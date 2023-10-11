Highlights Aston Villa manager Unai Emery may have to make tough decisions in the next transfer window regarding senior players Tielemans and Bailey.

The duo, who earn £250k-a-week, need to prove themselves on the pitch and show a team-oriented attitude to secure their place in the starting XI.

Tielemans is reportedly frustrated with his lack of game time, and Bailey's limited starts this season may lead him to seek a move in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could have some big decisions to make in the next transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones named two senior players who might not last much longer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club are going from strength to strength, and some players could be left behind if they don't improve.

Aston Villa news - Latest

Villa are enjoying an impressive spell under Emery who was appointed in the middle of last season. The Spanish coach took over from Steven Gerrard, who was struggling to get a tune out of his players.

The Villans have been on an upward trajectory since Emery's arrival and they secured qualification for the Europa Conference League last term. This campaign, Villa have started superbly, sitting in fifth place in the Premier League whilst also competing in Europe. At the end of August, Villa defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by six goals to one in England's top flight, with star striker Ollie Watkins scoring a hat-trick. Just a few days later, the club announced that Watkins had signed a new long-term contract - a huge boost for Villa and their supporters.

Read More: Where Are Dean Smith's First 10 Aston Villa Signings Now?

£250k-a-week duo need to let their feet do the talking and be quiet - Dean Jones

As Villa continues to improve under Emery, the players must step up and fight for their places. The quality throughout the squad has improved drastically over the last few years, which has forced those who have been there through the tougher times to take their games to the next level.

Jones has suggested that Youri Tielemans and Leon Bailey, who are earning £250k-a-week at Villa Park, might not be around for too much longer at the club. The journalist adds that it would be wise for the Villa duo to let their feet do the talking for the moment, as they need to back it up on the pitch. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I mean, I struggle to see a time anytime soon when Tielemans and Bailey are regulars in the XI. They feel like players to be honest that might not even last long in the setup. This is a team that largely just gets on with the job and fights for the good of the team. But when it comes to Tielemans or Bailey, there always seems to be a bit of a 'me, me, me' attitude to them, and it's not really the Emery way, it's certainly not the Aston Villa way at this stage of their build. And I think unless you can 100% back up your chat on the pitch, then it's going to be difficult for you to thrive or even survive in this Villa team. Both players are great in different ways, but I think they'd have to work hard to get into this team. And it's probably wise for a little while to just let their feet do the talking and be quiet."

Will Tielemans and Bailey be offloaded by Unai Emery in January?

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tielemans is growing increasingly frustrated at Villa Park due to a lack of game time, especially with an international tournament coming next summer. If the Belgium international wants to feature for his country at the European Championship, then regular game time will be necessary.

Bailey was available for transfer during the summer window, per Football Insider, so it will be interesting to see if Villa's stance changes in January. The 26-year-old has started just twice in the Premier League this season, according to FBref, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he pushed for a winter window move.

Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Bailey Tielemans Goals 2 0 Assists 1 0 Starts 2 0 Match Rating 6.70 (9th) 6.10 (18th) Stats according to WhoScored

Their performances so far this season when given the opportunity haven't warranted a regular place in the starting XI.

What's next for Aston Villa?

After the international break, Villa host West Ham United as they look to continue their fine start to the season. AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League awaits after their first Premier League game back, before the Villans host Luton Town at Villa Park.

The Midlands club are currently bottom of their European group, but all four teams are on three points. Juggling Premier League and European football certainly won't be easy for Emery's side as the season goes on, so it will be interesting to see if they can compete on all fronts.