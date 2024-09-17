Aston Villa make their long-awaited UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday September 17th when they travel to Bern to face Swiss side Young Boys. Unai Emery’s men will be buoyed by their remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Villans have started the season promisingly with three wins from four games. Their only setback was a 2-0 home loss to Arsenal, a game they may feel they were unlucky to lose. They sit fifth in the league and will now turn their attention to European nights in midweek.

Young Boys are the Champions League newcomers’ first test and have been in disastrous form, sitting bottom of the Swiss Super League. Patrick Rahmen’s reigning Swiss champions are without a win in six league games, losing three and drawing three amid a difficult period.

They have been better in cup competitions and booked their place in Europe’s elite club competition proper through the qualifiers. A 4-2 aggregate win over Turkish giants Galatasaray in the play-offs made it four out of six years in the tournament's opening stages.

Villa have been flourishing in front of goal, with Ollie Watkins firing in a brace against Everton. Jhon Duran has been in sensational form despite playing backup to the English striker, and he netted a thunderbolt winner in the win over the Toffees. They could be licking their lips against a tame Young Boys defence who have conceded 14 goals already this season.

Match Information Where Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland When 17/09/2024 Kick-Off 17:45 GMT Broadcaster TNT Sports 1/ TNT Sports Ultimate/ Discovery+

Related 8 Top Premier League Goalscorers in Aston Villa History Villa Park has been the stage for many prolific goal scorers who have etched their names into Aston Villa’s history books.

Match Result

Villa to win goal-frenzy thriller in Bern

Young Boys have historically struggled against English clubs, and that’s unlikely to change on Tuesday evening. Their sorry league form has been cause for alarm, but Villa are flying high, and a Champions League debut win looks to be on the cards.

The hosts' last and only win against English opposition was against Manchester United in the 2021/22 Champions League campaign. That was a famous night for the Swiss outfit against a Red Devils side that boasted Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Villans were impressive in Europe last season and made it to the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals. Emery’s men crashed out to eventual winners Olympiacos after suffering a 6-2 aggregate loss.

One of the negative aspects of playing Champions League football is the grueling schedule. Because of this, the Midlands outfit’s chances of a top-four finish have been under scrutiny, and it will be interesting to see how Emery tackles the competition.

That said, you can expect to see Watkins line up in attack, and he’ll be raring to go on the European major stage. The Spanish coach will be eager for his defence to be more resolute at the back, with Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres not their usual selves against Everton.

Given the form of both sides, Villa should be expected to win this game, but both are likely to score. The visitors can be backed at 8/13 with Paddy Power to win away in Bern, but it should be noted that they have not been the most comfortable at the back so far this season and have yet to keep a clean sheet.

Match Result Odds Young Boys to Win 4/1 Draw 3/1 Aston Villa to Win 8/13

Related Champions League Prize Money For 2024/2025 Season There's a reason why every elite club is so desperate to reach the Champions League...

Over/Under

Villa and Young Boys to be among the goals

Villa’s attackers have been scoring for fun this season, but their defence has been cause for concern, shipping six goals in four games. Young Boys have been in dire form in the Swiss league, but their domestic cup competition performances are to be acknowledged.

Rahmen’s troops thrashed fifth-tier Swiss outfit Printse-Nendaz 10-0 in the first round of the Swiss Cup. They beat third-division Vevey-Sports in the second round on the weekend.

The wise choice to back for this Champions League clash would be for both teams to score at 1/2 and over 2.5 goals at 9/20. Villa and Young Boys have been involved in high-scoring games this season, and this could be the case on Tuesday evening.

Over/Under Odds Goals Over Under 0.5 1/200 16/1 1.5 1/9 4/7 2.5 9/20 1/5 3.5 5/4 1/20 4.5 3/1 N/A 5.5 13/2 N/A

Goalscorers

Watkins form to continue

Watkins opened his account for the season with a superb brace in Villa’s comeback win against Everton. Duran’s goal-of-the-season contender somewhat overshadowed his double, but the attacking duo are both on song ahead of their Champions League debut.

The England international has been starting ahead of the Colombian, and this could be the case in Bern. That’s why backing Watkins to score at 4/6 is perhaps the best option, while Morgan Rogers (15/2) could be a sneaky winner for first goalscorer.

Young Boys do pose a threat through Congolese forward Silvere Ganvoula, who has three goals in the league. At odds of 15/8, he could be on the scoresheet if the Villans’ defensive vulnerabilities take hold. The Swiss will look to make the most of any counterattacking opportunities handed to them.

Goalscorer Odds Player First Anytime Ollie Watkins 4/1 1/1 Jhon Duran 11/2 6/4 Emiliano Buendia 8/1 5/2 Morgan Rogers 8/1 5/2 Jaden Philogene 8/1 5/2 Silvere Ganvoula 17/2 13/5 Cedric Itten 9/1 13/5 Meschack Elia 9/1 11/4 No Goalscorer 14/1 N/A

Related Chelsea Interested in Signing England Hero Ollie Watkins Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has emerged as a target for Chelsea this summer.

Prediction

Villa come out on top

Villa have looked strong, and it is hard to look past their never-say-die attitude, which has led to wins over West Ham United (2-1) and Everton (3-2). Their knack for scoring but conceding makes for an intriguing matchup against last season’s Swiss Super League champions. Young Boys could net at home, but the Villans should be victorious at Wankdorf Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Prediction Aston Villa to Win 8/13 3-1 to Aston Villa 9/1