Highlights Youri Tielemans' debut for Aston Villa has gained viral attention due to his use of a chest cam, providing fans with an intense perspective of a top-level football match.

The footage showcases the speed and pressure that players face on the field, giving armchair watchers a glimpse of what it's like to be a professional footballer.

Fans are intrigued by Tielemans' ability to make quick decisions and play the ball effortlessly, even though the footage only captures a fraction of the speed seen in a regular Premier League game.

The point of view (POV) footage from Youri Tielemans' debut for Aston Villa has gone viral because fans simply can’t get enough of it.

Formerly of Leicester City, the Belgian joined Villa for nothing as he let his contract with his previous employers run down to the wire and picked up his first appearance in claret against Newcastle United in the Premier League Sumer Series.

And to demonstrate the intensity of a top-level football match, he opted to wear a chest cam to give fans across the globe insight into the intensity the game is played at.

The two Premier League sides squared up at The Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Tielemans was introduced in the second half to get his first minutes under his belt.

Tielemans entered the fray when the game was level at 2-2 but a goal apiece in the second stage ended the pre-season affair 3-3.

Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia made it 2-0 after 11 minutes, though Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak replied to draw the contest level.

Three minutes after the interval, Buendia quickly grabbed his second to regain Villa’s advantage. Newcastle’s Callum Wilson then scored the sixth and final goal of the game five minutes shy of the hour mark.

But the scoreline aside, most fans are talking about the footage courtesy of Tielemans.

VIDEO: Youri Tieleman’s debut from his chest-cam

The official Premier League account has shared the best bits from his debut and captioned it: “This is amazing insight!”.

And they’re right; the majority of watchers would have played football to some level, but the majority’s top experience is merely Sunday League – and the difference is stark.

The footage – in a way – allows those armchair watchers to live their boyhood dream of becoming a professional footballer; but on second thoughts, it seems like an absolute slog.

As mentioned, fans are most intrigued about how quickly they are able to play the ball. So effortlessly, too.

You can tell, in the footage, that Tielemans has little time to make on-field decisions as players are often mauled by pressure within seconds of receiving the ball.

What’s even more impressive is that the speed is not even half of what would be involved in a normal top flight game. Scary.

Imagine if this became commonplace in Premier League games. Fans would relish in it.

You can read what fans have had to say below…

Fans react to Tielemans' chest cam

How will Youri Tielemans perform for Aston Villa?

Picking up a player of the 60-cap Belgium international’s stature on a free transfer is absolutely superb business.

Especially if you take his healthy Premier League experience into account.

Initially on loan, Tielemans joined the Foxes in January 2019 and then his move was made permanent in the summer of that year as they forked out a then club-record £40m fee for his signature.

During his four-and-a-half season stint at Leicester, he played a total of 195 games, scored 28 goals and notched a further 26 assists, per Transfermarkt.

In May, before his switch, Tielemans bid an emotional farewell to the King Power faithful via his Instagram admitting he would be “forever grateful” for their ongoing support.