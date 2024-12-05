Key Takeaways David Gaskell was the youngest player in Manchester United's history and kept goal for the club 120 times.

Jeff Whitefoot was a famous Busby Babe who became the youngest player for Man Utd, playing a total of 95 appearances.

Angel Gomes, although talented, left Man Utd after just 10 games due to contract issues, achieving success in France.

With a record 20 English league titles (including 13 Premier League titles) and three Champions League crowns to their name, Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the most iconic football clubs on the planet.

It is a status that the many players who have worn the club's colours over its almost 150-year history have each, in their own way, helped to justify. Some have gone down in history for their decisive performances, others for the number of appearances they have made for the Red Devils, while several have distinguished themselves by their precociousness.

That rich history of giving young players a chance looks set to continue with current United manager Ruben Amorim seemingly particularly impressed by 16-year-old defender, Godwill Kukonki, who was named in the match-day squad to face Arsenal on December 4th in the Premier League.

In this piece, GIVEMESPORT has chosen to tell the story of these players in this ranking of the 11 youngest Red Devils in history to have made their debut for the legendary Mancunian club.

11 Youngest Players in Manchester United History Rank Player Age Debut 1. David Gaskell 16 years and 19 days 24th October 1956 2. Jeff Whitefoot 16 years, 3 months and 15 days 15th April 1950 3. Duncan Edwards 16 years, 6 months and 4 days 4th April 1953 4. Angel Gomes 16 years, 8 months and 20 days 21st May 2017 5. Willie Anderson 16 years, 11 months and 4 days 28th December 1963 6. Norman Whiteside 16 years, 11 months and 17 days 24th April 1982 7. Shola Shoretime 17 years and 19 days 21st February 2021 8. Andy Ritchie 17 years and 28 days 26th December 1977 9. Alex Dawson 17 years, 2 months and 1 day 22nd April 1957 10. Cliff Birkett 17 years, 2 months and 15 days 2nd December 1950 11. David Pegg 17 years, 2 months ans 16 days 6th December 1952

11 David Pegg

17 years, 2 months and 16 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 6th December 1952

6th December 1952 Total appearances: 150

Among the multitude of great players to emerge from England in the mid-20th century, David Pegg was certainly one of the most promising. Recruited in 1950 at the personal request of Sir Matt Busby, one of the greatest United managers ever, the young winger began his Mancunian adventure at youth level, but soon discovered the professional team.

A left winger with brilliant speed and technique, he played a key role in the club's back-to-back First Division titles in 1956 and 1957. It was a dream start to his career, but it was cut short by the infamous Munich Air Disaster in February 1958, when Pegg was just 22.

10 Cliff Birkett

17 years, 2 months and 15 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 2nd December 1950

2nd December 1950 Total appearances: 13

Although Manchester United has been home to some of the finest strikers in the history of the game, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Ruud van Nistelrooy and George Best, Clifford Birkett cannot truly claim to be one of them.

A professional player for the Red Devils from 1950 to 1956, the native of Haydock in Lancashire wore the shirt on just 13 occasions, all in the space of two months. That was enough time, however, to earn him a place in our rankings, as well as two goals, both scored away from home in defeats for his team. An unusual career trajectory, to say the least.

9 Alex Dawson

17 years, 2 months and 1 day

Date on Man Utd debuts: 22nd April 1957

22nd April 1957 Total appearances: 93

Even in the 1950s, scoring goals was not always enough to secure a starting berth. Alex Dawson can testify to that. A childhood friend of Denis Law, the Scot was thrown into the deep end in 1957 and scored his first goal on his first professional appearance.

It was a dream start for a player who, despite scoring a respectable 54 goals in 93 appearances, never really found favour with Busby. This situation was not helped by the arrival of Davis Herd in 1961, with Dawson making just four appearances in the ensuing season, which was also his last as a Manchester United player.

8 Andy Ritchie

17 years and 28 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 26th December 1977

26th December 1977 Total appearances: 42

The expectations surrounding Andy Ritchie were at least as great as the disappointment of his departure. For in the striker, many saw a player capable of returning Manchester United to the pinnacle of British football. A lethal striker whose qualities were on full display when he took on Leeds United in March 1979, the Englishman scoring a ‘perfect’ hat-trick - a goal with his right foot, one with his left and the last with his head.

Three years after his arrival, in 1977, and some 42 games played, his departure for Brighton came as a bit of a bombshell for the fans, who were certainly not expecting to let go of a player who would go on to prove his worth with the Seagulls or Oldham Athletic.

7 Shola Shoretire

17 years and 19 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 21st February 2021

21st February 2021 Total appearances: 5

Did Manchester United make the right decision in letting Shola Shoretire leave the club? Time will tell. But what is certain is that the forward, despite his young age, has made history. And that was on a February evening in 2021, when, by replacing Mason Greenwood in a Europa League match against Real Sociedad, the Newcastle upon Tyne native became the youngest player in the history of the Red Devils to play in a European match.

It was the debut of a promising youngster who, a few months later, would go on to win the Mancunian club's Best Young Player of the Year award. The beginnings of an adventure that was quickly followed up after Shoretire decided to join PAOK Salonika last summer in search of playing time.

6 Norman Whiteside

16 years, 11 months and 17 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 24th April 1982

24th April 1982 Total appearances: 274

Just as comfortable playing as a winger as a midfielder, Norman Whiteside is also one of those players who have left their mark on history. And, in his case, not just for Manchester United. He may be in sixth place in this ranking, but there is another one that he dominates: that of the youngest player to have played in a World Cup match.

A mark set at the age of 17 years and 41 days when his country, Northern Ireland, faced Yugoslavia in 1982. At Old Trafford, his versatility, physical ability and tactical intelligence quickly earned him a place in the professional team.

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Strikers in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of David Healy and Derek Dougan, the greatest Northern Ireland strikers in football history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

5 Willie Anderson

16 years, 11 months and 4 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 28th December 1963

28th December 1963 Total appearances: 13

Willie Anderson's story is that of a Liverpool fan who ended up playing for Manchester United. Paradoxical. He made his professional debut against Burnley in December 1963 at the age of 16 years, 11 months and four days. Unfortunately, however, the rest of his career with United failed to confirm the faith placed in such a young player.

The regular understudy to George Best, whom he replaced in the 1965 FA Charity Shield to become the first substitute in the club's history, Anderson had to wait until his move to Aston Villa to finally make his mark on the English game. The Red Devils' management may well have a few regrets.

4 Angel Gomes

16 years, 8 months and 20 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 21st May 2017

21st May 2017 Total appearances: 10

With a godfather of Nani's name and heritage, there was every reason to believe that Angel Gomes would follow in his illustrious elder's footsteps and also dazzle Old Trafford with his talent. But it was not to be.

Not because of a lack of talent, as his adventure in France proved, but quite simply because the contract offered by Manchester United to the young attacking midfielder did not meet his expectations. So, after just 10 games and a handful of appearances on the European stage, the Edmonton native decided to leave England for the Continent. It's a decision that seems to have paid off.

3 Duncan Edwards

16 years, 6 months and 4 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 4th April 1953

4th April 1953 Total appearances: 177

There are many similarities between Pegg's tragic story and that of Duncan Edwards. The latter, who also perished in the Munich Air Disaster, was - and still is - also considered one of the greatest talents in the history of British football.

“He was the best player I ever saw, or am likely to see in my life. If I was asked to name a team of the players I played with, his name would be the first one I would put in, no question about it.” Sir Bobby Charlton about Duncan Edwards

A versatile, powerful midfielder with above-average technical ability and exceptional vision, it didn't take him long to establish himself as one of the key players for Busby's Manchester United, as well as for the England national team, with whom he won 18 caps (scoring five goals). A player who was promised the world and whose destiny was ultimately shattered, he left an indelible mark on the hearts and memories of all England fans.

Related The Greatest 11 of Man United Players in Football History Manchester United has been spoiled with legendary footballers, including Wayne Rooney, who gets into this all-time XI.

16 years, 3 months and 15 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 15th April 1950

15th April 1950 Total appearances: 95

He was the last member of the Busby Babes team of the mid-1950s. Jeff Whitefoot, who died in July 2024, will go down in history as a player renowned for his footballing skills.

A wing-half (a position that no longer exists today and which is similar to the role of piston) at Manchester United from 1949 to 1956, he became the youngest player in the club's history on 15 April 1950 when he came on as a substitute against Portsmouth. He would go on to make a further 94 appearances and win the First Division in 1956, wearing the legendary red jersey of the Old Trafford outfit.

1 David Gaskell

16 years and 19 days

Date on Man Utd debuts: 24th October 1956

24th October 1956 Total appearances: 120

Aged 16 years and 19 days at the time of his debut, David Gaskell remains the youngest player in Manchester United's history.

A goalkeeper for the Red Devils between 1956 and 1967, he kept goal 120 times and helped the club win several titles, including two championships (1965, 1967), for which he was finally awarded retrospective honours in 2023 following a review of the EFL's award criteria. It was just recognition for a player who always had to fight for his place, and whose Mancunian adventure came to an end because of the fierce competition he faced in the late 1960s.

Correct as of 2-12-2024.