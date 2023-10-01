Highlights Nicolo Zaniolo is impressing at Aston Villa and showing more potential than Philippe Coutinho.

Pau Torres has received mixed reviews from Villa supporters since his arrival.

Youri Tielemans has had a disappointing start at Villa Park, lacking game time which could affect his chances in future tournaments.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and his recruitment team made some exciting signings in the summer transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has named one player to GIVEMESPORT who it is simply not working out for at Villa Park.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Emery and his side, who have struggled in cup competitions.

Aston Villa news - Latest

Villa were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Villa Park on Wednesday night against Premier League strugglers Everton. Emery made a few changes due to the hectic fixture schedule that his side faces, thanks to the Villans playing in Europe. Their journey in the Europa Conference League hit a roadblock early on after Emery's side lost their opening game of the group stage against Legia Warszawa.

The focus could be on the Premier League, where Villa currently sit in sixth place having won four of their opening six games. As it stands, Villa might not have the squad to compete at the highest level on all fronts. Emery and his recruitment team made some smart signings in the summer transfer window, but further reinforcements could be necessary, especially with some of their new additions not having the biggest impact so far.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Nicolo Zaniolo is already showing signs of being a smart pick-up from the Midlands club, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the former Roma attacking midfielder is 'showing more' than Philippe Coutinho did in a Villa shirt. On the flip side, Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Paul Torres' start to life in England has caused a divide between supporters.

Now, Jacobs has named the one player at Villa who it's not working out for this season.

£22m star hasn't had an ideal start under Unai Emery

Villa also secured the signature of former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt. The Belgian international appeared to be a smart bit of business from Emery and his recruitment team, securing a full international without paying a penny. However, it's not been the best start to life at Villa Park for Tielemans.

Jacobs has suggested that it's not working out for Tielemans at the moment and he's rarely given the chance to start games. The journalist adds that Tielemans has to think about the international tournament approaching next summer, as a lack of game time could damage his chances of being selected. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Youri Tielemans hasn't had an ideal start at Aston Villa and he said publicly that he came to Villa to play, and he simply isn't playing, certainly not starting games. This is no longer therefore the Tielemans that's getting box to box and scoring world class goals, many of them long range, and that was Tielemans at his best for Leicester. And he's still young, he's still in his mid 20s, he obviously has to also think about Euro 2024, and it's just not working out, albeit at a very early stage in his Aston Villa career."

It might be slightly harsh to consider Tielemans a flop considering the Premier League side secured his signature on a free transfer, but it's certainly been a failed signing so far.

Read More: The Premier League's Biggest Transfers Flops Ever

Could Aston Villa look to offload Tielemans already?

Reports in Belgium have suggested that Tielemans will need to receive more regular minutes in order to have a chance of securing a place in the squad ahead of the Euro 2024 Championship tournament. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 26-year-old is considering searching for a move away from Villa Park.

Tielemans has already voiced his frustration at playing a squad role under Emery, so the situation could become a real issue over the next few months...

"The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time. I know that answer doesn’t get me anywhere, but what should I do? As soon as I get the opportunity, I want to take it."

Whether Villa would be open to a sale remains to be seen, but they could be tempted to make a quick profit if the player isn't happy.