Players like Rony Lopes, Tony Towers, and Tommy Caton have historical significance in City's youth debut list, making vital contributions.

Kaden Braithwaite is the latest young player making waves at City, showing promise and versatility in defence despite his age.

Since Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group purchased Manchester City in August 2008, they have become one of the most dominant teams in Europe. They have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles under the management of Pep Guardiola but are currently undergoing a hearing for an alleged 115 charges of Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The importance of bringing young players through during Guardiola's reign has been critical to the club's success. Phil Foden is an academy graduate who has established himself as one of the most important members of the team. Most recently, Kaden Braithwaite became the third-youngest player in the club's history to feature during the club's 2-1 League Cup victory against Watford on 24th September. The top seven youngest players to put on the Sky Blue shirt vary, with some making their first appearance in the 1960s and others in the 1980s. Here is a closer look at the full list.

Rony Lopes

Age at the time of debut: 17 years, 8 days

Rony Lopes made his City debut on 5th January 2013 in a Third Round FA Cup match against Watford. He came on for David Silva in the 88th minute and scored three minutes after his introduction. Mario Balotelli's shot was saved by the Watford goalkeeper, and the rebound was swept home by Lopes. The goal from the Brazilian meant he was the youngest goalscorer in City's history - a record that still stands today.

This was Lopes' only goal for City, as he made a loan move to Lille in 2014 before permanently transferring to Monaco in 2015. Since then, the Brazilian midfielder has spent time at Olympiacos, Troyes, Braga and Alanyaspor, where he currently plays.

Tony Towers

Age at the time of debut - 17 years, 6 days

Six days after his 17th birthday, Tony Towers made his debut for City in a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in Division One. He started as a midfielder for the Sky Blues and was kept on for the whole 90 minutes. Towers spent five years at the Manchester club, making over 100 appearances and winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1970 and the FA Charity Shield in 1972.

The Manchester-born midfielder then moved on to Sunderland from 1974 to 1977 before switching to Birmingham. He then spent four years in Canada and the United States, playing for the Montreal Manic, Tacoma Stars, Rampa Bay Rowdies, and Vancouver Whitecaps. Towers finished his career at Rochdale, having played over 450 matches, including three caps for England.

Tommy Caton

Age at the time of debut: 16 years, 10 months, 12 days

Tommy Caton was 16 when he made his debut for City on the opening day of the 1979/80 First Division. The young defender played all 42 league games in his first season with the senior squad, while also helping the under-18s reach the FA Youth Cup final, which they lost to Aston Villa. Caton spent four years at City, establishing himself as a regular in the backline and helping the team reach the 1981 FA Cup final - a tie they lost to Tottenham Hotspur. A year later, he was awarded the club's player of the year at the age of 19.

His consistent performances earned him a move to Arsenal in 1983 for a fee of £500,000. The Kirkby-born defender was also the youngest player ever to reach 100 Football League games. Caton spent four years at the Gunners before spells at Oxford United and Charlton Athletic. His career was cut short by an ankle injury, which meant he retired from the game at 30. Tragically, Caton died of a heart attack a few weeks after his retirement. On their official website, City said:

"A father of three young children, tragically, Tommy died of a heart attack on 30 April 1993 –27 years ago today - just a few weeks after calling time on his career. "Caton – or TC as he was affectionately known - remains one of the best young defenders City have ever produced and we can only wonder where he might have led the Club had he emerged at a more stable period."

Karim Rekik

Age at the time of debut: 16 years, 9 months, 19 days

Karim Rekik spent his youth career at Scheveningen and Feyenoord before signing a professional contract with City in 2011. His first appearance for the club came on 21st September 2011 in a League Cup match against Birmingham City. He replaced Wayne Bridge with 12 minutes to play, becoming the youngest international player to make their first team for City. Rekik played three matches for the Sky Blues, including a Premier League game against Reading in December 2012.

The defender had various loan spells at Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven before making a permanent switch away from City in 2015 as he joined Marseille. After two years at Marseille, Rekik played for Hertha Berlin and Sevilla before going to Al-Jazira in Abu Dhabi, where he still is today.

Kaden Braithwaite

Age at the time of debut: 16 years, 7 months, 16 days

Braithwaite became the third youngest to play for City when he started their League Cup Third Round match against Watford. The 16-year-old regularly plays for the club's Under-18 side and has been promoted to become the vice-captain at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Braithwaite helped his side secure a 2-1 victory against the Hornets, playing 76 minutes before being replaced by Josko Gvardiol.

With Guardiola keen to emphasise that he will play fringe and young players in the League Cup this season due to fixture congestion, chances for up-and-coming talents like Braithwaite might be common this season. In a profile piece on the 16-year-old, City's official website described him as follows:

"Braithwaite is a talented left-footed centre-half who can also be deployed at left-back or even move up to be positioned as a defensive midfielder if needed. "Despite being so young, Braithwaite showcases composure, strength and a relentless work ethic in every game he plays in sky blue, including his early games since joining at Under-9s."

Paul Simpson

Age at the time of debut: 16 years, 2 months, 6 days

Paul Simpson joined City at the age of 15 before making his debut for the club in October 1982 against Coventry City. He was aged 16 years, two months, and six days at the time of his first appearance, making him the second-youngest player in City's history. Simpson spent six years at the club, including a promotion from the Second Division in 1985, but he also experienced two relegations during his time in Manchester.

The Carlisle-born winger went on to play for other English clubs such as Oxford United, Derby County, Sheffield United, Wolves and Blackpool before finishing his career at his boyhood team, Carlisle United. He has gone on to become a manager in the EFL and non-league, including jobs at Stockport County and Preston North End.

Glyn Pardoe

Age at the time of debut: 15 years, 10 months, 10 days

Glyn Pardoe remains the youngest player to feature for City, making his debut at 15 years, 10 months and 10 days. His first game was against Birmingham City on 11th April 1962 - a game in which the Sky Blues lost 4-1. Recalling his first appearance for the club, Pardoe said:

“Birmingham City, April 1962. Trevor Smith was their centre-half, and an England centre-half too, I remember that well. “I didn’t do too bad actually. I thought I did alright, but we got hammered didn’t we? “But, at that time, we were getting hammered lots so that doesn’t help!”

The left-back spent his entire career at the club, playing over 300 matches. He was part of the City squad of the late 60s and early 70s that won the First Division, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Interestingly, Pardoe was deployed as an attacking player in the early part of his career but later transitioned to become a defender in the mid-1960s. Asked about whether his record will ever be beaten, the former English full-back said:

“It doesn’t matter how old you are. But I cannot see that record ever being beaten. “I mean, I might be wrong, but I can’t see anybody playing in the first team at 15, simply because of the money side of it all, not the football side. “You’re going to have to be some player.”

