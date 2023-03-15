Arsenal may have 'gone beyond' signing a player of Youri Tielemans' calibre, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal's situation has changed since originally being linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Tielemans.

Arsenal transfer news - Youri Tielemans

Earlier on in the season, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners were admirers of Tielemans. He said: “Tielemans is a player they’ve always appreciated. So, let’s see if Arsenal will decide to try to bring in a new midfielder in the January transfer window or in the summer.”

The 25-year-old, who earns £120,000-a-week at Leicester, is now in the final few months of his contract and reportedly has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.

Despite interest in Tielemans over the last few months, clubs may have been reluctant to pay a transfer fee for the Leicester midfielder with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal opted to sign Jorginho from Chelsea during the January transfer window, so Tielemans wasn't a priority for Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United were also a team to watch in the Tielemans transfer saga as they look to improve their midfield situation without spending too much money.

What has Jones said about Tielemans?

Jones has now suggested that Arsenal have a big decision to make regarding Tielemans as they have potentially now outgrown the midfielder after their impressive season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Tielemans, I think there's a big decision to be made there. Yes, he holds really good value being a free-agent, but if you think of when Arsenal were first looking at signing Tielemans and where they've got to now, they might have actually gone beyond him.

"They may be able to sign a player more established as a Champions League footballer than he is. This is no longer about chasing players that can help them get somewhere because they're already there.

"They might be Premier League champions by the end of this season."

How has Tielemans performed this season?

Tielamans has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 in the Premier League this campaign, despite Leicester's struggles.

The Foxes are currently in 16th place in England's top flight, but the 25-year-old has been a standout player for Brendan Rodgers.

The Belgian midfielder has managed to create eight big chances whilst averaging 4.1 duels won and 2.1 tackles per game.

Tielemans could be a sensible option for Arsenal on a free this summer, but they could look to aim their sights a little higher, especially if they end the season as Premier League champions.