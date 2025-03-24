There isn't a prouder moment for an England player than pulling the classic white strip for the first time as you embark on your international career. But for some, it takes not even one game to get their first goal in Three Lions colours, with four players able to lay claim to getting on the scoresheet on their debut.

Scoring your first international goal can be a turning point in your career as you make a statement of intent to be a driving force for the English moving forward. Several iconic forwards bagged during their teenage years before becoming prolific, such as second-all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

Here, GIVEMESPORT looks at the top 10 youngest goalscorers in England's national team history, including those scored in major international competitions, qualifiers and friendlies.

Youngest Goalscorers in England National Team History

Rank

Player

Age

Date

Match

Competition

1.

Wayne Rooney

17 years, 10 months and 13 days

September 6th, 2003

Macedonia 1-2 England

European Qualifiers

2.

Michael Owen

18 years, 5 months and 13 days

May 27th, 1998

Morocco 0-1 England

Friendlies

3.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

18 years, 5 months and 23 days

March 21st, 2025

England 2-0 Albania

World Cup Qualifiers

4.

Marcus Rashford

18 years, 6 months and 26 days

May 27th, 2016

England 2-1 Australia

Friendlies

5.

Tommy Lawton

19 years and 16 days

October 22nd, 1938

Wales 4-2 England

Friendlies

6.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

19 years, 1 month and 27 days

October 12th, 2012

England 5-0 San Marino

World Cup Qualifiers

7.

Micah Richards

19 years, 2 months and 15 days

September 8th, 2007

England 3-0 Israel

European Qualifiers

8.

Jimmy Greaves

19 years, 2 months and 27 days

May 17th, 1959

Peru 4-1 England

Friendlies

9.

Jude Bellingham

19 years, 4 months and 23 days

November 21st, 2022

England 6-2 Iran

2022 World Cup

10.

Joe Baker

19 years, 5 months and 1 day

November 18th, 1959

England 2-1 Northern Ireland

Friendlies

10 Joe Baker

Age: 19 years, 5 months and 1 day

Joe Baker has one of the most interesting stories regarding his international career, as he was raised in Scotland by a Scottish mother. But previous strict rules meant he had to represent the country of his birth. So when he stepped out for his debut against Northern Ireland in November 1959, he did so as the first player to represent England while playing outside the English Football League.

"I was the first Scottish League player to play for England, and it was a hard thing to take because I was a Scot, as far as I was concerned," said Joe Baker, referring to his international allegiance.

The former Hibernian frontman took no time whatsoever grabbing his first goal, driving into the box and firing the ball past Northern Irish goalkeeper Harry Gregg. It took just 16 minutes for Baker to mark his England debut with a goal, and he later assisted Ray Parry for a 90th-minute winner.

As his international career progressed, Baker eventually entered the English Football League, playing for Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. The Liverpool-born striker finished his international career with three goals and as many assists in eight caps.

9 Jude Bellingham

Age: 19 years, 4 months and 23 days