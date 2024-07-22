Highlights Manchester United are looking to sign a midfielder this summer and have been linked with Manuel Ugarte, Youssouf Fofana and Martin Zubimendi.

Ugarte impresses defensively, as does Zubimendi, which could suit United as they are looking for a more defensive player.

Fofana, meanwhile, has the best attacking numbers out of the three, which could be beneficial to United if they seek to play on the front foot.

With a central defender in Leny Yoro and a forward in Joshua Zirkzee already confirmed as new signings for Manchester United this summer, attention has turned to a much-needed midfielder for Erik ten Hag's squad. Massive gaps in the middle of the park were a constant theme during the 2023/24 season, and with the decline of Casemiro and uncertainty as to how Scott McTominay and Mason Mount fit in at Old Trafford, a new number six is paramount.

In recent weeks, the talk of the town has surrounded Manuel Ugarte. However, PSG's high demands for the Uruguayan has seen one eye be turned towards cheaper alternatives such as the perceived A.C. Milan bound Youssouf Fofana and Euro 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi.

With these three options seemingly the most likely to solve the issue in the engine room at the 'Theatre of Dreams', this is how each player stacks up against each other across three key areas.

Passing/Possession

Ugarte dominates across the majority of possession based stats

Keeping hold of the ball and being able to keep things ticking over is largely considered to be the bread and butter of any successful deep-lying playmaker or ball-winning midfielder at an elite level club. And across the board, there is one man who is far superior to his opponents in this category.

Given that out of all three of the teams available in this comparison (Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Real Sociedad), the French champions are clearly the strongest side who most would expect to keep hold of possession for large parts of most of their encounters, it is perhaps no surprise that Ugarte swamps the others when it comes to keeping hold of the ball.

The 23-year-old is out in front when it comes to five of the six key possession statistics taken into account. His passes attempted per ninety and passes completed in the opposition half are slightly better than those of Fofana. However, in completion, accuracy and long pass accuracy, the gap is staggering.

The only statistic that the former Sporting man is trumped in is forward passing, though, in which he finishes last. That may be an area of concern for Erik ten Hag, who has been told to play a progressive possession-based style by his employers.

Ugarte vs Fofana vs Zubimendi 2023/24 Possession Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Ugarte Fofana Zubimendi Passes Attempted 61.7 58.6 51.8 Passes Completed 56.5 48.2 44.7 Passing Accuracy (%) 91.47 82.23 86.37 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 78.21 48.84 52.17 Passes completed (Opp. Half) 31.3 29.9 22.5 Forward Passes 9 22.1 15.8

Defending

Zubimendi makes strong impression defensively

As important as keeping hold of the ball is for United, it was abundantly clear across the 2023/24 season that protecting their goal better must be a priority. Players need to show that they will not be overrun in the middle of the park and also that they can do the dirty work if required.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United concededa total of 467 shots at goal during the 2023/24 Premier League season. Only Sheffield United faced more.

Once again it is Ugarte who comes out arguably looking strongest, but Zubimendi also gives a good account for himself. The Spaniard comes out best with the fewest fouls committed and best record in aerial duels won, aerial duels success, clearances, and blocked shots.

The remaining statistics all fall in favour of the PSG man, though, which doesn't make particularly strong reading for fans of Fofana. In fact, the Frenchman comes bottom in five out of 11 key statistics analysed, without winning a single one. That, combined with his more impressive forward passing stats, indicate that his strengths may lie further up the pitch.

Ugarte vs Fofana vs Zubimendi 2023/24 Defending Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Ugarte Fofana Zubimendi Duels Contested 14.1 10 7.8 Tackles Made 4.6 2.1 1.7 Fouls 2.2 1.3 1.3 Aerial Duels won 0.7 0.6 1.5 Ground Duels won 4.8 4.5 2.8 Aerial Duel Success (%) 53.85 51.52 61.11 Ground Duel Success (%) 52.9 50.19 51.59 Clearances 1.2 1.1 1.8 Interceptions 1.9 1.3 1.3 Blocked Shots 0.3 0.3 0.4 Ball Recoveries 8.5 7.7 5.8

Attacking

Fofana more suited offensively

Although an attack-minded midfielder is not what Ten Hag and Co. are after, they are Manchester United. The expectation to play forward-thinking football will always be there, and players must be able to follow suit. In this case, it is Fofana who comes across as the most influential in the final third.

While goals and assists per ninety are separated by a hair, the 25-year-old does hold a much bigger advantage when it comes to chances created. He has also lost possession far more often, but while that might be seen as a negative, the fact he has done so is also indicative of a player who is more on the front foot and tries to make things happen. This is also the case with Bruno Fernandes, who despite giving the ball away frequently, created the most chances at the club last season by some distance.

Ugarte vs Fofana vs Zubimendi 2023/24 Attacking Statistics (Per 90) Statistic Ugarte Fofana Zubimendi Goals 0 0.2 0.2 Assists 0.1 0.2 0.1 Chances Created 0.7 1.4 0.6 Possession Lost 8.6 14.9 9.2

Final Verdict

Splashing the cash may be necessary

Although finances are clearly holding Manchester United back this summer, hence the desperate need to remove some of the deadwood in the squad, the statistics go to show that throwing the money at Ugarte may be the strongest option. The Uruguayan is the youngest of the three, suggesting he has more room to grow, but is also the most well-rounded too.

While it is understandable for the Red Devils to consider cheaper options that both have their upsides (Zubimendi defensively, Fofana offensively), there is also something to be said about the fact that the other two have strong suitors elsewhere. The Frenchman looks set for a move to Italy and the Spanish international is said to be admired by Mikel Arteta. Admittedly, that didn't stop United in their successful pursuit of Yoro, but having free rein at Ugarte may also play into their hands too.