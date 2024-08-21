The USA and Canada are widely recognized as up-and-coming forces in the world of men's professional soccer, but even as the two nations continue to grow their clubs and infrastructure, what they've never lacked is a pool of millions of youth players across North America.

Even before the advent of Major League Soccer in 1996, there were players from the USA and Canada who were good enough to break into the European ranks. Now, with MLS growing to 30 teams with significant investments made in world-class facilities and academies, the pipeline of youth talent in North America is flowing like never before.

The launch of the MLS NEXT youth leagues in 2020 has only accelerated the identification of the best players on the continent. And while in the past, one or two young players would trickle into MLS senior teams, this has now become a regular occurrence, and these emerging stars are earning minutes and starting jobs.

The quality of youth development is such that players are now coming through at even younger ages than before, so it's no surprise that the list of Top 10 youngest players in MLS history has had several new additions in recent years. We take a closer look below at each name on the list, which features a pair of 14-year-olds at the top.

This talent influx has coincided with the rise of MLS on the world's footballing stage, with more players developed in MLS moving to Europe's top leagues. It's only a matter of time before the next global superstar emerges in North America.

10 10. Nimfasha Berchimas

Former Premier League manager saw enough to give him his chance

Club: Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC Position: Forward / Winger

Forward / Winger Nationality: USA / Burundi

USA / Burundi Age on MLS debut: 16 years, 2 days

Born in Burundi, Nimfasha Berchimas moved to North Carolina as a child. On North American soil, the young striker played his first games with local club NC Fusion, before joining the Charlotte FC academy in 2020 at the age of 12.

In November 2022, he was offered a pro contract and joined Charlotte's reserve team, Crown Legacy. He made a strong enough impression that the striker was eventually thrown into the professional ring by manager Dean Smith on February 24, 2024, at age 16.

Berchimas has featured for the USA's youth national teams from the Under-15s to the Under-20s, and he is expected to be on the American team that will play at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

9 9. Stiven Jimenez

Cincinnati rated him highly enough that they paid D.C. to sign him

Club: FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Nationality: USA / Mexico

USA / Mexico Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 362 days

Emerging from the world of futsal, which he played back in Brazil, Stiven Jimenez joined the FC Cincinnati academy in 2019. He penned his homegrown contract with the club in November 2022, making him the youngest signing in FCC's history. They had to compensate D.C. United in order to land Jimenez, who will be a Cincinnati player until at least 2025 with options to extend through 2027.

The young defensive midfielder made his professional debut at the age of 15 years and 362 days against Toronto FC on June 21, 2023. While he is now mainly featuring for the Ohio team's reserve side, he is still regularly called up for first-team matches.

8 8. Erik Duenas

Age of professional debut: 15 years, 362 days

Club: LAFC

LAFC Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Nationality: USA / Mexico

USA / Mexico Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 362 days

A product of the Los Angeles FC youth system, Erik Duenas has climbed the ladder all the way to the professional ranks. And it was on October 14, 2020, when he was just 15 years and 362 days old, that he managed to break through.

Unfortunately for him, injuries that included a ruptured ACL, led to a year and a half of complications that hampered his progress. A loan spell at Las Vegas Lights gave him back some playing time before returning to LAFC, where he is now a fully-fledged member of the perennial MLS Cup contenders.

7 7. Obed Vargas

The Alaska native quickly became a fixture for his club as a teen

Club: Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Nationality: USA / Mexico

USA / Mexico Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 351 days

Obed Vargas joined the Seattle Sounders academy in 2019 and his talent was rewarded two years later when he signed his first professional contract with the club's reserve team, the Tacoma Defiance. He made 28 appearances for the team before making his debut in North America's top flight on June 22, 2021. He eventually earned a first-team contract at the end of that same year.

Today, Vargas is one of the Sounders' mainstays, making over 80 appearances and winning a CONCACAF Champions League trophy. A dual national who previously played for the USA's youth national teams, the Alaska-born Vargas has committed to playing for Mexico, making the one-time international switch.

6 6. Matai Akinmboni

D.C. center back is already garnering European club interest

Club: D.C. United

D.C. United Position: Center back

Center back Nationality: USA / Nigeria

USA / Nigeria Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 328 days

The nephew of Samuel Kuffour, the Ghana international who won 59 caps and played 277 games for Bayern Munich, Matai Akinmboni is the second-youngest professional player in the history of D.C. United.

But after a two-goal trial at his uncle's former German club, the central defender came close to committing to Bayern in 2021. When the deal fell through, the Annapolis-born center back signed a contract with MLS's Black-and-Red in 2022. He made his professional debut for the club on Sept. 10, 2022, and he is now a regular on the matchday team sheet and attracting international interest, with D.C. recently rejecting a bid from Spain's Villarreal. The European courting is likely to continue as he nears his 18th birthday in October 2024.

5 5. Axel Kei

The forward has yet to play in MLS again after his debut

Club: Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA / Ivory Coast

USA / Ivory Coast Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 288 days

Becoming the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history is no insignificant feat, and that's exactly what Axel Kei accomplished in 2021.

Born in the Ivory Coast and educated in Brazil, where his father played professionally, before moving to San Diego, the striker joined the Real Salt Lake academy in 2020. There, at the age of 13 years, 8 months and 9 days, he became the youngest pro athlete in U.S. team sports when he came on as a substitute in a match for RSL's reserve side Real Monarchs on October 8, 2021.

A few months later, in January 2022 (at 14 years and 15 days), he signed a contract with the RSL senior team, finally making his MLS debut on October 15, 2023. Those six minutes off the bench thus far represent the only league action for the player who is under contract through the end of 2024.

4 4. Alphonso Davies

It was evident early on that Phonzie would be a star

Club: Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps Position: Winger

Winger Nationality: Canada

Canada Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 257 days

MLS has rarely seen a talent as precocious as Alphonso Davies. Launched as a professional by the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 15, 2016, the Canadian national team star is now playing at the highest level of world football.

With German club Bayern Munich since 2019, the attacking left back has decorated his trophy cabinet with numerous awards, including a UEFA Champions League title, while establishing himself as one of the best at his position and a player on the wish list of the most prestigious European clubs. And he probably has at least another decade ahead of him at the highest levels of the game. If his past is any indication, there is plenty more to come from Phonzie.

3 3. Julian Hall

RBNY forward already has an MLS goal to his name

Club: New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

USA Age on MLS debut: 15 years, 190 days

A lethal striker for the New York Red Bulls, Julian Hall is undoubtedly a prospect with a bright future. A terror at youth level and a formidable striker in MLS NEXT Pro, the New York City-born forward was instrumental in convincing his managers to give him a chance with the first team.

That opportunity finally arrived on September 30, 2023, when, at the age of 15 years and 190 days, Hall celebrated his MLS debut. As proof of his talent, in June 2024, the young center forward also became the second-youngest goalscorer in the history of the league, scoring the equalizer against CF Montréal just seconds after coming on as a substitute. The Red Bulls have a diamond on their hands.

2 2. Freddy Adu

Ex-D.C. talent held the youngest-ever mark for 20 years

Club: D.C. United

D.C. United Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: USA

USA Age on MLS debut: 14 years, 306 days

The fact that Freddy Adu at one point set the record for the youngest player in MLS history way back in 2004 speaks volumes about the expectations that American soccer placed on his talent. And his first goal, scored just two weeks after his professional debut, did nothing to dampen the praise.

Once dubbed the "Next Pele", he earned 17 caps with the USMNT but did not end up following the career many had predicted for him. Despite spells at various European clubs, his career never really took off, and he hung up his boots after a final spell with Swedish club Osterlen FF. Adu has since detailed the challenges that prevented him from reaching the heights that everyone set for him.

"I was able to get into places where a teenager wasn't supposed to be getting into ... And so I was enjoying all that stuff rather than focusing on... let's say the little things like getting the rest that you need, your diet, getting some stretching in and just taking care of your body." — Freddy Adu reflecting on his career on CBS Golazo

1 1. Cavan Sullivan

The Man City recruit is the product of a soccer-playing family

Club: Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: USA

USA Age on MLS debut: 14 years, 293 days

Only 13 days. That is the narrow gap in age between Adu on his professional debut and Cavan Sullivan's age on his debut (July 17, 2024). Sullivan already has a move lined up to Manchester City, who will secure his services as soon as he blows out his 18th birthday candle.

It's a promising start for a consensus talent whose hard work is just beginning. The question now is whether he can keep developing and weather the ups and downs of professional life. So far, the attacking midfielder has publicly shown himself to be level-headed, which probably should come as little surprise given he has an older brother, Quinn, who also plays for the Union and is sure to keep him grounded.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of August 2024.