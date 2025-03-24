There isn't a prouder moment for an England player than pulling the classic white strip for the first time as you embark on your international career. But for some, it takes not even one game to get their first goal in Three Lions colours, with four players able to lay claim to getting on the scoresheet on their debut.

Scoring your first international goal can be a turning point in your career as you make a statement of intent to be a driving force for the English moving forward. Several iconic forwards bagged during their teenage years before becoming prolific, such as second-all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

Here, GIVEMESPORT looks at the top 10 youngest goalscorers in England's national team history, including those scored in major international competitions, qualifiers and friendlies.

Youngest Goalscorers in England National Team History Rank Player Age Date Match Competition 1. Wayne Rooney 17 years, 10 months and 13 days September 6th, 2003 Macedonia 1-2 England European Qualifiers 2. Michael Owen 18 years, 5 months and 13 days May 27th, 1998 Morocco 0-1 England Friendlies 3. Myles Lewis-Skelly 18 years, 5 months and 23 days March 21st, 2025 England 2-0 Albania World Cup Qualifiers 4. Marcus Rashford 18 years, 6 months and 26 days May 27th, 2016 England 2-1 Australia Friendlies 5. Tommy Lawton 19 years and 16 days October 22nd, 1938 Wales 4-2 England Friendlies 6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 19 years, 1 month and 27 days October 12th, 2012 England 5-0 San Marino World Cup Qualifiers 7. Micah Richards 19 years, 2 months and 15 days September 8th, 2007 England 3-0 Israel European Qualifiers 8. Jimmy Greaves 19 years, 2 months and 27 days May 17th, 1959 Peru 4-1 England Friendlies 9. Jude Bellingham 19 years, 4 months and 23 days November 21st, 2022 England 6-2 Iran 2022 World Cup 10. Joe Baker 19 years, 5 months and 1 day November 18th, 1959 England 2-1 Northern Ireland Friendlies

10 Joe Baker

Age: 19 years, 5 months and 1 day

Joe Baker has one of the most interesting stories regarding his international career, as he was raised in Scotland by a Scottish mother. But previous strict rules meant he had to represent the country of his birth. So when he stepped out for his debut against Northern Ireland in November 1959, he did so as the first player to represent England while playing outside the English Football League.

"I was the first Scottish League player to play for England, and it was a hard thing to take because I was a Scot, as far as I was concerned," said Joe Baker, referring to his international allegiance.

The former Hibernian frontman took no time whatsoever grabbing his first goal, driving into the box and firing the ball past Northern Irish goalkeeper Harry Gregg. It took just 16 minutes for Baker to mark his England debut with a goal, and he later assisted Ray Parry for a 90th-minute winner.

As his international career progressed, Baker eventually entered the English Football League, playing for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. The Liverpool-born striker finished his international career with three goals and as many assists in eight caps.

9 Jude Bellingham

Age: 19 years, 4 months and 23 days