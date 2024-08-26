Key Takeaways Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the years.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the favourites for the 2024 crown.

Ahead of the 2024 ceremony, Ronaldo Nazario is currently the youngest winner of the award.

Since its creation in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has become the pinnacle of individual honours in football. It has seen the names of many legendary players engraved in its metal. From Lionel Messi and his eight trophies to Stanley Matthews, the first ever winner of the trophy, everyone has earned the right to win it.

Yet rarely have the debates surrounding the future Ballon d'Or been as intense as they are at the moment. While La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the competition head and shoulders over the last 15 years, no player now seems truly capable of succeeding them over the long term.

And as we enter 2024, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to who the future winner will be. Among the potential winners, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham could, if crowned, join the prestigious list of the youngest winners in the history of the award.

The Youngest Ballon d'Or Winners in Football History Rank Player Age Year 1. Ronaldo Nazario 21 years, 3 months and 5 days 1997 2. Michael Owen 22 years and 4 days 2001 3. Lionel Messi 22 years, 5 months and 7 days 2009 4. George Best 22 years, 7 months and 2 days 1968 5. Oleg Blokhin 23 years, 1 month and 25 days 1975 6. Cristiano Ronaldo 23 years, 9 months and 27 days 2008 7. Eusebio 23 years, 11 months and 3 days 1965 8. Marco van Basten 24 years, 1 month and 27 days 1988 9. Johan Cruyff 24 years, 8 months and 3 days 1971

