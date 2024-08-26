Key Takeaways
- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the years.
- Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the favourites for the 2024 crown.
- Ahead of the 2024 ceremony, Ronaldo Nazario is currently the youngest winner of the award.
Since its creation in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has become the pinnacle of individual honours in football. It has seen the names of many legendary players engraved in its metal. From Lionel Messi and his eight trophies to Stanley Matthews, the first ever winner of the trophy, everyone has earned the right to win it.
Yet rarely have the debates surrounding the future Ballon d'Or been as intense as they are at the moment. While La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the competition head and shoulders over the last 15 years, no player now seems truly capable of succeeding them over the long term.
And as we enter 2024, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to who the future winner will be. Among the potential winners, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham could, if crowned, join the prestigious list of the youngest winners in the history of the award.
|
The Youngest Ballon d'Or Winners in Football History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Age
|
Year
|
1.
|
Ronaldo Nazario
|
21 years, 3 months and 5 days
|
1997
|
2.
|
Michael Owen
|
22 years and 4 days
|
2001
|
3.
|
Lionel Messi
|
22 years, 5 months and 7 days
|
2009
|
4.
|
George Best
|
22 years, 7 months and 2 days
|
1968
|
5.
|
Oleg Blokhin
|
23 years, 1 month and 25 days
|
1975
|
6.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
23 years, 9 months and 27 days
|
2008
|
7.
|
Eusebio
|
23 years, 11 months and 3 days
|
1965
|
8.
|
Marco van Basten
|
24 years, 1 month and 27 days
|
1988
|
9.
|
Johan Cruyff
|
24 years, 8 months and 3 days
|
1971
