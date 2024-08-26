Key Takeaways

  • Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the years.
  • Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are the favourites for the 2024 crown.
  • Ahead of the 2024 ceremony, Ronaldo Nazario is currently the youngest winner of the award.

Since its creation in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has become the pinnacle of individual honours in football. It has seen the names of many legendary players engraved in its metal. From Lionel Messi and his eight trophies to Stanley Matthews, the first ever winner of the trophy, everyone has earned the right to win it.

Yet rarely have the debates surrounding the future Ballon d'Or been as intense as they are at the moment. While La Pulga and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the competition head and shoulders over the last 15 years, no player now seems truly capable of succeeding them over the long term.

And as we enter 2024, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to who the future winner will be. Among the potential winners, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham could, if crowned, join the prestigious list of the youngest winners in the history of the award.

The Youngest Ballon d'Or Winners in Football History

Rank

Player

Age

Year

1.

Ronaldo Nazario

21 years, 3 months and 5 days

1997

2.

Michael Owen

22 years and 4 days

2001

3.

Lionel Messi

22 years, 5 months and 7 days

2009

4.

George Best

22 years, 7 months and 2 days

1968

5.

Oleg Blokhin

23 years, 1 month and 25 days

1975

6.

Cristiano Ronaldo

23 years, 9 months and 27 days

2008

7.

Eusebio

23 years, 11 months and 3 days

1965

8.

Marco van Basten

24 years, 1 month and 27 days

1988

9.

Johan Cruyff

24 years, 8 months and 3 days

1971

