A young West Ham fan stole the show on Thursday night with an incredible interview after a big European win for the Irons, and fans are loving the clip.

Home supporters had every reason to be delighted with their side, as David Moyes’ side came back from one goal down against AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Tijjani Reijnders had given the visitors the lead four minutes before the interval with a low drive from outside the penalty area.

But the Hammers fought their way back into the tie, and when Jarrod Bowen was cleaned out by former Brighton and Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan, Said Benrahma dispatched the spot kick superbly.

The home fans then had an even greater reason to cheer when Michail Antonio poked the ball over the line after Alkmaar failed to deal with a corner.

It was not pretty by any means, but they got the job done.

And speaking after the game, Moyes said that he was happy to lead on aggregate, even though his side were not at their best.

“We were a bit harum-scarum,” the Scotsman told BT Sport, as per the Evening Standard.

“We made some stupid decisions, shooting from 30 yards at time and missing some big opportunities. But in the end, I’m happy with the result.”

Young West Ham fan was full of confidence after the match

But while Moyes might not have been over the moon with the night as a whole, one West Ham supporter was absolutely delighted.

Speaking to West Ham Fan TV, the young lad was buzzing with the team for coming back to win and backed the boys to go and wrap the tie up next week.

“That was amazing, we had the fight to come back from that,” they said.

“Listen, how can we lose against Alphabet FC? Airport that way, Prague is this way.

"We’re getting to that final I’m telling you. Smashing them 3-1 in the second leg definitely.”

Young West Ham fan gives interview after AZ Alkmaar game. Credit: COPA 90.

Got to love the confidence. And with West Ham’s Premier League status for next season seemingly secure, the lad even backed his team to win the whole thing.

“I just think we had the fight and desire to come back from that. Solid penalty from Benrahma, Antonio’s goal was good too.

“I just think they lost all their confidence, but they have got some great fans.

“We’re safe in the league now. Now we’ve gotta win this whole entire thing, we’ve gotta go to Prague and do it.”

Check out the brilliant interview below. But turn the volume down before the end if you're wearing headphones.

Video: Young West Ham fan’s fantastic interview

Fans have been loving the clip, and you can see some of the best fan reaction below.

Securing European silverware would be a sensational end to what has been a disappointing league season for the Irons.

But before supporters start dreaming of a first major trophy since 1980, Moyes and his boys have a second leg against Alkmaar to overcome next Thursday.