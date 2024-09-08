Key Takeaways NBA age rules evolved from four years after high school to a minimum of 19 years old.

There have been many rules in place throughout the history of the NBA that have deemed when a player is eligible to enter the league. From the NBA's inception in 1946 until the Haywood v. National Basketball Association Supreme Court ruling in 1971, players were required to be four years removed from high school before they could enter the NBA.

In the 1971 Haywood ruling, the NBA changed that rule to allow players to enter the league early in cases of hardship. Only two players used the hardship rule, Darryl Dawkins and Bill Willoughby, both of whom were selected in the 1975 draft. In the mid-1990s, there became a trend of players jumping from high school to the NBA, starting with in 1995.

Since then, many other players have made the leap from high school to the pros, most coming in 2004 when eight of the first 19 picks came straight from high school, including. In 2006, the current rules were applied, stating that all drafted players must be at least 19 years old during the year of the draft and that any non-international player must be at least one year removed from graduating high school.

Since the new rule in 2006, there has been no player that has come close to this list.

Here are the ten youngest players to ever play in the NBA.

1 Andrew Bynum

Age: 18 years, 6 days

Andrew Bynum was just 17 years old when the L.A. Lakers selected him 10th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft. He had turned 18 just a week before their first game of the season. At the time of their first game, Bynum became the youngest player to ever play in an NBA game at 18 years and 6 days old.

Andrew Bynum Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 46 418 PPG 1.6 11.5 RPG 1.7 7.7 APG 0.2 1.2 BPG 0.5 1.6 FG% 40.2% 55.6%

Bynum struggled his rookie season, playing just 7.3 minutes per game and averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. Despite his struggles, he would go on to have a successful eight-year career with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers , and Indiana Pacers .

He helped the Lakers win back-to-back titles in 2008-09 and 2009-10 alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol . In 2011-12, he was named an All-Star and was an All-NBA selection for the only time in his career.

Despite never being the best player for any of the three franchises he played for, he was an important part of the Lakers' championship runs. He can also say that he is the youngest player to ever play in the NBA as long as the current rules stick around.

2 Jermaine O'Neal

Age: 18 years, 53 days

Jermaine O'Neal was also 17 when the Portland Trail Blazers selected him 17th overall in the 1996 draft. By the time he made his NBA debut, he was 18 years and 53 days old.

Jermaine O'Neal Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 45 1,011 PPG 4.1 13.2 RPG 2.8 7.2 APG 0.2 1.4 BPG 0.6 1.4 FG% 45.1% 46.7%

O'Neal struggled in his rookie season, averaging just 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over 10.2 minutes per game. His struggles continued over his four seasons with the Blazers, but everything changed when he was traded to the Pacers in 2000.

In Indiana, O'Neal's career would take off. In just his second season with the team in 2001-02, he won the Most Improved Player award and was named an All-Star after averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. In his eight years with the franchise, he was a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection.

In the latter part of his career, O'Neal would bounce around the league multiple times. He had short stints with the Toronto Raptors , Miami Heat , Boston Celtics , and Phoenix Suns before retiring in 2014 after his lone season with the Golden State Warriors , ending his 18-year career.

3 Kobe Bryant

Age: 18 years, 72 days

Out of all the players on this list, Kobe Bryant had the most successful career. He entered the 1996 draft out of Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania. The Charlotte Hornets selected him 13th overall, then traded his rights to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Kobe Bryant Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 71 1,346 PPG 7.6 25.0 RPG 1.9 5.2 APG 1.3 4.7 SPG 0.7 1.4 FG% 41.7% 44.7% 3PT% 37.5% 32.9%

Bryant, like the two previous players on this list, struggled during his rookie year. In 71 games, he averaged just 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per game.

In his second season, Bryant improved, making his first All-Star team and finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year Voting. In his third season, he was selected to the All-NBA Third Team in the strike-shortened season.

Bryant would go on to play 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers. He won five championships, three straight from 1999-00 to 2001-02 next to Shaquille O'Neal , and two more in back-to-back seasons, in 2008-09 and 2009-10 next to Pau Gasol.

By the time he retired in 2016, he was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection, and 12-time All-Defensive selection. He won his only MVP award in 2007-08 and also won four All-Star MVP awards, which is tied with Bob Pettit for the most all-time. In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best careers of any player in NBA history.

4 Darko Milicic

Age: 18 years, 133 days

The 2003 NBA Draft is widely regarded as one of the best draft classes of all time. Many great players came out of the class, including LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony , Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade . The youngest player in the class, though, was Serbian big man, Darko Milicic, who was selected second overall by the Detroit Pistons .

Darko Milicic Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 34 468 PPG 1.4 6.0 RPG 1.3 4.2 APG 0.2 0.9 BPG 0.4 1.3 FG% 26.2% 46.0%

Milicic struggled his rookie season, averaging just 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 26.2% from the field over 4.7 minutes per game. His struggles continued throughout his three seasons in Detroit, averaging more than 10 minutes per game just once. In 2006, he was traded to the Orlando Magic, where his numbers would slightly improve.

Over the rest of his 10-year career, Milicic would play for the Memphis Grizzlies , New York Knicks , and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2013 after his lone season as a Boston Celtic.

Despite his long career, Milicic is widely known as one of the biggest draft busts in NBA history. His only accomplishment was winning the 2003-04 title with the Pistons, playing just 1.8 minutes per game during their playoff run.

5 Stan Brown

Age: 18 years, 139 days

Stan Brown made his professional basketball debut as a junior in high school after being signed by the Philadelphia Sphas in 1946-47. The Sphas were part of both the Eastern Basketball League and the American Basketball League (ABL).

Stan Brown Career Stats G 34 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.1 FG% 30.6%

After one season with the Sphas, Brown was signed by the Philadelphia Warriors, where he began his short NBA career. Brown's rookie season came in 1947-48, when he played just 19 games. After the season, he returned to play in the ABL before rejoining the Warriors in 1951-52.

Brown played just two seasons in the NBA, both with the Warriors. He played in 34 games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.1 assists. Although he did not have a successful NBA career, he was the record holder for the youngest player in NBA history for nearly 50 years.

6 Bill Willoughby

Age: 18 years, 156 days

Bill Willoughby took advantage of the Haywood ruling in 1971, becoming the first player alongside Darryl Dawkins to use the hardship ruling. Willoughby was selected 19th by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1975 draft.

Bill Willoughby Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 62 488 PPG 4.7 6.0 RPG 4.6 3.9 APG 0.5 0.8 FG% 39.8% 47.3%

In his rookie season, he averaged just 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 62 games. He went on to play in the NBA for eight years and suited up for the Hawks, Buffalo Braves, now the Los Angeles Clippers , Cavaliers, Houston Rockets , New Jersey Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets , and the San Antonio Spurs .

7 Tracy McGrady

Age: 18 years, 160 days

In 1997, the Raptors selected Tracy McGrady 9th overall out of high school. He would go on to have a Hall of Fame career, playing with the Raptors, Magic, Rockets, Knicks, Pistons, and Hawks.

Tracy McGrady Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 64 938 PPG 7.0 19.6 RPG 4.2 5.6 APG 1.5 4.4 SPG 0.8 1.2 FG% 45.0% 43.5% 3PT% 34.1% 33.8%

McGrady struggled during his first two seasons in Toronto. In his third season with the franchise, he finished fifth in Most Improved Player voting and third in Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 79 games.

After the season, the Raptors would trade him to the Magic, where his career would take off. During his four seasons in Orlando, McGrady made the All-Star team and was an All-NBA selection every season.

McGrady would go on to have multiple solid seasons in Houston before bouncing around the league before eventually retiring in 2013.

By the time his 16-year career was over, McGrady was a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. In 2000-01, he won Most Improved Player. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

8 Yaroslav Korolev

Age: 18 years, 181 days

Yaroslav Korolev was selected 12th overall by the Clippers in the 2005 draft. Korolev began his professional career in Russia at 16 years old before being drafted by the Clippers.

Yaroslav Korolev Career Stats G 34 PPG 1.1 RPG 0.5 APG 0.4 FG% 28.3% 3PT% 25.0%

Korolev played just two seasons in the NBA, averaging 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds in 34 games with the Clippers. After his second season in 2005-06, he returned to Russia, where he played professionally until 2016, never returning to the NBA.

9 Andris Biedrins

Age: 18 years, 217 days

Like Korolev, Andris Biedrins also began his professional career overseas at 16 years old. In 2004, the Latvian was selected 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Andris Biedrins Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 30 516 PPG 3.6 6.3 RPG 3.9 7.0 APG 0.4 0.9 BPG 1.1 1.1 FG% 57.7% 59.4%

Biendrins went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA, nine with the Warriors and one with the Utah Jazz . Over his career, he averaged 6.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over 516 games.

10 C.J. Miles

Age: 18 years, 241 days

The final player on this list is C.J. Miles. He was selected 34th overall by the Jazz in 2005 and went on to carve out a solid 16-year career.

C.J. Miles Rookie vs. Career Stats Stat Category Rookie Career G 23 849 PPG 3.4 9.6 RPG 1.7 2.4 APG 0.7 1.1 FG% 36.8% 41.1% 3PT% 25.0% 35.8%

Miles struggled with playing time over his first two seasons in the NBA, playing just 60 games. In his third season, the Jazz played him in 60 games, where he averaged 5.0 points and 1.3 assists per game.

Miles played seven seasons in Utah before bouncing around the NBA over the rest of his career. He suited up for the Pacers, Cavaliers, Raptors, Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards before retiring in 2022 after playing just one game with the Celtics.

Despite not being the best player for any of the franchises he played for, he was still able to carve out a solid 16-year career in the NBA. Over his career, he averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over 849 games.