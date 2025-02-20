Summary Lamine Yamal reached 100 games at a younger age than any other player in history

Many incredible names have hit the landmark early on in their careers before achieving bigger and better things.

British stars like Norman Whiteside and Jude Bellingham also feature in the top 10.

A century tends to be an important number in any sport. Cricketers raise the bat when they notch up 100 runs in an innings. A tonne-plus finish in darts always sends fans delirious. In the context of football, it can also have varying degrees of significance.

To reach 100 appearances in your professional career means you are well and truly cemented within the beautiful game, and if you've managed to do this at the top level, then there is no doubt your future is bright. The time it takes a person to reach that milestone, though, is ever-changing. Lionel Messi was 20 when he made it to triple figures, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo was 19.

Incredibly, some even managed to best the two greatest-ever players by reaching 100 games at an even younger age. Many have gone on to find great success since. With that in mind, this is how well the 10 youngest players to reach that landmark have done since.

1 Lamine Yamal

Age for 100th appearance: 17 years 7 months

The most recent player to enter the top ten shoots straight to number one to become the youngest player to reach 100 games for club and country. Only time will tell just how high Lamine Yamal ends up, but if the start to his career is anything to go by, he should go right to the top.

Thus far, the winger has already broken numerous records, including being the youngest player and youngest goalscorer at a European Championship. He is a recipient of the Kopa Trophy and European Golden Boy award and has found domestic success with Barcelona. The sky is the absolute limit.

Lamine Yamal's Career Stats Games 100 Goals 21 Assists 30 International Caps 17 Trophies 3

2 Romelu Lukaku

Age for 100th appearance: 17 years 11 months