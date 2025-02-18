Wigan Athletic youngster Harrison Rimmer has spoken out for the first time after his brutal celebration went viral after scoring the first ever goal at Everton's new stadium. The Toffees are set to say goodbye to Goodison Park at the end of the season, moving into their new home located on Bramley-Moore Dock.

In the meantime, the stadium is set to host numerous youth team games, with the under-18s taking on Wigan in front of thousands of fans on Monday night. Things didn't get off to an ideal start for the hosts though, as the visitors opened the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes. Rimmer was the young lad with the honour of scoring the first goal at the new stadium, and the boyhood Liverpool fan wasted no time in trolling the home supporters with his celebration.

Rimmer's Liverpool Inspired Celebration

The youngster was quick to remind fans who the more successful team in Merseyside was

After finding the bottom corner with a neat finish on the edge of the box, Rimmer, who is described on the Wigan Athletic website as a 'tough-tackling midfielder who can also operate at right-back,' turned to the onlooking home faithful and held up the number six in reference to the six European Cups that Liverpool have won in their history.

Not only did the thousands of fans in attendance for the first game at the new ground witness the celebration, but it has also done the rounds on social media as the game was captured on Everton's YouTube channel, with the club live streaming the historic game for fans to watch at home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to joining Wigan, Harrison Rimmer spent time on the books at Everton.

Rimmer Responds to Celebration on Social Media

The youngster had a one-word message for Everton fans

The Latics would ultimately hold on to secure a 2-1 win on the night, but all the attention was on Rimmer following his opener and the youngster took to social media to post about the reaction to his celebration. In separate Instagram stories, the teenager first shared the BBC's reaction to the goal with the caption 'rattled' underneath.

In addition to that, the youngster also shared an image of the entire Wigan under-18 squad and an image of his celebration, tagging Liverpool fan page YNWAGRAM underneath while also putting the name of the page at the top of the stadium.