Manchester United continue their lengthy pursuit of a midfielder with Monaco's Youssouf Fofana emerging as a target in recent days, and the player is reportedly open to the move, according to journalist Dylan McBennett.

Fofana enjoyed an impressive season in Ligue 1 in 2023/24, scoring four goals and registering four assists as the Red and Whites finished second in the French top flight. This form earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' Euro 2024 squad, and has prompted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal and now United.

Arsenal have supposedly scouted the 25-year-old, but are yet to make a move, while Milan have agreed personal with the Frenchman. However, negotiations between the Serie A club and Monaco have reportedly stalled, opening the opportunity for United to pounce, with McDermott suggesting Fofana would be more than happy to complete a switch to Manchester over northern Italy.

United Eye Fofana

The midfielder sees the Red Devils as a 'legendary club'

With Casemiro expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, and Scott McTominay the subject of a transfer battle between Fulham and Tottenham, United may be left short on midfield options next season. The north-west club have also just opted not to sign Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent basis, while Aston Villa have held talks with Mason Mount's agent over a move to the West Midlands.

Thus, the need for midfield reinforcement is intensifying, with the Premier League season just under a month away from commencing. Manuel Ugarte has emerged as the club's primary target, with talks still ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain over a £50 million deal for the Uruguayan.

Fofana has been identified as a potential alternative to Ugarte, with the Red Devils ready to pounce on Milan's failure to secure the deal as of yet. The France international has a year remaining on his contract at Monaco, so is available for a cut-price this summer.

Writing on X, journalist McBennett provided an update in regard to Fofana's feelings around a potential switch to Manchester:

As McBennett suggests, it doesn't appear negotiating with Fofana or his entourage would be difficult. A mooted fee of just €20 million could mean this deal becomes increasingly more attractive to INEOS and Dan Ashworth, if talks for Ugarte continue not to develop.

Fofana's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 4 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 81.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.3 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 6.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.33 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.77 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.3 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.27

United's Pursuit of Branthwaite is Over

The defender is being offered a new deal

Since the arrival of Leny Yoro for £52 million from Lille, United's transfer proceedings appear to have switched to midfield targets, despite links to Matthijs de Ligt and Jonathan Tah persisting. However, it's understood that the FA Cup winners are still in the market for another centre-back, which may come once sales have been sanctioned.

It's become increasingly clear that Jarrad Branthwaite will not be the additional defensive acquisition. The Englishman was the subject of two bids from United earlier this summer, but Everton remain staunch with their £70 million asking price. Now, the Toffees are set to offer the 22-year-old a new contract, to fend off interest entirely.

