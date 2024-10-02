Key Takeaways Arsenal's youngest ever player, Ethan Nwaneri, made his debut while aged just 15 years, 5 months, and 28 days old in 2022.

Only two of the nine entrants on the list have gone on to play in over 100 senior games for the Gunners.

Seven out of the nine youngest players in Arsenal history made their competitive debut for the club in the 21st century.

Over 1,000 different players have represented Arsenal Football Club since their foundation in October 1886, over 130 years ago. With over a century of history to their name, a history that is particularly storied at that, it would be easy to forget hundreds of players that ever turned out for the Gunners. Some names stick, however. Record goalscorers, highest appearances makers and their oldest ever players. So, with that, who are the youngest players to have ever taken part in a senior match for the North London side?

This list is ranked from the youngest to ninth-youngest debutant in Arsenal's history. They will be ranked solely based on the age they were when they made their debuts, rather than having their eventual careers considered.

9 Youngest Players in Arsenal's History Rank Name Date of Debut Age at Time of Debut Years Spent with Arsenal Appearances Honours Won 1. Ethan Nwaneri 18/09/2022 15 years, 5 months and 28 days 2022- 4* N/A 2. Jack Porter 25/09/2024 16 years, 2 months and 10 days 2024- 1* N/A 3. Cesc Fabregas 28/10/2003 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003-2011 303 1x FA Cup (2004-05) 1x Champions League runner-up (2005-06) 4. Jack Wilshere 13/09/2008 16 years, 8 months and 12 days 2008-2018 197 2x FA Cup (2013-14, 2014-15) 5. Jermaine Pennant 30/11/1999 16 years, 10 months and 15 days 1999-2005 26 N/A 6. Paul Vaessen 27/09/1978 16 years, 11 months and 11 days 1978-1982 39 N/A 7. Ryan Smith 28/10/2003 16 years, 11 months and 18 days 2003-2006 6 N/A 8. Gedion Zelalem 24/01/2014 16 years, 11 months and 29 days 2014-2019 4 N/A 9. Armand Traore 24/10/2006 17 years and 16 days 2006-2011 32 N/A Stats correct as of 01/10/2024

10 Armand Traore

17 years and 16 days

Armand Traore made the move to Arsenal as a teenager, joining them in 2005 from Monaco and going straight into their youth setup. A year later, at the start of the 2006-07 season, the Gunners faced West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup. Traore, despite having only just turned 17, made his debut, replacing Emmanuel Adebayor in the first half.

The left-back went on to make 32 appearances for Arsenal across the next five years. He struggled to properly establish himself in the first team, facing competition from the likes of Gael Clichy and Kieran Gibbs. Traore spent time on loan with Portsmouth during the 2008-09 season and two years later, in the 2010-11 campaign, joined Juventus for that term, ultimately moving to Queens Park Rangers permanently at the conclusion of his time in Turin.

9 Gedion Zelalem

16 years, 11 months and 29 days

Zelalem grew up in Germany and the United States, eventually moving to North London in 2013. After a year with the youth team, the midfielder was handed his senior debut as a teenager in a 4-0 win over Coventry City in the FA Cup, having garnered comparisons to former Arsenal maestro Cesc Fabregas by putting up strong performances in the friendlies ahead of the 2013-14 term.

Despite his promise, Zelalem struggled to break into the side. He spent six months on loan with Rangers in Scotland in the 2015-16 season before being loaned out once more in 2017 to VVV-Venlo. In 2019, having made just four senior appearances for the Gunners, he joined MLS side Sporting Kansas City on a free transfer. Still just 27 years old, Zelalem is currently a free agent, his most recent team having been Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

8 Ryan Smith

16 years, 11 months and 18 days

Smith made his debut aged just 16 against Rotherham United, who met with Arsenal in what was then the Carling Cup. Smith was brought on for his first taste of senior football with 17 minutes remaining in the match, during which time Rotherham snatched an equaliser to level the game which eventually went to penalties. Smith converted his spot-kick as Arsenal progressed, winning 9-8 overall.

Despite a promising start, Smith would never appear in a league game for the Gunners. He was limited to just six appearances throughout his time with the club, none of which came in the Premier League. Smith joined Derby County for a season in 2006, going on to play for six different teams between then and 2013.

7 Paul Vaessen

16 years, 11 months and 18 days

Paul Vaessen was the youngest-ever Arsenal player at the time of his debut in 1978. Not only that, but his first taste of senior football came in the UEFA Cup when the Gunners faced Lokomotive Leipzig. In the year after came his league debut and just months after that, Vaessen turned professional, notching five goals in 13 games throughout the 1979-80 campaign.

In a Cup Winners Cup semi-final clash with Juventus, Vaessen was brought on with a quarter of the game left to play, going on to score the winning goal in the 88th minute and send Arsenal through to the final. It was a match that Vaessen did not play in as Arsenal lost to Valencia.

Unfortunately, after nine goals in 39 games, Vaessen suffered a knee injury that forced him to retire aged just 21 years old, despite having three operations to try and fix the problem. The forward fell into drugs after his enforced retirement, which contributed to his tragic death in 2001 at the young age of 39.

6 Jermaine Pennant

16 years, 10 months and 15 days

Pennant moved to Arsenal from Notts County as a 15-year-old for what was then a record fee for a trainee player. It did not take long for the winger, who was being highly touted as one of Arsenal's most promising prospects, to appear for the first team. He debuted for the Gunners in the League Cup against Middlesbrough in 1999.

Despite this, it would be four years after his first senior appearance that Pennant would make his full debut in the league for Arsenal. He bagged a hat-trick in that match, but it was only one of five games that the winger played for the Gunners. First, he struggled with homesickness before struggling with the effects of not playing consistent football.

Pennant was resigned to appearing predominantly in cup matches for the North London side, ultimately departing Arsenal in 2005 for Birmingham City after spending some time on loan there. After a season in the Midlands, he moved to Liverpool, where perhaps came the best form of his career.

5 Jack Wilshere

16 years, 8 months and 12 days

Jack Wilshere is one of only two of the youngest-ever Arsenal debutants to leave a real mark on the club. He made his first senior appearance for the Gunners against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League as a 16-year-old, having caught the eye of legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with strong performances for the youth team.

The central midfielder spent a decade with the North London side, making just under 200 appearances for the club and winning two FA Cups in his time there. Wilshere was immensely gifted. His role in Arsenal's beautiful team goal against Norwich City is a famous example of his technical calibre. He struggled with injuries, however, which limited how many games he could play in.

Wilshere spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Bournemouth before departing Arsenal permanently the following year. He retired in 2022 at the age of 30 and is, at the time of writing, a coach for the Arsenal under-18s.

3 Cesc Fabregas

16 years, 5 months and 24 days

Fabregas was, up until the 2020s, the youngest-ever player to represent the Gunners in a competitive match. The midfielder had joined from Barcelona as a youngster but was soon in the Arsenal first team. He and fellow teenager Ryan Smith made their debut in the same League Cup game against Rotherham United in 2003, though Fabregas made no league appearances in that campaign, when Arsenal won the league unbeaten.

From the following term onwards, Fabregas began making consistent appearances for the first team, mesmerising opponents and spectators alike with his sheer ability on the ball. That year, the Spaniard won the FA Cup in what was his only honour won with the Gunners, though he would help them to the Champions League final in the 2005-06 season, a final they went on to lose.

After eight years and 303 appearances, Fabregas, still only just 24 years of age at the time, decided to move back to his native Spain to represent his boyhood club Barcelona. Stints at Chelsea and Monaco followed before Fabregas hung up his boots after some time with Como in Italy, a club that he now manages.

2 Jack Porter

16 years, 2 months and 10 days

Ahead of Arsenal's League Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers, it was announced that first-choice goalkeeper David Raya would miss the clash through injury. Second-choice shot-stopper Neto, who joined on loan from Bournemouth for the camaign, was cup tied, meaning that responsibility fell to 16-year-old Jack Porter.

The teenager became Arsenal's youngest-ever goalkeeper when he turned out at the Emirates, making a strong start to his career with a 5-1 win. It can only be expected that Porter, clearly highly thought of to make his debut at such an age, will go to make several more appearances for the North London side in the coming years.

1 Ethan Nwaneri

15 years, 5 months, and 28 days

In a 2022 Premier League game against Brentford, which the Gunners would win 3-0, Ethan Nwaneri became their youngest-ever player when he came off the bench at just 15 years of age. The midfielder, highly touted as a prospect, only bolstered opinions held about him on that day.

Understandably, Nwaneri returned to playing predominantly youth football after this game, but that is not to say he has had no experience with the first team since. In the cup game against Bolton that saw Jack Porter become the Gunners' youngest goalkeeper ever, Nwaneri notched a brace, his first-ever senior goals, while still just 17 years old. The midfielder has the world at his feet, and will no doubt rack up far more appearances for the Gunners in years to come.

