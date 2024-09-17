When Aston Villa travel to Switzerland to take on Young Boys on Tuesday, they will be making their Champions League debut. They last played in the European Cup in the 1982/83 season, but since the competition was rebranded in1992, they have never featured in the Champions League - until now.

Young Boys come into this game off the back of a very difficult start to the season. They are currently sitting bottom of the Swiss Super League, after losing their opening three league games of the season, and then drawing the subsequent three, leaving them winless on just three points from the first six games. They qualified for the Champions League through the play-offs, where they secured a 4-2 aggregate win against Galatasaray, and after scraping through in the Swiss Cup over the weekend against Vevey-Sports, they are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have had a very strong start to the season. With three league wins from four, all thanks to winning goals from Colombian striker Jhon Duran, Villa sit in fifth place in the Premier League. In their most recent game, at home to Everton, Unai Emery's side found themselves two goals behind after 27 minutes, before an Ollie Watkins brace and a Duran wonder goal salvaged victory. As Villa make their Champions League debut, they will be desperate to secure the three points when they travel to Young Boys.

Young Boys Team News

Four missing for Young Boys

With no fresh injury concerns, Young Boys look set to have the same squad to pick from as they did against Vevey-Sports in their last outing.

Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest full-back, Saidy Janko, is ruled out, following a muscle injury which has kept him out since May. He will be joined in missing the game by centre-back Patric Pfeiffer, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this campaign against Printse-Nendaz, which were his only minutes of the season so far. Polish midfielder Lukasz Lakomy is also set to be out, as he suffers with an ongoing leg injury which has seen him miss the last six games. New signing Facinet Conte is expected to have a long spell on the sidelines after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury. The Guinea international is yet to make his debut for Young Boys after arriving from Bastia, and his wait is due to last a number of months.

The biggest decision for Young Boys manager Patrick Rahmen to make is in the attacking third. With a whole host of attacking talent, including Silvere Ganvoula, Darian Males, Cedric Itten, and Meschak Elia, all vying for a starting spot, the Swiss manager must decide who he thinks can pose the most threat to Aston Villa, as they look to get their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.

Young Boys Predicted XI

Ganvoula set to start up front

Young Boys Predicted XI; Von Ballmoos; Blum, Husic, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Lauper, Niasse; Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley; Ganvoula

With three goals in his first four league appearances this season, striker Silvere Ganvoula is expected to start up front for Young Boys on Tuesday evening. The Congolose striker, who is averaging a goal every 98 minutes in the league this campaign, has had a great start to the new season, and will be looking to continue that when he comes up against Aston Villa, and the World Cup winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

In the absence of Saidy Janko, Lewin Blum will continue at right-back, after impressing so far this season. The Swiss defender has already provided two assists so far this campaign, and Aston Villa will have to be alert to stop him adding to this tally.

In midfield, Sandro Lauper and Cheick Niasse are expected to continue their partnership on Tuesday. The midfield duo have started the last two league games together, both games being draws. The duo will have the difficult task of stopping Aston Villa's midfield, and will need to be on top of their game to keep them quiet.

Aston Villa Team News

No fresh injury concerns for Villa

Unai Emery has the same players available to him for Tuesday's clash with Young Boys as he did for his side's last game, against Everton over the weekend.

Matty Cash, who suffered a thigh injury in the game against Arsenal, is expected to remain on the sidelines, and winger Leon Bailey is also out, after sustaining a hamstring injury against Leicester. They will be joined on the sidelines by long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Boubakar Kamara (both knee injuries), although the duo are edging closer to first team action, and are taking part in training.

After scoring yet another goal off the bench against Everton, Jhon Duran is pushing for a starting spot, whilst full-back Lamare Bogarde may be in need of a rest, after unexpectedly starting the last two league games.

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Watkins set to keep starting role

Aston Villa Predicted XI; Martinez; Nedeljkovic, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Barkley, Tielemans; McGinn, Ramsey, Rogers; Watkins

Despite the remarkable form of Jhon Duran from the bench, Ollie Watkins is expected to keep his spot up top, with Duran set to continue his role of 'super-sub'. Watkins himself scored twice over the weekend, sparking the comeback against Everton, and he will be hoping to take this form into Tuesday's game, as he makes his debut in the Champions League.

Unai Emery is expected to rotate both his full-backs, with Ian Maatsen, a finalist with Borussia Dortmund last season, and Kosta Nedeljkovic coming into the side, to provide some freshness in the wider areas.

Ross Barkley could be in line for his first start since returning to the club. He replaced Amadou Onana at half-time against Everton in a tactical change by Emery, and his impressive performance in the comeback win might have earnt him a space in the starting lineup. Aston Villa know they will have to be at the top of their game if they are to come away from this game with three points, and the midfield battle will be key in determining who comes away victorious.