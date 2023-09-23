Highlights West Ham United "missed a trick" by not signing a striker to provide competition for Michail Antonio in attack, according to journalist Paul Brown.

While Antonio has started the season well, his age and injury record raise concerns about relying on him for the whole campaign.

The addition of a striker like Youssef En-Nesyri would have given West Ham more depth and a different option in attack, potentially enhancing their chances of success.

West Ham United 'missed a trick' by not signing one player to add competition for places, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been an impressive start to the season for David Moyes' side, but injuries could take their toll in certain areas of the pitch.

The Hammers dealt with a difficult transfer window in admirable fashion after their talisman, Declan Rice, was sold to Arsenal for a fee of £105m. Moyes and his recruitment team brought in Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse in midfield, whilst also signing Mohammed Kudus, who can play in a deeper role, despite predominantly playing as an attacker. The hefty fee received to part ways with Rice has allowed West Ham to become stronger in terms of numbers in the middle of the park.

It was imperative that the capital club got the recruitment spot on in the transfer window, after losing a player of immense quality. It's certainly worked so far, with the Hammers sitting in the top-six, but they may feel the lack of competition in certain areas could cost them later in the campaign. Michail Antonio has been the main man in attack for West Ham this season, but at the age of 33 and with a poor injury record, relying on him for the whole term might be a huge risk. Gianluca Scamacca was also sold during the summer transfer window, so in terms of senior options, Moyes only has Danny Ings as competition for Antonio.

West Ham now have a more balanced squad and have some of the best players outside of the traditional 'big six' clubs, but there's no doubt a little more depth in attack would have been useful.

Read More: Premier League Best XI Outside Of The 'Big Six' ClubsJournalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that the Hammers may regret not signing a centre-forward. Maybe not right now, but certainly towards the end of the season. If West Ham could guarantee the fitness of Antonio and Ings for 30+ games of the campaign, then they should have enough to enjoy some relative success.

West Ham are short of a striker - Paul Brown

The Hammers wanted to sign Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri back in January, with the Spanish club wanting around £35m. Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT in the summer that West Ham remained keen on signing the striker, but a move failed to materialise.

Brown has suggested that West Ham have missed a trick by not bringing in the Morrocan forward as Antonio needs more competition for places in attack, despite his impressive start to the season. The journalist adds that En-Nesyri would have been the ideal fit and he would have been interested to see how he got on at the London Stadium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I do think West Ham are short of a striker. I know Antonio started the season pretty well. It looks like he's got some life in him yet, which is positive for them. But I would liked to have seen a little bit more competition for his place, and I think they potentially missed a trick not going for En-Nesyri. I think he would have been an ideal fit and someone who could have given them something slightly different in that position. I'd have been quite interested to see how he got on."

Will West Ham sign a striker in January?

Another option West Ham were linked with is Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, and the London club remain interested ahead of the January window. The young forward has been impressive in spells for the French side, and could give West Ham a long-term option in attack. Antonio isn't the most prolific of goalscorers, but his work-rate up front is invaluable, and it's easy to see why Moyes sticks with him despite the lack of goals.

West Ham strike options - 2022/23 League Statistics compared Michail Antonio Youssef En Nesyri Hugo Ekitike Danny Ings Appearances 21(12) 17(14) 12(13) 7(10) Goals 5 8 3 2 Assists 3 1 4 2 Aerials Won Per Game 1.5 1.9 1.4 0.9 Shots Per Game 1.2 1.9 1.4 0.9 Dribbles Per Game 0.8 0.1 0.6 0.3 Statistics according to WhoScored

However, having a striker in the squad, like En-Nesyri, who is more of a proven goalscorer, could be necessary, especially when competing in Europe as well as domestically. The next few months will certainly be interesting. If Antonio can stay fit and continue his form, then Moyes may opt against spending any cash on his front line.