Key Takeaways An NBA rule requires players to be 19 years old or one year removed from high school graduation to enter the draft.

Before the rule in 2006, high school stars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James succeeded in making the jump.

Early draftees like Andrew Bynum, Jermaine O'Neal and Darko Milicic had mixed careers.

In 2006, the NBA changed its draft rules to prevent players from entering the league directly from high school.

Now, per NBA.com, "all drafted players must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the Draft, and ... any player that is not designated as an international player must be at least one year removed from the graduation of their high school class."

The rule came after a barrage of players entered the league immediately after graduating from high school, a trend that ruled parts of the draft in the 1990s. Players like Kevin Garnett , Kobe Bryant , Dwight Howard , Tracy McGrady and LeBron James became NBA superstars despite skipping college.

But for every Kobe and LeBron, there was a Kwame Brown, Sebastian Telfair or Robert Swift.

Some players were physically and mentally ready for the grind of the NBA and the off-court distractions that come with it. Some simply were not.

A mix of these cautionary tales and eventual Hall of Famers make up the list of the five youngest players ever to be selected in the NBA Draft .

1 Andrew Bynum

The big man was 17 when the Lakers drafted him

Andrew Bynum was selected 10th overall by the L.A. Lakers in the 2005 NBA Draft. He was 17 years old when he was drafted and 18 years and 6 days old when he debuted.

He played in 46 games that season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.

His role steadily increased, however, and he appeared in all 82 games as a sophomore. The injuries that eventually ended his career began to show themselves shortly after, but Bynum was an All-Star and made Second Team All-NBA in the 2011-12 season when he averaged 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 60 games, all starts.

He won two NBA Championships alongside Bryant in LA, including the 2009-10 title when he started every one of his team's 23 playoff games.

2 Jermaine O'Neal

It took some time, but O'Neal made his mark on the league

Jermaine O'Neal, like Bynum, was 17 when the Portland Trail Blazers grabbed him with the 17th pick of the 1996 draft.

Playing for the Blazers during that era — when the team earned the nickname "The Jail Blazers" — probably wasn't the greatest environment for a teenager getting his first taste of professional basketball. It took O'Neal some time to find his footing.

But when he finally did, he became one of the best centers in the NBA.

After starting only 11 games during his four seasons in Portland, the South Carolina native was traded to the Indiana Pacers . In his first season with a new franchise, O'Neal started 80 games and averaged 12.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

The following year marked the first of six straight All-Star appearances for O'Neal. Over those six seasons, he averaged 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, was named to three All-NBA teams and finished third in MVP voting during the 2003-04 campaign.

3 Kobe Bryant

Perhaps the most memorable of the bunch

© USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK

Until the Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe Bryant with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, every player who made the jump from high school to the NBA was a big man. Bryant was the first guard to try it.

It's fair to say things worked out.

The Philadelphia native was traded to the Lakers on draft night and developed into one of the best players in NBA history. He was an All-Star in his second season, an All-NBA player in his third and won three straight championships in years 4 through 6.

By the time his career ended, he was:

A five-time champion

18-time All-Star

Two-time Finals MVP

2007-08 MVP

15-time All-NBA selection

12-time All-Defense selection

Two-time scoring champion

Those are only some of Bryant's accomplishments over his 20-year career.

4 Darko Milicic

One of the most infamous draft busts ever

In one of the most significant "what-if" moments in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons drafted Darko Milicic second overall in 2003, one pick ahead of Carmelo Anthony. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh went third and fourth.

Still, Milicic won a championship with a Pistons team led by Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, and he didn't flame out of the league entirely.

He played 10 NBA seasons with the Pistons, Orlando Magic , Memphis Grizzlies , New York Knicks , Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics .

He averaged 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over that decade but never once averaged double digits in scoring.

5 Bill Willoughby

One of the first to do it

The Haywood v. National Basketball Association Supreme Court ruling in 1971 first allowed players to go from high school to the NBA. Prior to the ruling, every draftee had to have played four years in college.

The NBA then altered its rule to allow players to enter the league in cases of hardship. The first two to do it were Darryl Dawkins, who went No. 5 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1975 draft, and Willoughby, who was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 19th pick that same year.

Willoughby entered the league as a 6-foot-8 forward with a 47-inch vertical and was one of the few players to block Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook.

He played for six teams across eight seasons in the league, the best of which came in the 1981-82 campaign with the Houston Rockets when he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.