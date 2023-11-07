Highlights Youri Tielemans has struggled to make an impact at Aston Villa and has found it difficult to break into the starting XI due to the performances of other players.

Tielemans believes he is a Champions League-level player, but his performances haven't proven that. He wants regular game time, especially with Euro 2024 approaching.

Despite being linked with a departure, Tielemans is unlikely to be sold in January. Villa's strong financial position and injury problems make a sale unlikely. Emery may look to add new players in January, potentially including Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has struggled to make an impact since arriving during the summer transfer window, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting we could see him 'dislodge' some of his teammates soon.

The Belgium international is currently down the pecking order at Villa Park, and the performances of Unai Emery's side have meant that Tielemans has found it difficult to break into the starting XI. After a recent poor result, it could be time for Emery to give Tielemans a run of games.

It's been a difficult start for Youri Tielemans

Tielemans signed for Villa during the summer transfer window for free after his contract at Leicester City expired. The £150k-a-week earner arrived with plenty of expectation after the impact he made at the King Power Stadium over the years. However, it's been a tricky start to his Villa career, with Tielemans struggling to cement a regular place in the side, especially in the Premier League.

Youri Tielemans - stats vs Aston Villa 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.19 18th Shots per game 0.2 =16th Pass success rate 90.7% 3rd Key passes per game 0.2 =12th Dribbles per game 0.1 =15th Tackles per game 0.4 13th Interceptions per game 0.1 =13th Stats according to WhoScored

Journalist Jones has recently claimed that Tielemans believes he's a Champions League-level player, but others judge him to be below that standard. If he wants to be regarded as a top player, then he's going to have to prove it, as his performances haven't suggested that he's of that level at the moment. Tielemans is bound to be frustrated with the lack of game time, and Jones has also claimed to GIVEMESPORT that with Euro 2024 coming up next summer, the Belgian midfielder wants to be playing regularly.

The 26-year-old is already being linked with a departure, despite signing for the Villans just a few months ago. Reports in Spain have claimed that both Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in the former Monaco man, with Tielemans considering finding a new club due to his lack of game time since signing on the dotted line at Villa Park.

Tielemans has been far from impressive when given the opportunity under Emery this season, and it's always going to be difficult for him considering the players who are performing well in front of him. However, the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe means that Emery will be forced to continue rotating his side regularly, giving Tielemans the chance to cement his place in the side.

Moxley has suggested that we could start seeing the best of Tielemans if he can knuckle down and prove himself in the lead-up to Christmas. The journalist adds that Tielemans is unlikely to be sold in the January transfer window due to Villa's strong financial position, and we will eventually see the former Leicester man come good. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"I think we'll see the best of Youri Tielemans if he can knuckle down, if he can get to Christmas and get himself some game time. Possibly in the FA Cup, possibly in Europe, and maybe then dislodge one of the others as Villa's workload increases after Christmas. Am I surprised these other clubs are in for him? No. Do I think Villa would sell at the moment? No, because they've got injury problems and like I said, they're in a strong financial position, so they don't need to. Tielemans, I think we will come good, it's just going to take a little bit of time."

Unai Emery's January transfer plans

As Aston Villa look to qualify for European football once again, Emery may be hoping that the owners at Villa Park dip into their pockets to provide a significant budget for new additions in January. Although the Midlands club have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, they won't want to slip behind their rivals when the winter window opens.

Journalist Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is intrigued by the project on offer at Villa, but it will be a difficult deal to get over the line. Emi Buendia suffered a knee injury back in August which could keep him on the treatment table for a long time, so signing an additional attacker could be a priority for Emery and his recruitment team.