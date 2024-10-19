Key Takeaways Chelsea have had a number of young players turn out for them over the years.

The likes of Dominic Solanke and Ethan Ampadu are the two of the most recent young guns to have featured for the Blues.

Ian Hamilton remains the youngest player in Chelsea history, playing for the club for the first time when he was just 16.

In 2025, Chelsea will celebrate the 120th anniversary of its foundation. In 120 years, the London club has made a name for itself on both British and European soil. A reputation that the club owes largely to the many talented players who have represented it for more than a century.

Some of them have become legends of the beautiful game thanks to their achievements on the green rectangle, while others, sometimes more anonymous, have left their mark on history by the records they have set in the mythical blue jersey. This article takes a look back at the history books to compile a list of the youngest players in Chelsea history.

Youngest Players in Chelsea History Rank Player Age Debut 1. Ian Hamilton 16 years, 4 months and 15 days 18th of March 1967 2. Kingsley Whiffen 16 years, 5 months and 6 days 9th of May 1967 3. Tommy Langley 16 years, 9 months and 1 day 9th of November 1974 4. Michael Woods 16 years and 9 months 6th of January 2007 5. John Sparrow 16 years, 9 months and 10 days 13th of March 1974 6. Mike Harrison 16 years, 11 months and 26 days 13th of April 1957 7. Ian Pearce 17 years and 4 days 11th of May 1991 8. Ethan Ampadu 17 years and 6 days 20th of September 2013 9. Brian Bason 17 years and 13 days 16th of September 1972 10. Terry Venables 17 years and 1 month 6th of February 1960 11. Dominic Solanke 17 years, 1 month and 7 days 21st of October 2014

11 Dominic Solanke - 17 years, 1 month and 7 days

Chelsea debuts: 21st of October 2014

Dominic Solanke may well be one of the great regrets of Jose Mourinho's career. In October 2014, when Chelsea hosted NK Maribor of Slovenia on the third day of the Champions League group stage, the Portuguese coach decided to give his young striker the first professional minutes of his career.

It was the Basingstoke-born striker's first and last appearance for the Blues (despite several appearances on the bench), their youngest player ever to play in a Champions League match. He then went on loan to Vitesse Arnhem, before leaving London for Liverpool, where he joined the Reds on a free in 2017.

10 Terry Venables - 17 years and 1 month

Chelsea debuts: 6th of February 1960

In the early 1960s, a young midfielder, remembered for being one of the greatest talents to emerge from the academy, emerged as a key player for Docherty's Chelsea: Terry Venables. The 1965 EFL Cup winner played over 200 games for the Blues between 1960 and 1966, including a relegation battle in 1962 and a promotion battle the following year.

Unfortunately, the tensions that arose with Docherty following the imposition of a heavy penalty on him - and seven of his team-mates - for breaching a night-time curfew precipitated his departure from the Blues, as he was unable to forgive his manager for a penalty that he deemed ‘crass, stupid and self-defeating’.

9 Brian Bason - 17 years and 13 days

Chelsea debuts: 16th of September 1972

Although he played for Chelsea between 1972 and 1977, he only made around twenty appearances for the London club. And while his time at Stamford Bridge may not have left much of an indelible mark, older players may still remember his exceptional goal against Carlisle United in 1975. It was his first and only goal for the Blues.

He then left to try his luck in Canada, with Vancouver Whitecaps (a rather unusual choice for the time), but soon returned to Great Britain, where he went on to do a string of freelance jobs with various clubs, from Plymouth Argyle to Reading and Crystal Palace.

8 Ethan Ampadu - 17 years and 6 days

Chelsea debuts: 20th of September 2013

To say that Ethan Ampadu's time at Chelsea has not been crowned with success is in no way offensive. Recruited in 2017 from Exeter City, the club where he had become the youngest player in history a few months earlier (this record has since been broken), the Welshman made just 12 appearances for the Blues, seeing his adventure interspersed with numerous loan spells (RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia, Spezia Calcio) before finally packing his bags in July 2023 and joining Leeds United.

All these ups and downs did not prevent him from going down in Blues history as one of the youngest players ever to pull on the shirt, on the 20th of September 2017, in a League Cup match against Nottingham Forest.

7 Ian Pearce - 17 years and 4 days

Chelsea debuts: 11th of May 1991

Although he has made over 230 appearances in the Premier League, it is not in Chelsea colours that Ian Pearce has distinguished himself most. The centre-back made his debut for Chelsea in May 1991, but only made four appearances for the Blues, all of them as a substitute.

He moved to Blackburn Rovers in 1993, where he won the English league title in 1995 alongside English legend Alan Shearer, before joining West Ham two years later, where he spent the majority of his career. His career came to an end in 2012 after several other spells, including a four-year spell with Fulham and a final spell with Kingstonian FC.

6 Mike Harrison - 16 years, 11 months and 26 days

Chelsea debuts: 13th of April 1957

One of many players to emerge from Chelsea's academy in the 1950s, Mike Harrison made his professional debut at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 26 days, becoming the youngest player in the Blues' history to play in a Inter-Cities Fairs Cup match (the forerunner of the Europa League).

And although he never really made a name for himself with the London club, he did make around 60 appearances and scored nine goals between 1957 and 1962. The rest of his career was full of adventure, with the English winger moving on to Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

5 John Sparrow - 16 years, 9 months and 10 days

Chelsea debuts: 13th of March 1974

Like many of his compatriots, John Sparrow had everything it took to make a name for himself in the Chelsea squad and establish himself as the successor to Eddie McCreadie, a true club legend who played more than 400 games with the latter. But despite seven seasons with the Londoners and an attempt to revive his career (on loan) at Millwall, the left-back never found his place with the Blues.

Between 1973 and 1980, he made 74 appearances for the Blues before packing his bags and signing for Exeter City, where he made a promising start before losing his starting berth and joining Sutton United in non-league football.

4 Michael Woods - 16 years and 9 months

Chelsea debuts: 6th of January 2007

A new story of fallen hope. Snatched from Leeds United's academy by Chelsea, it didn't take long for Michael Woods to demonstrate all his qualities at youth level. So much so that Mourinho, his coach at the time, decided to make him the youngest Blues player to play in an FA Cup match, on the 6th of January 2007, when Woods was still just 16 years and nine months old. This was followed a few weeks later by a second appearance, again in the FA Cup, against Nottingham Forest.

It was to be his last appearance for Chelsea. Although he won the competition that year, Woods' career took a difficult turn after a succession of injuries. Released by Chelsea in the summer of 2011, he continued his career with English clubs that were far more modest, but with whom he was finally able to rediscover a taste for football. A special destiny for one of the 20 named as a ‘future English star’ by The Guardian in 2008.

3 Tommy Langley - 16 years, 9 months and 1 day

Chelsea debuts: 9th of November 1974

Tommy Langley is one of the few players on this list to have enjoyed a successful career at Chelsea. During the six years he spent there, when the club failed to establish itself in the top flight, the striker made his mark on the attacking front. He made a total of 152 appearances for the club, scoring 43 times in the process.

It was a childhood dream for a player brought up singing from the stands at Stamford Bridge and who, on his seventeenth birthday, gave himself the greatest gift of all, scoring the first goal of his career to give the Blues all three points against Birmingham City. A truly enchanted tale.

2 Kingsley Whiffen - 16 years, 5 months and 6 days

Chelsea debuts: 9th of May 1967

If you're not a fan of Chelsea and its history, the name Kingsley Whiffen probably won't ring a bell. And with good reason. After becoming the second-youngest player in the Blues' history during a First Division match in May 1967, the Welshman took the opportunity to celebrate his only appearance for the club during a three-goal defeat to Leicester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Kingsley Whiffen Memorial Cup is a golf competition named in tribute to the former Chelsea player.

It was a memorable occasion for a thousand and one reasons, not least the fact that the amateur player played as a goalkeeper. For the record, in addition to his footballing skills, Whiffen was also known for his love of golf. Not unlike one of his illustrious compatriots.

1 Ian Hamilton - 16 years, 4 months and 15 days

Chelsea debuts: 18th of March 1967

If Ian Hamilton's Chelsea career could be summed up in just one game, it would undoubtedly be his debut. In fact, only four other choices would have been possible. Launched by Docherty in a First Division match against Tottenham on the 18th of March 1967, he became not only the youngest player in the Blues' history, but also their youngest goalscorer.

These are marks that no player has yet managed to erase from his record books. However, his Chelsea adventure was short-lived, and it was to Aston Villa that Hamilton devoted his best years, winning the 1975 League Cup with the Villa Park outfit.

All statistics per Transfermarkt and Stamford-Bridge.com. Correct as of 12-10-2024.