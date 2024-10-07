Key Takeaways 42 academy graduates at Liverpool have played under Jurgen Klopp, with Raheem Sterling being a standout example.

Youngest players like Tom Hill, Ben Woodburn, and Ben Doak show potential despite initial setbacks.

Players like Ki-jana Hoever, Kaide Gordon, and Trey Nyoni have bright futures and will need time to develop further.

At Liverpool, the Kirkby Academy has always played a predominant role in building the first team. This is something that former manager Jurgen Klopp understood perfectly, and during his nine years in charge of the Reds, he never hesitated to rely on the talent of his gems. In all, 42 academy graduates have had the honour of pulling on the legendary Liverpool shirt under the German's tenure.

Some have gone on to become more or less important members of the professional squad, while others have preferred to try their luck elsewhere. But in the final analysis, these players are none other than the heirs of several generations that preceded them. This article takes a look at the 11 youngest players ever to pull on a Liverpool shirt.

Youngest Players in Liverpool History Rank Player Age Debut 1. Jerome Sinclair 16 years and 6 days 29th of September 2012 2. Harvey Elliott 16 years, 5 months and 21 days 25th of September 2019 3. Trey Nyoni 16 years, 7 months and 29 days 28th of February 2024 4. Jack Robinson 16 years, 8 months and 7 days 9th of May 2010 5. James Norris 16 years, 8 months and 13 days 17th of December 2019 6. Kaide Gordon 16 years, 11 months and 16 days 21st of September 2021 7. Ki-jana Hoever 16 years, 11 months and 20 days 7th of January 2019 8. Ben Doak 16 years, 11 months and 29 days 9th of November 2022 9. Ben Woodburn 17 years, 1 month and 11 days 26th of November 2016 10. Tom Hill 17 years, 2 months and four days 17th of December 2019 11. Raheem Sterling 17 years, 3 months and 16 days 24th of March 2012

11 Raheem Sterling - 17 years, 3 months and 16 days

Liverpool debuts: 24th of March 2012

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal. Raheem Sterling's career is sure to attract plenty of interest. At the age of 29, the England international with 82 caps to his name (20 goals) is now a Premier League stalwart, having scored more than 120 goals in almost 400 appearances.

It is an odyssey that began in 2012 when, on the 24th of March, at the age of 17 years, three months and 16 days, Kenny Dalglish decided to throw him into the deep end in a defeat by Wigan Athletic. It was a historic moment for a player who, in September of the same year, would become the youngest player in the Reds' history to play in a Europa League match - at 17 years, nine months and 12 days. A record he still holds at the time of writing.

10 Tom Hill - 17 years, 2 months and four days

Liverpool debuts: 17th of December 2019

Tom Hill would certainly have preferred a better professional debut for Liverpool. Playing on the right wing of an extremely rejuvenated XI, the Welshman, like his team-mates, found himself swept aside on his first appearance by a ruthless Aston Villa (5-0) in the quarter-finals of the 2019 League Cup.

It was a historic match for the youngster, who joined the Academy at the age of six and became one of the youngest players in the Reds' history to pull on the shirt. Unfortunately, a serious knee injury sidelined him for almost two years, and Hill has never since had another opportunity to repeat the honour. But it may only be a matter of time before the Formby-born player, now captain of the Reds' reserves, gets his chance.

9 Ben Woodburn - 17 years, 1 month and 11 days

Liverpool debuts: 26th of November 2016

Ben Woodburn is not only one of the youngest players ever to play for Liverpool, he is also the club's youngest goalscorer. Three days after his Premier League debut against Sunderland, the Welsh striker made history in a League Cup quarter-final against Leeds United.

Coming on 25 minutes from time, the right-footed striker sealed victory for his side, who were already well on their way to victory thanks to a Divock Origi strike, and wrote his name in the annals of his club's history. And although he eventually left in the summer of 2022, after a series of loan spells but still with a European Championship title to his name, Woodburn still had time to leave his mark on the club.

8 Ben Doak - 16 years, 11 months and 29 days

Liverpool debuts: 9th of November 2022

In July 2022, two brief appearances for Celtic were enough to convince Liverpool management to sign Ben Doak. And so it was that, having quickly become too strong to ‘simply’ play in the Academy, the twirling winger was launched into the professional world four months later, aged just 16 years, 11 months and 29 days.

And the fact that he is now playing at Middlesbrough, where he is on loan from the Reds until 2025, in no way detracts from the confidence his management has shown in him. The signing of a long-term contract in September 2023 is certainly the most concrete proof of this. At the age of 18, there is no doubt that the Scot is the future of the Reds.

7 Ki-jana Hoever - 16 years, 11 months and 20 days

Liverpool debuts: 7th of January 2019

Snatched from Ajax's academy by Liverpool in 2018, the defender looked set for a bright future. So much so that Klopp decided to give him his first start, synonymous with a professional debut, in a League Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2019. But the rest of his adventure did not go as he had hoped, and he ended up joining Wolves in the 2020 transfer window.

A club for which he now has just 25 appearances to his name, he has had four different, more or less successful, loan spells since then. But at 22, his future is clearly not sealed, and good performances for Auxerre in Ligue 1, where he is playing this season, could well open the doors to the Premier League for him on his return. It's up to him to seize the opportunity.

6 Kaide Gordon - 16 years, 11 months and 16 days

Liverpool debuts: 21st of September 2021

Kaide Gordon is not only the sixth youngest player in Liverpool's history, he is also fourth in that record-breaking category at Derby County (a mark set on his first and only appearance for the Rams). The Reds' youngest ever FA Cup scorer and the club's second-youngest ever goalscorer is a diamond to be polished.

"That's Kaide. When he is in these (goal-scoring) situations, he is really calm. I will not say that for the rest of his career in these situations that he will always score, but I'm pretty sure he will more often than not because that is just him." Jurgen Klopp praising Kaide Gordon in January 2022

And it is now Norwich City, where he is on loan this season, that he has gone to develop. At the age of 19, his time at Liverpool may not have come yet, but it is not far off. A ‘special talent’, as Darren Wassall, who played alongside him at Pride Park, once described him, abd who is just waiting to explode.

5 James Norris - 16 years, 8 months and 13 days

Liverpool debuts: 17th of December 2019

A child of Liverpool, where he was born and raised, James Norris was also part of Klopp's Army. Launched, like Hill, when Liverpool were slapped on the back at Villa Park in December 2019, the young left-back's fate has been somewhat different from that of his team-mate.

Although they are both playing for the Reds' reserves this season, Norris has had the opportunity to gain experience at Tranmere Rovers, with whom he made 16 League Two appearances in the 2023/24 season. An ideal opportunity for a young player on whom the club could well decide to rely in the years to come.

4 Jack Robinson - 16 years, 8 months and 7 days

Liverpool debuts: 9th of May 2010

Although he was the youngest player in the Reds' history to play in a Premier League match, at the age of 16 years, eight months and seven days (against Hull City on the 9th of May 2010), Jack Robinson never managed to establish himself in the game, making just 11 appearances.

After spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, the 31-year-old is now captain of Sheffield United. An honourable career all in all for a defender with a versatile profile who has now made over 200 Championship appearances and played around fifty games in English football's top flight.

3 Trey Nyoni - 16 years, 7 months and 29 days

Liverpool debuts: 28th of February 2024

Trey Nyoni is the most recent player to make the prestigious list. The young Anglo-Zimbabwean frontman became the youngest Reds player to play in an FA Cup match when he took on Southampton on the 28th of February. While he too looks set for a bright future, there is no hurry.

At the age of 16, it will be several years before he can claim a regular starting berth at one of the biggest clubs on the planet. And it won't all come naturally; Nyoni will have to earn it. In any case, he has everything it takes to succeed.

2 Harvey Elliott - 16 years, 5 months and 21 days

Liverpool debuts: 25th of September 2019

And when Nyoni came on against the Saints, he had the tough task of replacing Harvey Elliott. A player who is ahead of him in this ranking. Like a symbol. The youngest starter in the Reds' history, the energetic midfielder has gradually earned his place in the club's professional team.

At the age of 21, he has made 120 appearances - 77 of them in the Premier League - for the club with which he has already won numerous trophies. Although not always a first-team regular, he is nonetheless a much-appreciated player who is almost always used in the middle of the park. And that's not to be underestimated in such an environment.

1 Jerome Sinclair - 16 years and 6 days

Liverpool debuts: 29th of September 2012

In September 2012, Jerome Sinclair became Liverpool's youngest ever player in a League Cup match against West Brom. He would go on to make just four more appearances for the club. And after playing for clubs in England (Wigan Athletic, Watford, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Oxford United) and abroad (VVV-Venlo, CSKA Sofia), it was at the age of just 27 that the striker finally decided to hang up his boots.

Today, he is the owner of a fried chicken shop in Birmingham, the city of his birth. Certainly one of the best examples of how early recognition of a young player, one way or another, is no guarantee of an idyllic career.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-2024.