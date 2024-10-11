Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans has been criticised by national media for his first-half performance as Belgium came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Italy on Thursday night.

The former Leicester star was handed the captain's armband by Dominic Tedesco in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, but the team struggled early on and fell behind in the opening 45 minutes thanks to goals from Andres Cambiaso and Mateo Retegui.

A red card for Lorenzo Pellegrini helped the Red Devils gain a foothold in the game and goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard helped the team rescue a point, but national media from both nations weren't overly impressed by the performance of Tielemans - especially in the opening 45 minutes.

'Captain On a Sinking Ship'

Tielemans lacked bravery during the game

Tielemans was partnered by Everton loanee Orel Mangala in the heart of midfield with Amadou Onana missing from the squad due to injury, but the balance of the squad was missing and with the armband weighing heavily on him, he has been picked out.

Belgian media outlet Nieuwsblad described him as "the captain on a sinking ship", although they acknowledge that he grew into the game in the second half with the rest of his team. Italian outlet Corriere also picked on Tielemans however, describing him as "not always a brave captain". They did also note his role in the team's first goal, describing the play as "beautiful and effective".

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the national team since he was a teenager with Anderlecht, and has collected 73 caps for his country with nine goals to his name.

Youri Tielemans Aston Villa stats 2024/25 Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass completion % 83.9% Key passes 14

So far this season Unai Emery has relied heavily on Tielemans in his Aston Villa midfield. He has made 12 appearances in all competitions, with all 12 coming from the start, and has registered two goals and three assists to date. He will likely be called back into the starting lineup for their next Premier League fixture too, when they travel to face Fulham on October 19th at Craven Cottage.

Ezri Konsa Hamstring Injury Blow

Defender set for weeks out

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

While the club are looking forward to getting their team back together for the next Premier League fixture, Unai Emery will be awaiting news on whether he can count on star defender Ezri Konsa for the game.

The England international was forced off with a hamstring injury during the 0-0 draw against Manchester United last time out, and was forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad as a result.

However, a report suggests that he could be available to return in just two weeks, which could see him in contention to get straight back into the team. If he is unavailable then Matty Cash and Diego Carlos are likely to compete for a starting spot to replace him whether it be at centre-back or right-back.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024.