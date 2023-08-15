Liverpool now look set to miss out on Romeo Lavia, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed a key reason why Ibrahim Sangare and Youssouf Fofana could be signed as alternatives, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has completely overhauled his midfield this summer and there could be more business yet to come in the middle of the park.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

It's been a hectic few days in Liverpool's hunt to bring in midfield reinforcements.

The Reds agreed a £111m deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, but just a few days later, the Ecuadorian was officially announced as a new Chelsea player.

Long-term target Romeo Lavia was another Liverpool were pushing for, but according to The Athletic, the Belgian midfielder has chosen to join Chelsea.

With Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club, and only Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in as replacements, Klopp and his recruitment team will need to act fast to bring in reinforcements.

Liverpool lined up with a midfielder three of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Cody Gakpo at the weekend.

Although it's filled with plenty of attacking talent, there's a lack of defensive solidity, that's for sure.

Now, Jones has given a key reason as to why Sangare and Fofana could be options for Liverpool in the transfer market.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones has suggested that Sangare and Fofana could be targets, as they're still 'there for the taking'.

The journalist adds that a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni seems unlikely, and Liverpool have to get their pursuit of a new addition in the middle of the park right.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We're now back at the point where they've got to show ambition with a target. Beyond Lavia, there's not really much you can do to sign a player of that profile.

"You can go and test Real Madrid for Aurélien Tchouameni, but you're probably not going to get him. Beyond that, you're looking at players like Sangare, maybe Fofana, who have mainly been linked with other clubs but are still there for the taking.

"So yeah, a very strange moment for Liverpool but a very important one that they have to get right."

latest transfer news: every rumour, completed transfer, and all the gossip this window

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be desperate to try and get midfielders over the line before the window slams shut in September.

According to Anfield Watch, one player Liverpool are considering making a move for is Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Although the 24-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Championship, he showed in the Premier League over the last few years that he could be a useful squad option.

As per the MailOnline, Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, and Kalvin Phillips are among the names Liverpool have taken a look at over the last few months.

At this rate, Liverpool fans won't mind who arrives through the door as long as their midfield numbers are boosted this summer.