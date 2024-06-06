Highlights There have only been two players under the age of 18 to appear at the European Championships since the competition's inception in 1960.

Only one prodigious talent ever played at the Euros as an 18-year-old before the 21st century.

The record for the youngest player in the competition was broken twice in six days at Euro 2020.

The European Championship is one of the most competitive football tournaments on the planet. Kylian Mbappe argued that the continental competition is even harder to win than the World Cup - much to the chagrin of his South American peers.

The French world champion conquered the globe as a teenager in 2018 but didn't make his first appearance at the Euros until he had turned 22. The four-year gap between tournaments, limited number of spots in each international squad and calibre of opposition ensure that very few young players are trusted on this lofty stage.

Some of the prodigious talents to grace the competition have gone on to win domestic league titles in England, Spain and Germany while also conquering Europe. Amid the slew of Golden Boy winners, there are also some bright sparks who burned out soon after their continental bow. Here is a rundown of the youngest players in European Championship history.

Youngest Players in EUROs History Rank Player Nation Year Age 1 Kacper Kozlowski Poland 2021 17 years and 246 days 2 Jude Bellingham England 2021 17 years and 349 days 3 Jetro Willems Netherlands 2012 18 years and 71 days 4 Enzo Scifo Belgium 1984 18 years and 115 days 5 Jamal Musiala Germany 2021 18 years and 117 days 6 Valeri Bojinov Bulgaria 2004 18 years and 122 days 7 Johan Vonlanthen Switzerland 2004 18 years and 141 days 8 Pedri Spain 2021 18 years and 201 days 9 Marcus Rashford England 2016 18 years and 229 days 10 Wayne Rooney England 2004 18 years and 233 days

10 Wayne Rooney (England)

18 years and 233 days

Few teenagers have experienced the same standard of suffocating hype which Wayne Rooney was subjected to ahead of Euro 2004. "The last time we saw a young player make such an impact might have been as long ago as the World Cup in Sweden in 1958," England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson mused ahead of the tournament, likening his bullish young forward to Pele, arguably the greatest striker of all time.

Rooney was not only unfazed by the lofty billing but wholeheartedly subscribed to it. Whenever reflecting on his mood going into a tournament he would dominate, the England striker repeatedly falls upon the word "invincible". A star-studded French squad felt the full force of Rooney's self-confidence, as the 18-year-old outshone Thierry Henry, nutmegged Zinedine Zidane and bullied Lilian Thuram in a mesmeric display.

European Championship Debut Match France 2-1 England Date 13th June 2004 Minutes 76 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Marcus Rashford (England)

18 years and 229 days

Heading into the 2015/16 season, Marcus Rashford was targeting a starting berth in Manchester United's under-21 team. By the end of the summer, he was appearing for England at a major international tournament. No wonder it took a while for the drastic turn of events to sink in.

When I first went into the changing room and saw all of the players' names on the back of their shirts, it doesn't seem real.

Rashford had only made his senior United debut less than three months earlier, scoring twice in a Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland after Louis van Gaal was forced to turn to the academy during an injury crisis. Rashford also found the net on his Premier League debut and against Australia while winning his first England cap. Roy Hodgson was convinced to take the teenager to Euro 2016 but didn't give him a start in France. Rashford appeared in the final four minutes of England's embarrassing defeat to Iceland as the Three Lions limped out of the competition in the round of 16.

European Championship Debut Match England 2-1 Wales Date 16th June 2016 Minutes 17 Goals 0 Assists 0

8 Pedri (Spain)

18 years and 201 days

The wider world of Spanish football may not have been entirely familiar with Pedri's array of talents after he joined Barcelona in 2020 from second-tier Las Palmas. But Pepe Mel had warned everyone. Pedri's mentor in the Canary Islands insisted: "This boy is a superstar and he is going to be big in European football for the next 10 years."

Pedri swiftly ascended to the top of the continental game by the summer of 2021. Composed but not overly cautious at the heart of Spain's possession-dominant midfield, Pedri was deservedly voted the Best Young Player of Euro 2020 as he helped his nation reach the semi-finals.

European Championship Debut Match Spain 0-0 Sweden Date 14th June 2021 Minutes 90 Goals 0 Assists 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During normal time of Spain's semi-final against Italy at Euro 2020, Pedri didn't misplace a single pass.

7 Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland)

18 years and 141 days

One day short of a decade after their previous non-penalty goal in a major international tournament, Switzerland were able to celebrate another strike at the highest level. An 18-year-old Johan Vonlanthen was responsible for that belated release of ecstasy, firing his adopted nation level against France in the final group game of Euro 2004.

Vonlanthen had been handed his tournament debut in the closing stages of Switzerland's previous encounter against England, earning a starting berth four days later, as Alexander Frei had been suspended for spitting at Steven Gerrard. The Colombia-born forward had grand ambitions of playing for Real Madrid but never capitalised upon his impressive tournament display. "I made two or three decisions that were important to me as a person," Vonlanthen cryptically explained years later. "Sport, on the other hand, suffered as a result."

European Championship Debut Match England 3-0 Switzerland Date 17th June 2004 Minutes 7 Goals 0 Assists 0​​​​​

6 Valeri Bojinov (Bulgaria)

18 years and 122 days

Valeri Bojinov was no stranger to breaking records. A Serie A debutant at just 15 with Lecce was practically ancient by the time he got on to the pitch for Bulgaria three years later. Emerging for the second half of a 2-1 defeat to Italy, the 18-year-old's international career was less than 300 seconds old before he earned his first yellow card.

The former Fiorentina starlet was part of a spending spree at Manchester City in 2007 shortly before the club were taken over by today's immensely wealthy ownership. Sven-Goran Eriksson sanctioned Bojinov's arrival, which prompted comparisons to a physical forward on the red half of the city. Not that the Bulgarian was buying any of it. "If some people say I remind them of Wayne Rooney," he scoffed, "all I can say is: 'I wish.'"

European Championship Debut Match Italy 2-1 Bulgaria Date 22nd June 2004 Minutes 45 Goals 0 Assists 0

5 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

18 years and 117 days

Seven months before coming on for Germany against Hungary at Euro 2020, Jamal Musiala was playing and scoring for England's under-21 team. The Stuttgart-born forward spent his formative years in London, playing for Chelsea's academy for the best part of a decade before Bayern Munich snapped him up.

I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England. Both hearts will keep on beating.

The COVID-19 lockdown allowed German coach Joachim Low ample opportunity to convince Musiala to side with Die Mannschaft at Bayern's canteen. Gareth Southgate may have missed out on one of the best young players in the world, but it was Musiala who ended on the losing side when England and Germany faced off in the first knockout stage of Euro 2020.

European Championship Debut Match Germany 2-2 Hungary Date 23rd June 2021 Minutes 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

4 Enzo Scifo (Belgium)

18 years and 115 days

Enzo Scifo honed his fraternal relationship with the ball during endless hours playing on the streets, reacting to the awkward bounces that the uneven surface offered to develop a velvet first touch. The elegant midfielder had barely left the concrete of Wallonia by the time he was selected by Belgium for Euro 1984.

Runners-up four years earlier, Scifo started all three games as his nation failed to progress beyond the group stages, through no fault of his own. The Anderlecht icon continued his rapid ascent, earning recognition as the Best Young Player at the 1986 World Cup as a 20-year-old. Scifo's dizzying upward trajectory "all happened too quickly", according to the prodigy himself, prompting a stagnation.

European Championship Debut Match Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia Date 13th June 1984 Minutes 90 Goals 0 Assists 0

3 Jetro Willems (Netherlands)

18 years and 71 days

Two years on from reaching the World Cup final, the Netherlands had a strong squad heading into Euro 2012. But behind the likes of Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder - some of the greatest Dutch players of all time - there was a notable hole in Bert van Marwijk's squad; left-back. Less than a year on from his top-flight debut, Jetro Willems was surprisingly given the nod by a typically risk-averse coach.

The PSV Eindhoven full-back started every game at Euro 2012 as the Netherlands lost each one in a fearsome group of death against Denmark, Germany and Portugal. While few could have thrived against the calibre of opposition, Willems notably struggled. After battering a shot against the crossbar five minutes into the opening game of the tournament, everything was downhill thereafter.

European Championship Debut Match Netherlands 0-1 Denmark Date 9th June 2012 Minutes 90 Goals 0 Assists 0

2 Jude Bellingham (England)

17 years and 349 days

Jude Bellingham had already had his shirt number retired and moved abroad for a fee of £26m before he briefly became the youngest player in European Championship history in 2021. The Birmingham City academy graduate only took up football as a seven-year-old and "didn't really enjoy it", by his own admission, at first.

That initial reluctance was imperceptible by the time Bellingham had elbowed his way into England's setup at Euro 2020. Despite only being afforded three substitute appearances throughout the tournament, the teenager made an impressive impression on Gareth Southgate and his staff during training. "He was always the talk of the coaches' room," assistant Chris Powell revealed. "Every session he left you open-mouthed."

European Championship Debut Match England 1-0 Croatia Date 13th June 2021 Minutes 8 Goals 0 Assists 0

1 Kacper Kozlowski (Poland)

17 years and 246 days

Five months before Euro 2020 was initially scheduled, Kacper Kozlowski was confined to a hospital bed with a shattered pelvis and three broken vertebrae in his back. The Polish teenager only recovered in time to break the record for the youngest player in Euro history after the tournament was reorganised following the COVID-19 outbreak.

An all-action midfielder who grew to idolise Paul Pogba, Kozlowski went almost an entire year between competitive senior appearances for Pogon Szczecin while his bones healed. The imposing teenager was afforded just a pair of cameos at Euro 2020 and was dropped from the senior side shortly before manager Paulo Sosa left his post. No subsequent Poland coach has had faith in Kozlowski but revered talent spotters Brighton were convinced of his potential, snapping up the midfielder in January 2022.

European Championship Debut Match Spain 1-1 Poland Date 19th June 2021 Minutes 35 Goals 0 Assists 0

​​​​​​​Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 6th June 2024.