his goal. Decent finish under pressure.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 6/10

The Colombian is the talk of the town at the moment and he almost grabbed a goal as his exquisite finish was ruled out. Wasn't to be and got a card for his celebration.

SUB - Diego Carlos - 5/10

Came on to allow Konsa to move to right-back. Solid outing without breaking a sweat.

SUB - Ian Maatsen - 4/10

Brought on for Diane in the dying embers.

SUB - Ross Barkley - 4/10

Fresh legs for Villa's midfield.

SUB - Emiliano Buendia - 4/10

Good to see the Argentine earn game time.

Man of the Match

Morgan Rogers

One year and one day ago, Rogers was on the losing side as Middlesbrough lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. That goes to show the rise he's had over the past calendar year - and although he didn't score, his imposing runs brought chaos.

He's a breath of fresh air in Villa's side. They had lacked a proper winger after Moussa Diaby went to Al-Ittihad and it was thought that Rogers would take that role on - but he's up front instead and as a battering ram who is quick, skilful and clinical, he is the enigma that allows Villa to excel in forward areas.