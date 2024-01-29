Highlights Russell Wilson and Joe Burrow were the exact same age (25 years, 65 days) when they made their Super Bowl debuts.

Brock Purdy is set to become the third-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Ben Roethlisberger isn't the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, he is the youngest starter to win the Big Game.

Some NFL quarterbacks, even some of the all-time greats, go their entire careers without ever appearing in a Super Bowl.

Others, however, reach the title game early. For instance, Dan Marino, the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, was just 23 years and 127 days old when he led his Miami Dolphins to Super Bowl 19 following the 1984 NFL season. The Dolphins, of course, lost that game to the San Francisco 49ers, and Marino never made it back to the Super Bowl.

Ben Roethlisberger, the second-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, was only 23 years and 340 days old when he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40, becoming the youngest signal-caller to win the Big Game.

Marino and Roethlisberger certainly aren't the only high-profile names on this particular list, as it also includes the likes of Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes.

The newest addition to the list is Brock Purdy, who will be 24 years and 46 days old when he takes his 49ers into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 to take on Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

So, exactly where will 2022's "Mr. Irrelevant" rank? Let's have a look as we count down the 10 youngest starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, which is actually a list of 11, as the first two entries were the exact same age when they battled for the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

Related 2024 Super Bowl odds: Betting odds for the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 58 showdown A look at the betting odds for the Super Bowl 58 showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

10 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl 48 — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, Super Bowl 56 (25 years, 65 days)

Wilson and Burrow were the exact same age in their Big Game debuts

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yep, that's right. Russell Wilson and Joe Burrow were exactly the same age when they made their Super Bowl debuts, each entering the title game at 25 years and 65 days of age.

In just his second season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, Wilson led the team to a 13-3 regular-season record and earned a second straight Pro Bowl selection after completing 63.1% of his passes for 3,357 yards with 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

But despite their strong campaign, the Seahawks were the underdogs heading into Super Bowl 48 as they were squaring off with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos, who were coming off a campaign in which they scored the most points in NFL history.

But that didn't matter as the Seattle defense completely shut down the Broncos' prolific attack, holding Manning & Co. to their only single-digit point total of the season. Meanwhile, Wilson played a fantastic game, completing 18 of 25 passes for 206 yards with two touchdowns and zero picks in the 43-8 victory.

Russell Wilson Super Bowl 48 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 18/25 Completion Percentage 72.0 Pass Yards 206 Pass TD 2 Interceptions 0 Sacks 0 Rating 123.1 Rush Attempts 3 Rush Yards 26 Rush TD 0

Like Wilson, Burrow was only in his second year when he led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign.

Coming off a devastating knee injury that cut his rookie season short, Burrow took Comeback Player of the Year honors after completing a league-best 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in leading the 10-7 Bengals to their first division title in six years.

After upsetting the two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs in the conference title game, the Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium.

Joe Burrow Super Bowl 56 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 22/33 Completion Percentage 66.7 Pass Yards 263 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 0 Sacks 7 Rating 100.9 Rush Attempts 2 Rush Yards 3 Rush TD 0

And while Burrow played well at times, completing two-thirds of his throws for 263 yards and a touchdown, he also took seven sacks as Cincy took a 23-20 loss.

9 Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 31 (24 years, 347 days)

Bledsoe was a lot more than just the guy Tom Brady replaced in New England

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Known to some as the guy Tom Brady replaced with the New England Patriots, Drew Bledsoe, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, was a superstar in his own right in the early years of his career.

When Bledsoe came to Foxborough, the Pats were coming off a two-win season. But in just his fourth season in 1996, the Washington State alum led New England to an 11-win campaign, at the time tying the franchise record for the most victories in a season.

And after rolling through the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Playoffs, the Patriots marched into Super Bowl 31 for a showdown with NFL MVP Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers.

Drew Bledsoe Super Bowl 31 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 25/48 Completion Percentage 52.1 Pass Yards 253 Pass TD 2 Interceptions 4 Sacks 5 Rating 46.6 Rush Attempts 1 Rush Yards 1 Rush TD 0

At 24 years and 347 days old, Bledsoe didn't have the greatest day. While he threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, he also completed just 52.1% of his passes and tossed four interceptions as New England suffered a 35-21 defeat.

8 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl 57 (24 years, 189 days)

Hurts lost the NFL MVP vote and the Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Hurts had plenty of doubters when he took over as the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But in 2022, the Texas native silenced his haters, going 14-1 in his 15 starts while completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions, adding another 760 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Many still believe he would have won NFL MVP had he not missed two games late in the year, but he ultimately finished second in the voting behind Patrick Mahomes.

The pair made history when the Eagles and Chiefs met in Super Bowl 57, as the title game was the first in history to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. And the two put on an absolute show, engaging in an instant classic that many call one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time.

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl 57 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 27/38 Completion Percentage 71.1 Pass Yards 304 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 0 Sacks 2 Rating 103.4 Rush Attempts 15 Rush Yards 70 Rush TD 3

But while Hurts, who was 24 years and 189 days old that day in Glendale, played well, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown and accounting for an additional three scores on the ground, Mahomes was just a little bit better as the Chiefs took a 38-35 victory.

7 Tom Brady, New England Patriots, Super Bowl 36 (24 years, 184 days)

Brady won the first of his seven Super Bowl titles at the age of 24

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Famously taken with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Tom Brady threw three passes as a rookie, spending the vast majority of his time holding a clipboard as Drew Bledsoe's backup.

But when Bledsoe went down with an injury in Week 2 of the 2001 campaign, Brady was thrust into action, and NFL history was thus changed forever.

TB12 played brilliantly when given his shot, so much so that Bill Belichick chose to stick with him even when Bledsoe was healthy enough to return. Brady ultimately won 11 of his 14 starts that season, leading the Pats to an AFC East title.

What many may not know is that Brady went down with an injury of his own in the AFC title game against the Steelers, bringing Bledsoe back into action. And while Bledsoe led New England to victory, Brady got the start in the Super Bowl against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams.

Tom Brady Super Bowl 36 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 16/27 Completion Percentage 59.3 Pass Yards 145 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 0 Sacks 1 Rating 86.2 Rush Attempts 1 Rush Yards 3 Rush TD 0

Brady, at 24 years and 184 days of age, didn't put up huge numbers that night in New Orleans but threw for 145 yards and a touchdown as New England pulled off a 20-17 upset. It was the first of seven Super Bowl wins for TB12, and despite his average numbers, the Michigan alum also won the first of five Super Bowl MVP trophies.

6 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl 54 (24 years, 138 days)

Mahomes brought the Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit to win his first title

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After just falling short of the Super Bowl in his first year as the full-time starter with the Chiefs in 2018, which was also the campaign in which he won his first NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes came back with another strong year in 2019.

While he didn't have the video-game numbers he'd put up the previous year, the Texas Tech product was still one of the top signal-callers in the league, completing 65.9% of his passes for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions in leading KC to a second straight 12-4 season.

In disposing of the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in the postseason, Mahomes became one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history, taking his Chiefs into battle in Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers.

At 24 years and 138 days old, Mahomes gave his team a 7-3 lead with a rushing score near the end of the first quarter but then watched the Niners take control of the game.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl 54 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 26/42 Completion Percentage 61.9 Pass Yards 286 Pass TD 2 Interceptions 2 Sacks 4 Rating 78.1 Rush Attempts 9 Rush Yards 29 Rush TD 1

But despite trailing 20-10 entering the final frame, No. 15 took control back, throwing two touchdown passes and leading three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a 31-20 victory and the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

5 Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl 53 (24 years, 112 days)

Goff and the Rams were part of the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Jared Goff struggled in his seven starts as a rookie, losing every single game in which he appeared and tossing just five touchdowns while throwing seven picks.

But over the next two seasons, Goff developed into the quarterback the Rams hoped he would be, earning Pro Bowl selections in each. In 2018, the California native led LA to a 13-3 record, giving the franchise its second straight NFC West title.

After a disappointing exit the previous season, Goff led the Rams to a Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys and then a nailbiting overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, setting up a showdown with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

Jared Goff Super Bowl 53 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 19/38 Completion Percentage 50.0 Pass Yards 229 Pass TD 0 Interceptions 1 Sacks 4 Rating 57.9 Rush Attempts 0 Rush Yards 0 Rush TD 0

But this particular Super Bowl wasn't so super, nor was the Rams' offense. In what turned out to be the lowest-scoring title game of all time, Goff, at 24 years and 112 days old, completed just 50% of his passes for 229 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 13-3 loss.

4 David Woodley, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 17 (24 years, 97 days)

Woodley was the bridge between Bob Griese and Dan Marino

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

With all due respect, David Woodley is easily the most low-profile name on this list and is basically known as the bridge quarterback between Miami Dolphins legends Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

Nevertheless, during the strike-shortened 1982 NFL season, the LSU alum helped Miami to a 7-2 regular-season record despite putting up dismal numbers as he completed just 54.7% of his passes, averaged only 120 passing yards per game, and threw five touchdowns against eight interceptions.

He was far better in the postseason and led the Dolphins to victories over the New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers, and New York Jets to set up a Super Bowl 17 showdown with the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

Woodley, at that time the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history at 24 years and 97 days old, got the Dolphins on the board first, connecting with Jimmy Cefalo for a 76-yard touchdown pass.

David Woodley Super Bowl 17 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 4/14 Completion Percentage 28.6 Pass Yards 97 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 1 Sacks 1 Rating 50.0 Rush Attempts 4 Rush Yards 16 Rush TD 0

But that was one of just four completions of the day for Woodley, who added only an additional 21 passing yards in the 27-17 defeat.

He was relieved of his duties as the Dolphins' starter six weeks into the following season as Don Shula handed the reins to Marino, whom Miami had taken with the 27th overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft.

3 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl 58 (24 years, 46 days)

Purdy is set to be the third-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Brock Purdy will become the third-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history when his 49ers take on the Chiefs on February 11.

Famously selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Iowa State product would have become the new record holder a year ago had San Francisco defeated Jalen Hurts' Eagles in the NFC title game.

But that obviously didn't happen as Purdy, of course, was knocked out of the 31-7 loss after suffering an elbow injury and only reentered the game after backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion. By then, the game was out of reach, and as he couldn't throw the ball, there wasn't much he could do to bring his team back.

Determined to prove his Cinderella run as a rookie wasn't a fluke, Purdy had a phenomenal season for San Francisco in 2023, completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions to earn a league-high passer rating of 113.0.

His stats from the Big Game will be included here once Super Bowl 58 is in the books.

2 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl 40 (23 years, 340 days)

Big Ben is the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Selected by the Steelers with the 11th overall pick in 2004, Ben Roethlisberger had a red-hot start to his NFL career, going 13-0 as a rookie as Pittsburgh went 15-1 in the regular season and reached the AFC title game, where they were ousted by Brady and the Patriots, marking Big Ben's first loss as a starter.

Roethlisberger continued to play well in his sophomore season in 2005, completing 62.7% of his passes for 2,385 passes with 17 touchdowns against nine picks in 12 games (he missed four due to various knee injuries), helping the Steelers to an 11-5 regular-season record.

After getting past the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, the Steelers upset Peyton Manning's top-seeded Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round and then knocked off the second-seeded Denver Broncos in the AFC title game to set up a Super Bowl 40 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ben Roethlisberger Super Bowl 40 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 9/21 Completion Percentage 42.9 Pass Yards 123 Pass TD 0 Interceptions 2 Sacks 1 Rating 22.6 Rush Attempts 7 Rush Yards 25 Rush TD 1

The second-youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history at 23 years and 340 days old, Roethlisberger played one of the worst games of his career that night in Detroit, completing only nine of 21 passes for 123 yards with zero touchdown passes and a pair of picks.

However, his one-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter that finally put Pittsburgh on the scoreboard gave his team a 7-3 lead that was never relinquished as the Steelers went on to take a 21-10 win, thus making Roethlisberger the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

But that's not the only record Big Ben secured that night, as his 22.6 passer rating remains the lowest for any Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

1 Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl 19 (23 years, 127 days)

Marino has long been the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

At long last, we arrive to the youngest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history, Dan Marino.

As mentioned, Marino relieved David Woodley of his duties as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback six weeks into his rookie season in 1983. And the Pitt product played well, throwing for 2,210 yards and 20 touchdowns to astonishingly finish third in the NFL MVP vote despite appearing in just nine games.

In 1984, Marino not only won NFL MVP in a walk while helping the Dolphins to an AFC-best 14-2 record, but he also set half a dozen NFL records in the process. While most of the marks have fallen over the years, his '84 campaign was bonkers as he completed 64.2% of his passes for 5,084 yards with 48 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

At a time when the NFL was still more of a running league, these stats were unprecedented. Back then, no quarterback had ever thrown for 5,000 yards (it's still difficult today) or 40 touchdowns, let alone almost 50.

Marino set another pair of records when he threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game in a 45-28 win over the Steelers, both of which still stand.

Dan Marino Super Bowl 19 Stats Pass Completions/Attempts 29/50 Completion Percentage 58.0 Pass Yards 318 Pass TD 1 Interceptions 2 Sacks 4 Rating 66.9 Rush Attempts 1 Rush Yards 0 Rush TD 0

Just 23 years and 127 days old when the Dolphins took on the 49ers in Super Bowl 19, Marino threw for 318 yards but recorded 50 pass attempts and only completed 29 of them. And while he threw one touchdown pass, he tossed two picks as Miami was soundly defeated, 38-16.

While Marino made it back to the AFC Championship Game on two occasions, he never again appeared in the Super Bowl.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.