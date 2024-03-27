Highlights Six players have represented the England men's senior team before their 18th birthday.

The three youngest players in the nation's history all made their debut in the 21st century.

Jude Bellingham earned his first England cap as a 17-year-old and has swiftly graduated into a pivotal role for the national team.

Representing the England national team has long been considered the ultimate goal of any footballer on these shores. It can take years of experience at the highest level - and countless hours working away from the public eye - to earn such a lofty distinction. Some prodigious individuals have taken a shorter route to success.

As many as six players have worn England's famous three lions badge before officially becoming an adult in the eyes of the law. The record for England's youngest player of all time stood unbroken for more than 120 years before an embryonic influx of talent at the turn of the millennium. The figurehead of Gareth Southgate's current vintage, Jude Bellingham, is part of this prodigious pool of players.

England's Youngest Debutants # Player England career Debut age 1 Theo Walcott 2006–2016 17 years and 75 days 2 Wayne Rooney 2003–2018 17 years and 111 days 3 Jude Bellingham 2020–present 17 years and 136 days 4 James Prinsep 1879 17 years and 252 days 5 Tot Rostron 1881 17 years and 311 days 6 Raheem Sterling 2012–present 17 years and 342 days 7 Clement Mitchell 1880–1885 18 years and 24 days 8 Michael Owen 1998–2008 18 years and 59 days 9 Callum Hudson-Odoi 2019–present 18 years and 135 days 10 Micah Richards 2006–2012 18 years and 144 days

10 Micah Richards

18 years and 144 days





Working as a pundit for Sky Sports, Micah Richards memorably described how he "burst onto the scene" as the youngest England defender in the nation's long history. Roy Keane's stifled laughter in response has clouded the point Richards was trying to make. Despite winning a Premier League title and FA Cup crown with Manchester City, Richards acknowledged that he "underachieved" in his career.

The hulking right-back established himself as the first-choice option under Steve McClaren during the qualification process for Euro 2008. England infamously failed to reach the finals, losing 3-2 at home to Croatia at a rain-soaked Wembley. Richards was still a teenager while playing the full 90 minutes on that bleak night. He would only earn one subsequent senior cap.

Debut date 15 November 2006 Debut match Netherlands 1-1 England England career 2006–2012 England caps 13 England goals 1

9 Callum Hudson-Odoi

18 years and 135 days

Callum Hudson-Odoi was on international duty with England's under-21 side when his manager Aidy Boothroyd pulled him to one side. The first thought that flashed through the teenager's mind was: "I can’t have done something wrong already? I just got here." There was no reprimand but, as a reward for his incisive performances for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi would be joining the senior squad.

The under-17 World Cup winner came on against the Czech Republic and started in the subsequent qualifier with Montenegro, teeing up Ross Barkley for England's second goal in a 5-1 win. Severe Achilles tendon injuries have limited Hudson-Odoi to just one more senior cap and derailed a potential move to European behemoths Bayern Munich.

Debut date 22 March 2019 Debut match England 5-0 Czech Republic England career 2019–present England caps 3 England goals 0

8 Michael Owen

18 years and 59 days

Michael Owen ended his career with 40 England goals, six major trophies and the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world - as well as a lingering sense of regret. A finishing phenomenon breaking through with Liverpool in the 1990s, Owen was fast-tracked into England's first team under Glenn Hoddle.

Blessed with a staggering turn of pace, Owen breezed past any defender in his path in a baby-faced blur. A string of injuries denied Owen a place among the pantheon of great strikers. Such an early start to his professional career may have been Owen's ultimate downfall. "I feel I played too much, too soon," he once reflected.

Debut date 11 February 1998 Debut match England 0-2 Chile England career 1998–2008 England caps 89 England goals 40

7 Clement Mitchell

18 years and 24 days

The concept of organised international football was just eight years old when Clement Mitchell lined up for England as an 18-year-old in 1880. The Three Lions had only ever contested matches on familiar soil or at the home of their fierce international rivals Scotland before turning up at Wales' Racecourse ground.

Mitchell only earned four more caps for the national team - though that still afforded him time to bag a hat-trick when Wales travelled to the Oval in 1883. The skilful centre forward later turned out at Old Trafford and Lord's but was representing Kent County Cricket Club after swapping his boots for a bat.

Debut date 15 March 1880 Debut match Wales 2-3 England England career 1880–1885 England caps 5 England goals 5

2:45 Related England's 'Team of the Future' Was Predicted in 2007 The team featured the likes of Theo Walcott, Micah Richards and a number of players that failed to fulfil their major potential.

6 Raheem Sterling

17 years and 342 days

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ensured that Raheem Sterling's debut, becoming just the fifth 17-year-old to appear for the England men's team, was immediately consigned to a forgotten footnote. The enigmatic Swedish striker scored four, including one of the greatest bicycle kicks of all time.

Sterling had to wait another 18 months before earning his second cap but became a firm favourite under Roy Hodgson and later Gareth Southgate. The fleet-footed forward was raised in south London, able to see the new Wembley Stadium constructed from his back garden. As he poetically put it: "I grew up in the shadow of my dream."

Debut date 14 November 2012 Debut match Sweden 4-2 England England career 2012–present England caps 82 England goals 20

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aged 19 years and 178 days, Raheem Sterling became the youngest England player to ever get sent off in a 2014 friendly against Ecuador.

5 Tot Rostron

17 years and 311 days

Tot Rostron was playing a very different sport when he lined up for England against Wales in 1881. Permanent crossbars were not mandatory and it would be a decade before penalties were introduced to the laws of the game.

Initially schooled in the family trade of cotton weaving, Rostron caught the eye on the right side of Darwen's front line. The inexperienced 17-year-old was the youngest of three teenagers to host Wales on a grim winter's afternoon as the FA experimented against theoretically weaker opposition. England's overconfidence was punished with a 1-0 defeat. Rostron maintained his place but lost to Scotland two weeks later and was never called up again.

Debut date 26 February 1881 Debut match England 0-1 Wales England career 1881 England caps 2 England goals 0

4 James Prinsep

17 years and 252 days

James Prinsep was a Renaissance man. The skilled linguist had his artwork exhibited, won hearts while saving multiple lives during a distinguished career in the British military and played a bit of football.

Prinsep lined up in midfield for Clapham Rovers in the 1879 FA Cup final, narrowly losing 1-0 to the Old Etonians. By way of consolation, the polymath was called up for his first and only international cap 11 days later. On the same ground that had been the setting for a drab defeat at club level, Prinsep was part of an England side that overturned a three-goal deficit to edge out Scotland in a 5-4 thriller.

Debut date 5 April 1879 Debut match England 5-4 Scotland England career 1879 England caps 1 England goals 0

3 Jude Bellingham

17 years and 136 days

The England squad broke into a spontaneous round of applause when Jude Bellingham popped the ball between Conor Coady's legs during his first training session with the senior team. The centre-back wasn't best pleased. "I thought: 'I look like a right plant pot here!'" Coady remembered.

Bellingham has made countless senior opponents look foolish during a startling ascent. A regular for Birmingham City as a 16-year-old, Bellingham had moved to Borussia Dortmund by the time he earned his first international call-up. Dortmund's manager Lucien Favre insisted: "With someone like him, I don't look at the date of birth." Gareth Southgate was still playing for England when Bellingham was born in June 2003, but has taken the same approach as the nation's manager.

Debut date 12 November 2020 Debut match England 3-0 Republic of Ireland England career 2020–present England caps 28 England goals 2

2 Wayne Rooney

17 years and 11 days

England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson did nothing to downplay the hype mounting around Wayne Rooney. Ahead of the first international tournament for the brutish and balletic forward, Eriksson likened his prodigy to Brazilian icon Pele. Hailing Rooney as "the complete player", England's normally reserved manager captured the mania surrounding the nation's great hope.

Rooney had made his international debut more than a year earlier and lived up to Eriksson's lofty billing by dominating Euro 2004 before a broken metatarsal ended his tournament. England's youngest goalscorer would also become the most prolific player in his nation's history by the time he retired 15 years later.

Debut date 12 February 2003 Debut match England 1-3 Australia England career 2003–2018 England caps 120 England goals 53

1 Theo Walcott

17 years and 75 days

Theo Walcott was taking his driving theory test when the news broke that Eriksson had included the teenager in his provisional squad for the 2006 World Cup. When he belatedly found out that he could become England's youngest player of all time, Walcott was convinced that he had been the subject of a prank from one of his school friends.

I was shocked and surprised as everyone was; my eyes were just popping out of my head. My first thoughts were that I can't believe this is true.

The jet-heeled winger had only earned his first senior appearance for Southampton nine months earlier and was yet to play in the Premier League. Arsene Wenger signed Walcott for Arsenal and later reflected that the former prodigy had a "career made of ups and downs". The unattainable expectations created by his record-breaking start ensure that the downs are more memorable than the ups.

Debut date 30 May 2006 Debut match England 3-1 Hungary England career 2006–2016 England caps 47 England goals 8

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 26th March 2024.