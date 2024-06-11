Highlights Manchester United are considering Monaco's Youssouf Fofana as they look to revamp their midfield this summer.

The Athletic reports that it is unclear how serious the club are about bringing in the French international.

United target Benjamin Sesko has turned down a move to the Premier League and is set to extend his stay at RB Leipzig.

Youssouf Fofana has come under consideration for a switch to Manchester United, according to The Athletic. The Monaco midfielder, 25, has been outlined as a potential signing in the coming months as United look to revamp their midfield this summer.

In a new era under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils are planning a complete overhaul on and off the pitch, with Erik ten Hag's future up in the air after initial reports that he would be sacked following the FA Cup final. But United saved their best performance of the season until last as they stunned Manchester City at Wembley to win a 13th FA Cup crown.

The Ducthman's future remains up in the air - with the club's thorough internal review still ongoing - but whether Ten Hag stays in the hot seat for a third season or not, the club's hierarchy are making moves in the background as the summer transfer window approaches and Fofana is reportedly a player they are looking at bringing in ahead of the new season.

Man Utd's Interest in Youssouf Fofana 'Unclear'

Fofana has played 18 times for France and scored three goals

In an update on Man Utd's latest transfer rumours, The Athletic reported on Tuesday: "In midfield, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana has come under consideration, but it is unclear how serious or advanced United’s interest is at this stage.

"As mentioned last week, Benjamin Sesko was one target up front but he is now staying at RB Leipzig. Despite links to Joshua Zirkzee, AC Milan is considered a more realistic prospect for the Bologna striker."

Fofana stats vs Man Utd midfielders during their respective 2023/24 domestic league campaigns Fofana Casemiro Mainoo Appearances 32 25 24 Goals 4 1 3 Assists 4 2 1 Clean sheets 11 5 5 Passing success (%) 82.2% 82.6% 86.7% Key passes per 90 1.3 0.6 0.6 Passes per 90 54.9 56.2 35.9 Average match rating 7.03 6.97 6.8

Fofana signed for Monaco from Strasbourg in 2020 and has since played 175 games for the Ligue 1 side, catching the eye with his "magnificent" displays. The central midfielder, who likes to adopt a more defensive role in the 'number six' position, made 35 appearances this season and, despite only being 25, captained the club on six occasions.

He has represented France on 18 occasions after making his debut in 2022 and played six games during France's 2022 World Cup campaign, where Didier Deschamps' side reached the final, in which he played 24 minutes. The only game he missed in that tournament was the narrow quarter-final victory over Gareth Southgate's England and he will feature again for his nation at Euro 2024.

With Casemiro reportedly expected to leave the club this summer - with a move to the Saudi Pro League on the cards - United dip into the midfield market in search of a replacement to partner England's Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Target To Sign New Contract at Club

Premier League clubs have been stung in Sesko pursuit

Plenty of Premier League clubs were on red alert over the possible availability of RB Leipzig striker Sesko, including Arsenal and Chelsea, in addition to Man Utd. The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to North London to link up with Mikel Arteta, while United were also keen on bringing in another striker to support Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Sesko has reportedly decided to sign a new and improved contract with the Bundesliga side after he struck 14 times in his debut season in Germany, which propelled the club to a fourth-place finish in the German top flight.

Ahead of the European Championships, where he will represent Slovenia in the same group as England, the 6'5" forward looks to have settled any further transfer talk of a move to the Premier League with his decision to stay put for the time being.

Stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt, correct as of 11/06/2024