Manchester United could now turn their attention to signing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth confirming that he could be a better deal than Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

It's been an exciting start to the summer transfer window for United with INEOS stamping their authority at Old Trafford. The Manchester outfit have already secured two new additions, with Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving through the door.

With a striker and centre-back signing on the dotted line, Erik ten Hag's recruitment team could look to bring in another body in the middle of the park.

Fofana Could be a 'Better Deal' for Man Utd

Ugarte might be too expensive

Speaking live on Sky Sports, Sheth has confirmed that Monaco midfielder Fofana could be an option for United. With PSG looking to receive in the region of €70m for Ugarte, the Red Devils could turn their attention to Fofana, who only has a year left on his contract at Monaco...

"Another name that has emerged, among a number of midfielders that Manchester United are looking at, is Monaco's Youssouf Fofana. Now, this might be a better deal financially for United, because we think that PSG might want in the region of €70m for Ugarte, whereas Fofana's only got one year left on his contract at Monaco, and he would probably fetch around £30m."

Fofana stats vs Man Utd midfielders during their respective 2023/24 domestic league campaigns Fofana Casemiro Mainoo Appearances 32 25 24 Goals 4 1 3 Assists 4 2 1 Clean sheets 11 5 5 Passing success (%) 82.2% 82.6% 86.7% Key passes per 90 1.3 0.6 0.6 Passes per 90 54.9 56.2 35.9 Average match rating 7.03 6.97 6.8

Adding another midfielder could be a priority for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are reaching the latter stages of their careers, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal at Old Trafford has now expired.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT back in June that United are discussing several options in midfield in case Casemiro leaves. With the Brazilian midfielder earning £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, it could make financial sense for United to allow him to depart this summer.

Man Utd Exploring Amrabat Deal

They could sign him permanently

Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season, but he failed to hit the heights expected of him throughout. A £16.8m option to buy was included in the loan deal, but so far United haven't activated the clause to sign him permanently.

Reports have suggested that United are now willing to discuss different terms with Serie A side Fiorentina. The Red Devils aren't willing to meet the current conditions, but Amrabat could still secure a permanent move to Old Trafford.

